College Park, MD

saturdaytradition.com

Maryland football announces team awards for 2022 season

Maryland football handed out team awards on Sunday evening at the annual team banquet per a press release. The Terps finished the regular season with an 7-5 record. The usual suspects were announced as permanent team captains. Taulia Tagovailoa, Jakorian Bennett, and Dontay Demus Jr. were all named team captains.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on Maryland's comeback, frigid shooting, a scheduling criticism and more

After a disastrous first half that saw the Maryland basketball team manhandled by No. 7 Tennessee and make a grand total of three field goals, the Terps appeared on their way to a blowout. But they stormed back Saturday, all but erasing a 21-point deficit and giving themselves a few chances to tie or take the lead before they succumbed in a 56-53 loss.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Towson picks Baltimore native, Division II champ as next head coach

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson University Athletic Department announced the hiring of Baltimore native Pete Shinnick as the Head Football Coach Sunday afternoon. Shinnick comes from the University of West Florida where he led them to a Division II National Championship in 2019 and to playoff appearances in four out of the last five seasons.
TOWSON, MD
247Sports

DC National Hoops Festival Saturday Standouts

HYATTSVILLE, MD -- It was day two in the DMV but day one for the DC National Hoops Festival which tipped off at DeMatha at noon on Saturday. It was another full slate of games where more prospects emerged, others elevated their stock and others showed why some of the best schools in the country are calling their names.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

USC quarterback and Bowie, Md. native Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, the catalyst for the Trojans' turnaround season, won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football's most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams is from Bowie, Md., and...
BOWIE, MD
hubison.com

Joyner Leads the Way After Sweeping Jump Events

WASHINGTON (December 9, 2022) – Howard University senior Ja'Tae Joyner (Bowie, Md.) won the long and triple jump events at the Seahawk Shootout, helping propel the Lady Bison to another dominant day in track and field. "We've got a very strong group of women that have high expectations," said...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cuisine Noir Magazine

KitchenCray Expands on a Black-Owned Dream in Maryland and D.C.

Pictured: Sudon Williams and James "JR" Robison |Photo byPhoto credit: LeadingDC. Almost from the moment plates of enticing breakfast and brunch foods landed on KitchenCray tables, the restaurant attracted legions of devoted fans to Lanham, Md. The café’s popularity continued to grow over the past three years. In October, the owners reached another rung on their ladder to entrepreneurial dreams come true.
LANHAM, MD
DC News Now

Maryland H.S. basketball highlights (12/09/22)

FREDERICK COUNTY, M.d. (DC News Now) – Action across Frederick County, Maryland on Friday with girls and boys basketball. Catoctin at Oakdale (boys) The returning state champs are off to a great start, after defeating Catoctin 53-32. Sherwood at Urbana (girls) Urbana high school honored their classmate Ella Bresee, who passed away earlier this year […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
thegreyhound.org

Students Robbed in Campus Parking Lot

In accordance with the Timely Warning requirement of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act of 1990, an alert was sent out to the Loyola community at 3:18 p.m., the first Monday after Thanksgiving break. On Nov. 27 at 1:30 a.m., two students were followed...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'Shark Tank'-featured Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Maryland

A fast-growing lobster roll franchise with food trucks and storefronts in 20 states is coming to the region. Cousins Maine Lobster, which got its start as a single food truck in Los Angeles a decade ago, has struck a deal with one of its existing franchisees to bring six food trucks to Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia over the next 18 months. It is the first multiunit franchise agreement for the company since it began franchising its food truck concept in 2014.
MARYLAND STATE

