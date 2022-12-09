ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Unemployment and job growth are decreasing in Corpus Christi. Here's why.

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceBXS_0jcvea2H00

Texas is leading the nation in job growth, but the Corpus Christi area still has fewer jobs than before the COVID-19 pandemic, with approximately 4,000 fewer people in the workforce.

Many people retired early or stopped looking for work after losing their jobs during the pandemic, contributing to an odd trend of declining unemployment and weak job growth, according to Jim Lee, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Regents Professor of Economics and director for the South Texas Economic Development Center in the College of Business.

“Historically, these two key economic indicators moved in opposite directions,” Lee said.

Still, the Corpus Christi area’s unemployment rate remains at 4.8%, which is its lowest since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. According to Lee, economists typically consider a 5% unemployment rate to be full employment.

Nine of 11 Coastal Bend counties saw a month-over-month decrease in unemployment, according to Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend’s Labor Market Intelligence report in October. San Patricio County had the largest decrease, at 0.5%.

Increased business activity during the holidays may indicate signs of more permanent employment growth. The Corpus Christi area’s professional and business services had the largest industry sector change over 2022, growing more than 6.5%.

According to Texas Workforce Commission data, there were 190 vacant jobs in colleges, universities and professional schools in mid-November. As of late November, the industries in the Coastal Bend with the most job vacancies were general medical and surgical hospitals, restaurants, colleges and universities, insurance carriers, home health care services and traveler accommodation.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows the Corpus Christi area’s leisure and hospitality sector grew by 6.3% in 2022, while the area’s mining, logging and construction sector suffered a 0.5% loss.

“Now, it is not a matter of if a nationwide recession will happen, but when and how bad,” Lee said. “Along with high inflation and rising costs, an uncertain economic outlook hurts the economy in the end. But local businesses have shown much resilience, reflecting an overall optimistic economic outlook.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasstandard.org

This historic Gulf Coast hotel could be just days from demolition

The city of Palacios sits on the Texas Gulf Coast between Corpus Christi and Galveston. These days, it’s known primarily for shrimping and tourism. And for close to 120 years, the Luther Hotel has been a centerpiece for visitors and locals alike. “It’s often called the jewel of the...
PALACIOS, TX
hwy.co

7 Best Antique Shops in Corpus Christi for Treasure Hunting

Antique shops in Corpus Christi offer some of the best antiquing almost anywhere. How can you go wrong finding good deals and lost treasures with the beach around every corner? Antiquing and beach-combing is an ideal match. If you’ve never thought of seeking out treasures while visiting Corpus Christi, you...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Christmas forecast trending cooler in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Before we begin talking about the outlook leading up to and on Christmas Day, I want to preface it by saying this outlook is eight-to-14 days away, which means we are mainly looking at longer-range trends for clues on what to expect in Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Flour Bluff ISD raises tax rate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The board of trustees for the Flour Bluff Independent School District have adopted a tax rate hike for its district. This comes despite the fact that a slightly higher rate increase failed to get voter approval in the November midterm election. That has sparked what the district admits is concern among some.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
B93

Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas

U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy