Corpus Christi, TX

Yankees catcher Jose Trevino returning to Corpus Christi for South Texas Winter Banquet

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago

Yankees catcher and John Paul II graduate Jose Trevino is returning to Corpus Christi to be the featured speaker for the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, which returns after a two-year hiatus, the Hooks announced Thursday.

The banquet is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Corpus Christi.

Trevino, a Ben Bolt native, was an American League All-Star, Rawlings Gold Glove winner and a Roberto Clemente award nominee, recorded career-highs in games (115), runs scored (39), hits (83), home runs (11) and RBI (43).

Trevino also led MLB with 21 defensive runs saved and joined Elston Howard and Thurman Munson as Yankees catchers to win a Gold Glove.

