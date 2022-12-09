Christmas Appeal: Family struggles with financial hardship as son fights cancer

Marie and her husband, Jake, were finally ready to settle into their new home when disaster struck.

Shortly after signing the paperwork to make their home purchase official, the parents learned their 13-year-old son, James, was diagnosed with stage 3 rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that forms in soft tissue.

To make matters worse, Marie lost her job shortly afterward, and the family was left with one source of income.

"All this at once just turned our world over a whole (180) in so many ways," Marie said.

James' cancer started with headaches and soon developed a mass the size of a golf ball on his cheek.

After multiple doctor visits, Marie took James to Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi. The doctors instantly knew it was cancer and referred James to M.D. Anderson in Houston.

James was set to begin eighth grade. But instead of starting his first year with the National Junior Honor Society and taking honor and high school courses, he was beginning chemotherapy treatment and embarking on constant trips to Houston and Corpus Christi.

From biopsies to bone marrow transplants, spinal tap and MRIs, James' life has turned upside down.

"The hardest part has been going in and out of hospital visits," James said. "It's annoying going back and forth every week to Corpus and sometimes staying two days a week. It's very repetitive."

If dealing with cancer wasn't enough hardship for the family, James and Marie will be in Houston for six weeks and will have to figure out a way to raise funds so they can afford a place to stay. Marie and James' grandmother Sue have been trying to find hotels, travel trailers and mobile homes, but lodging close to the hospital is about $200 a night.

Marie was denied any kind of financial help, including food and Social Security.

"If anyone in Alice or Corpus Christi has something to offer Marie and James, I say God bless you," Sue said.

With Marie out of work, Jake works full time and isn't able to spend as much time with James as he'd like.

James' older brother, Jacob, constantly worries about his younger brother's well-being, and his younger brother, Gage, is still trying to cope with what his brother is going through.

Through it all, James continues to keep a positive mindset as he continues chemotherapy and radiation treatment in the months ahead. James has also formed a strong support group from his family, friends, city and church group.

"He's stronger than me," Marie said. "I'm the mother that goes to the bathroom and cries so he doesn't see."

Sue encourages parents to take any kind of child illness seriously. Sue said whether it's a cold, rash or bump on the skin, always consult a doctor because it might just save a child's life.

"Listen to your children," Sue said. "Now that I look back at it, he was having earaches, headaches. Listen to your children because they know their bodies."

James is currently home-schooled and can't stay outside for long because of his illness. During his time indoors, he's taken advantage of living a normal life by getting his school work done, spending time with family and playing video games.

Still, James plans on returning to school, and his doctors are confident he can make a recovery in time for high school.

"It's nice to have this kind of support," James said of his family, church and school. "It means a lot, and I know I'll be better next year because it's curable. That's what helps me get through this."

James and his brothers represent thousands who will be helped by the Caller-Times Children's Christmas Appeal. The names of the families profiled have been changed to protect their privacy.

Since 1973, the Caller-Times has reported the struggle of needy children and their families during the holiday season. All the money donated to the Christmas Appeal campaign benefits the children; all overhead costs are borne by the Caller-Times, United Way of the Coastal Bend, and participating agencies.

Participating agencies include Boys & Girls Club of Alice, Duval County Christmas Committee, the Kleberg County Welfare Department, Nueces County Department of Social Services, the Odyssey After School Enrichment Program in Rockport, Sinton for Youth Inc. and the Purple Door.

Here are three ways to help:

*Fill out the donation form on Page 2A. Make your check or money order payable to Children’s Christmas Appeal and mail to: United Way of Coastal Bend, 4659 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX, 78411 (designate funds to Children's Christmas Appeal)

*Go online to www.uwcb.org and click on the DONATE button.

*Text ChristmasAppeal (no spaces) to 41444 to make a donation.