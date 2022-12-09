ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Opinion: Corpus Christi owes much to Greatest Generation

By Herb Canales
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hO17j_0jcvelkG00

Tom Brokaw called it the Greatest Generation, which became the title of his bestselling book. A worthy read too is Esther Bonilla Read’s new book, “After the Blessing: Mexican American Veterans of WWII Tell Their Own Stories.”

The World War II generation is leaving us quickly. Of the 16 million Americans who served about one percent are still with us.

There were millions more on the home front who sacrificed for the war effort, gladly accepting rationing and taking up collections, for example, in order to support our troops. It was that generation who maturely and responsibly built post-World War II America and took it to greatness. Perhaps no other image captures its greatness than the planting of the American flag on the moon in 1969 – an exemplification of motivation, ingenuity and genius.

Businessman Oscar Flores, featured in Read’s book, led the Westside Business Association at its inception. Noe Mendez, who at 97 still works on his ranch, survived the Battle of the Bulge in Patton’s Army. He ran his own automotive shop for years and still displays the character of a successful businessman. He too built that business association which remains active.

My generation, children of that greatest generation, remember hearing stories growing up, some happy, some tragic – but all are a reminder of how America came together to defeat tyranny and barbarism. In my old neighborhood on the northside of Corpus Christi I remember a gentleman who had survived the Bataan Death March, but who had unfortunately never re-adjusted.

Many who served kept silent, sparing their families the gruesome details of war. My own father, a Navy veteran, only began to talk -- as he lay dying -- about the horrors he had witnessed in the South Pacific. I had never seen my father cry before.

The City of Corpus Christi, home to the Naval Air Station, was recently notified that it, along with the supporting cities of Kingsville, Beeville and Port Aransas, have received the National Park Service WWII American Heritage City designation. Congratulations to all who pursued this designation and to Mayor Paulette Guajardo for her leadership.

Such was the value of Corpus Christi to the war effort that its role was announced to America in a four-page photo spread in the April 19, 1943, issue of Life magazine.

Herb Canales is a fifth-generation Corpus Christi resident. He served as the city of Corpus Christi's library director for 27 years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hwy.co

7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting

Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
texasstandard.org

This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition

The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
PALACIOS, TX
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD officer identified in late November shooting at scene of domestic disturbance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCPD officer has been identified in relation to a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. Officers arrived at to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance call. After arriving, officers made contact with a suspect who pulled out his weapon, which forced Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto to discharge his gun, according to the CCPD blotter.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Commercial Vehicle Leaking Diesel Fuel on HWY 77

BISHOP - (News Release) On Friday, December 9, 2022 at approximately 11:42am Nueces County Constables Pct. 3, and NCESD3 responded to a stalled commercial vehicle on US-Hwy 77 and FM 70 that was leaking diesel fuel. The Deputy Constable's investigation revealed that the commercial vehicle was traveling northbound and in...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy