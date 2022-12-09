Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum-Oakmont area happenings, week of Dec. 12, 2022
Christmas caroling with the Masterworks Concert Chorale is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Carpenter Log House at Boyce Park, 721 Pierson Run Road in Plum. There is no cost to attend, and visitors can tour the log house and visit with Santa. Christmas concert. Kerr...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 11, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Original one-act play to premier at Freeport Theatre Festival. Freeport...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville area happenings, week of Dec. 12, 2022
The youth of Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Road, are hosting a cookie walk on Dec. 17. Choose from an assortment of homemade cookies. The cost is $8 a pound. The walk begins at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. or when the cookies are gone. For...
Out & About: Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary hosts annual Christmas auction
Linda Assard welcomed a steady stream of guests to her elegantly decorated Hempfield home on Dec. 1, for the Westmoreland Hospital Christmas Auction. Inside the door, they added to a basket overflowing with books destined for siblings of babies born in the Greensburg hospital’s Family Additions Maternity Center. Books...
Free shopping event in New Kensington provides holiday goodies for those in need
April Bontempo of Arnold left her house Saturday morning intent on just buying dog food. She returned home with much more, thanks to the generosity of a regional nonprofit dedicated to providing freebies to anyone in need. Bontempo stumbled upon the Cuddles For Kids Annual Holiday Pop-Up Free Store at...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: news from Lauri Ann West Community Center and more
The Lauri Ann West Community Center is offering discounts on memberships for those joining in December and January. Members have access to the indoor track, open gym, group exercise classes, and shower facilities. Memberships also include the fitness center which offers Peloton Bikes, cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, pickleball, and open gym.
Multicultural food festival takes place in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A multicultural food festival wrapped up in Pittsburgh Sunday evening.Volunteers prepared and served authentic dishes from cultures around the world, including Vietnamese spring rolls, Haitian patties, and Korean kimchi.The event was thrown to celebrate the city's culturally diverse community.
pghcitypaper.com
New bagel merch, unforgettable schnitzel, and more Pittsburgh food news
Apteka received another shout-out from the New York Times, this time in the article "25 Restaurant Dishes We Couldn’t Stop Thinking About This Year." Contributor Brett Anderson cited the restaurant's Celeriac Schnitzel, writing that the " delicately crisp" dish proves "Apteka’s guiding principle: Eastern European cuisine is an underused...
kidsburgh.org
Dazzling Pittsburgh is delighting kids of all ages
Photo above courtesy of KDKA. A new holiday light display is wowing visitors from around the region with designs inspired by their setting in nature. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden near Robinson used a company out of Miami to design the “Dazzling Nights” display. You’ll feel like you’re stepping...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Dec. 11, 2022
Richard Marcus sold property at 2404 Bellwood Ct to Lina Albander for $640,000. Estate of Susan Boucheck Webb sold property at 2527 Country Side Ln to Daniel and Kimberly Regan for $390,000. Estate of Kimberly Sue Beining sold property at 1564 Duncan Drive to HM Reno LLC for $192,000. Gaurav...
wtae.com
CommUNITY Champion: Pittsburgh social worker discusses addiction, disabilities in book
A Pittsburgh man is offering hope through the written word. Jeff Parker faced some dark chapters in his life. Now, he wants to help others escape those places by sharing his story. "I started with epilepsy at a very early age," Parker told Pittsburgh's Action News 4. "I had very...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel area real estate transactions for the week of Dec. 11, 2022
Michael Louis Meskel sold property at 518 Freeport Road to James Joyce for $87,500. Gloria Mehalich sold property at 42 Bridge St. to Kevin Burke for $17,000. Justin McGhee sold property at 27 Christler St. to Holly Fromlak and Alison Parent for $189,900. Louise Bosilovich sold property at 8 Fischer...
Two children die in Sewickley house fire
Two children died in a house fire early this morning. Allegheny County police say the fire engulfed the front of a home around 2:45 this morning on Miller Way in Sewickley.
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
Mannheim Steamroller at Benedum; Jergel’s Hosts Samantha Fish; PMT Opens ‘Lyrical Christmas Carol’ (Tues., 12/13/22)
1) Mannheim Steamroller will bowl you over with their combination of great holiday music, special effects, and innovative lighting. Grammy Award-winner Chip Davis founded Mannheim Steamroller—named in part after an 18th-century German musical technique, the Mannheim roller—in 1974 to play a blend of rock and classical music. No record company would produce their records, so Davis set up his own, American Gramaphone, which paved the way for the band’s success. Mannheim Steamroller hit a higher level of popularity in ’84 with its first holiday album and are now one of the highest rated Christmas music acts in entertainment. There is such a demand for their Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show during the holiday season that two different tours crisscross the country spreading rock ‘n’ roll joy. Pittsburgh will get the red tour. There’s also a green tour. Talk about holiday colors. 8 p.m. Benedum Center, 237 7th St., Cultural District. (R.H.)
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Sam
Sam is a handsome guy who has been with us for far too long – over 2 years! As he continues his journey toward finding a new family, Sam has taken part in an active training program with our Behavior staff to help with his daily medical needs including putting his paws up on a chair to receive his daily mousse treatment and staying still for important procedures like blood draws. But this training also helps to exercise his mind and body, and Sam has perfected his manners and even learned some agility. Sam is a young and energetic guy who loves chew toys and will do just about anything for a treat. He has some allergies and is on special medication to manage his symptoms, so he will need a family who can help him continue his routine. Sam would also prefer to be the only pet in an adult-only home so he can have all of the love to himself.
Westmoreland to kick off blight blitz with Advance Furniture demolition in Greensburg
A six-story building that housed one of Greensburg’s first department stores more than a century ago soon will be only a memory. It originally featured the J.W. Pollins and Son’s dry goods and furniture business and the Galbraith and Jamison grocery store when it opened in 1903 at 221 S. Main St.
top-ten-travel-list.com
The 10 Best Free Things to do in Pittsburgh
Most are familiar with Pittsburgh’s industrial history as a hub of coal mining and steel production. Today, the city is just as well-known for its’ professional sports teams, world-renowned Carnegie museums, and technological and medical innovation. While enjoying many of the top activities (cruises, sporting events, museums, restaurants) come with a high price tag, there is still plenty of free fun to be had in “The Steel City.” Featuring one of the country’s most mesmerizing skylines, hundreds of picturesque bridges, many beautiful greenspaces, historic neighborhoods, and a full lineup of free events, you will have no problem finding something free, fun, and fabulous to do during your time in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland to launch human service grant program
Westmoreland commissioners said Tuesday the county will award $3 million in grants to help fund mental health and other human services programs in 2023. The grant program will be paid for with a portion of the county’s $105.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds. “We decided early on...
Harrison's fire-ravaged Country Pools & Spas reopens in Freeport
A Harrison pool store that burned to the ground three weeks ago has reopened about a mile down the road in Freeport. Country Pools & Spas is up and running in a shop that formerly housed Classic Tent Rentals at 1179 Butler Road. “I didn’t know how long it would...
Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh changes adoption hours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is changing its adoption hours, saying it's seeing an increase in animal intakes. The organization said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. Appointments will no longer be needed for adoptions at the East Side or North Side locations on Sundays. HARP is now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. HARP cited a number of factors contributing to an increase in animal intakes. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges. Animals up for adoption can be found at humaneanimalrescue.org.
