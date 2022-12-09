Albany offensive line paves way past New Home, to football state championship

SWEETWATER — Sure, the bruising running of Coy Lefevre, the high-flying hurdling of Adam Hill and the shifty maneuvering of Branson Beal make for an entertaining highlight reel.

The work of the offensive line in front of them, while not glamourous, allows it all to happen.

Dubbed by longtime coach Denney Faith as one of the best ever formed in Albany, the big guys in the trenches have paved the way for the dynamic offense. On Thursday, they grated a path to AT&T Stadium.

The Lions mashed their way to 315 yards on the ground in a 53-25 victory over New Home in the Class 2A Division II state semifinal at the Mustang Bowl. The postgame TV cameras pointed at Albany's skill players as the linemen soaked in a job well done, outside of the limelight.

With one game remaining, the unit is fulfilling its prophecy from August.

"Really, there's about eight of them that we rotate in and out up there," Faith said. "Those guys, they started the season off during two-a-days talking about they're a special group. They were gonna make sure that they hung together, and they've been together all year long doing things that they needed to do to put us in this position.

"They challenged themselves during two-a-days that this was going to be one of the best offensive lines that we've had. So far, they've proved it."

Tye Edgar's name won't show up in the box score, but the senior guard is proud to have had a hand in the big night. Hill led the way with 114 rushing yards, Lefevre added 97 and quarterback Cole Chapman chipped in 48. Edgar is simply happy to earn a shot at a state championship.

"This don't happen to many people," Edgar said. "It just feels really good. … Now we're just hoping for the big ring."

As if the O-line wasn't enough to deal with, New Home coach Jon Ward said the backs proved to be a handful, too. The Leopards (13-2) made one tackle behind the line of scrimmage, stopping two others for no gain.

"As good as their offensive line is, their running backs, (Lefevre) and (Hill), they're just so big and so athletic and so strong," Ward said. "Everything they did they do falling forward. So even when we would get a good shot on them, they're falling forward for 3, 4, 5, 6 yards. It's a credit to their offensive line and the big backs they have. And their quarterback is a really good runner too."

The lifeblood of Albany's rushing attack established itself early. The Lions took the opening kickoff and drove 73 yards with little resistance. Nine of the 12 plays were runs, with the team facing only two third downs. A New Home three-and-out preceded another long scoring drive for a 14-0 Albany lead out of the gate.

The Leopards, behind the passing connection of Brazos Beck to Jackson Raines, cut the deficit in half, but it took little time for the Lions (13-2) to respond. Raines finished with eight catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns in his final game, with Beck putting up a gritty performance in his second start in place of the injured Caleb Cook.

Beck, who also passed for 211 yards, led the team in rushing and scored on a 14-yard scramble early in the fourth quarter. But Albany answered every New Home TD with one of its own, riding the quick and agile offensive line.

The result puts the Lions into the state title game against Mart. It will be Albany's fifth appearance under Faith, who has led the program since 1987. Yet the ultimate trophy has eluded him, a fact Edgar said provides extra motivation.

"Any time you have a chance to go and play for a state championship in Texas high school football, it's an unbelievable feeling," Faith said. "And it's been an unbelievable feeling every time. This one's no different than the rest of them, but we want to finish one."

CLASS 2A DIVISION II STATE SEMIFINAL

Albany 53, New Home 25

New Home 0 7 2 16 — 25

Albany 14 13 12 14 — 53

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

ALB — Adam Hill 7 run (Cole Chapman run), 6:44

ALB — Branson Beal 8 pass from Chapman (kick failed), 1:48

Second quarter

NH — Jackson Raines 6 pass from Brazos Beck (Kaden McDonald kick), 5:47

ALB — Chapman 14 run (Zane Waggoner kick), 3:22

ALB — Coy Lefevre 4 run (kick failed), 0:42

Third quarter

ALB — Hill 8 pass from Chapman (kick failed), 5:59

ALB — Lefevre 5 run (Cooper Brown blocked kick return), 2:16

Fourth quarter

NH — Beck 14 run (Nevin Mojica pass from Beck), 10:26

ALB — Samuel Rosas 5 run (Cason Fairchild pass from Chapman), 7:02

NH — Raines 47 pass from Beck (Mojica pass from Beck), 4:15

ALB — Rosas 2 run (kick failed), 1:58

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: (NH) 16; (A) 26

Rushes-Yards: (NH) 21-91; (A) 56-315

Passing: (NH) 211; (A) 210

Comp-Att-Int: (NH) 18-29-2; (A) 12-17-1

Punts-Avg: (NH) 4-36.3; (A) 1-37

Fumbles-Lost: (NH) 1-1; (A) 2-1

Penalties-Yards: (NH) 4-32; (A) 5-54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: New Home, Brazos Beck 11-61, Logan Addison 9-24, Nevin Mojica 1-6. Albany, Adam Hill 16-114, Coy Lefevre 21-97, Cole Chapman 9-48, Branson Beal 2-39, Samuel Rosas 5-21, Team 3-(-4).

PASSING: New Home, Beck 18-29-2—211. Albany, Chapman 12-17-1—210.

RECEIVING: New Home, Jackson Raines 8-143, Brody Emert 6-50, Mojica 2-16, Brady Brown 2-2. Albany, Beal 3-32, Lefevre 3-26, Cason Fairchild 2-65, Hill 2-45, Wyatt Windham 1-37, London Fuentes 1-5.

RECORDS: New Home 13-2; Albany 13-2.