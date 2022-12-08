Read full article on original website
Maryland football announces team awards for 2022 season
Maryland football handed out team awards on Sunday evening at the annual team banquet per a press release. The Terps finished the regular season with an 7-5 record. The usual suspects were announced as permanent team captains. Taulia Tagovailoa, Jakorian Bennett, and Dontay Demus Jr. were all named team captains.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on Maryland's comeback, frigid shooting, a scheduling criticism and more
After a disastrous first half that saw the Maryland basketball team manhandled by No. 7 Tennessee and make a grand total of three field goals, the Terps appeared on their way to a blowout. But they stormed back Saturday, all but erasing a 21-point deficit and giving themselves a few chances to tie or take the lead before they succumbed in a 56-53 loss.
Aurora native Shyanne Sellers helps lead No. 20 Maryland to win over No. 9 UConn
Aurora native sophomore guard Shyanne Sellers helped lead the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins to victory for the first time in school history against No. 9 University of Connecticut.
247Sports
How did Maryland football's 2021 transfer departures fare at their new schools this season?
The transfer portal has taken over college football and Maryland has been far from immune, posting some of the highest outgoing transfer numbers in the country over the last few years, but it has not caught coach Mike Locksley off-guard. "The transfer portal is a good thing for both players...
Augusta Free Press
Bronco Mendenhall to Navy? Speculation about former UVA coach being a fit
There is some speculation out Utah way about former UVA coach Bronco Mendenhall and the open job at Navy, which parted ways with long-time football coach Ken Niumatalolo on Sunday. Niumatalolo was 109-83 in 16 seasons at Navy, but since the 11-2 record in 2019, which ended with a win...
Wbaltv.com
Towson picks Baltimore native, Division II champ as next head coach
TOWSON, Md. — The Towson University Athletic Department announced the hiring of Baltimore native Pete Shinnick as the Head Football Coach Sunday afternoon. Shinnick comes from the University of West Florida where he led them to a Division II National Championship in 2019 and to playoff appearances in four out of the last five seasons.
DC National Hoops Festival Saturday Standouts
HYATTSVILLE, MD -- It was day two in the DMV but day one for the DC National Hoops Festival which tipped off at DeMatha at noon on Saturday. It was another full slate of games where more prospects emerged, others elevated their stock and others showed why some of the best schools in the country are calling their names.
247Sports
Point spread, TV, tipoff time and preview: No. 13 Maryland basketball faces big test in No. 7 Tennessee
Maryland basketball doesn't get to rebound from its first loss with a lesser opponent. Instead, the Terps face a major challenge in No. 7 Tennessee Sunday at Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. Tipoff is set for 4:30 on FS1. The Volunteers (8-1) are viewed as a legitimate national title contender, a...
foxbaltimore.com
USC quarterback and Bowie, Md. native Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy
NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, the catalyst for the Trojans' turnaround season, won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football's most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams is from Bowie, Md., and...
hubison.com
Joyner Leads the Way After Sweeping Jump Events
WASHINGTON (December 9, 2022) – Howard University senior Ja'Tae Joyner (Bowie, Md.) won the long and triple jump events at the Seahawk Shootout, helping propel the Lady Bison to another dominant day in track and field. "We've got a very strong group of women that have high expectations," said...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.
Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
D.C. high school basketball highlights (12/09/22)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coverage of high school basketball in Washington, D.C. on December 9, 2022. Game of the Week: Whitney Young (IL) vs. Jackson-Reed Friendship Tech vs. Gonzaga Roman Catholic (PA) vs. Sidwell Friends
Maryland H.S. basketball highlights (12/09/22)
FREDERICK COUNTY, M.d. (DC News Now) – Action across Frederick County, Maryland on Friday with girls and boys basketball. Catoctin at Oakdale (boys) The returning state champs are off to a great start, after defeating Catoctin 53-32. Sherwood at Urbana (girls) Urbana high school honored their classmate Ella Bresee, who passed away earlier this year […]
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
thegreyhound.org
Students Robbed in Campus Parking Lot
In accordance with the Timely Warning requirement of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act of 1990, an alert was sent out to the Loyola community at 3:18 p.m., the first Monday after Thanksgiving break. On Nov. 27 at 1:30 a.m., two students were followed...
Wbaltv.com
'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland
A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
bethesdamagazine.com
Former state’s attorney candidate eyeing vacant District 14 delegate seat in Annapolis
Bernice Mireku-North, who finished second in a four-candidate race in the Democratic primary for the county’s state’s attorney earlier this year, is now running again — this time, to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates’ 14th District. The seat will be vacated by Eric...
NBC Washington
‘We're All Hoyas': Georgetown Students Hold Sit-In After Student Reports Racism on Campus
A Georgetown University student who said she experienced a hate crime on campus held a sit-in with classmates on Saturday. LaHannah Giles was among a group of friends sitting outside of Healey Family Student Center in April when she said a white student began yelling racial slurs from a window of one of the residence halls.
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
