Chicago, IL

FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire

As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
FanSided

Cubs get the smallest level of revenge on Cardinals for Willson Contreras

MLB star catcher Willson Contreras recently signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Chicago Cubs are gaining a former Cards player in return. Willson Contreras was one of the hottest commodities on the market this offseason, and he ultimately signed a five-year deal worth $87.5 million with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs, in return, made a move to signing former Cards outfielder Ben DeLuzio to a minor-league deal, per FanSided’s own Robert Murray.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. Golden State’s Stephen Curry was shooting free throws with 5:19 left in the third quarter when Green spoke with a game official, repeatedly pointing toward a man sitting a few rows off the opposite baseline. The official conferred with security personnel at Firserv Forum, and the fan was escorted out. Earlier in the period, the fan and Green had exchanged words.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Some giants joining the NBA next season

The Detroit Pistons are currently sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and if they end up there they will have a 14 percent chance at the number one pick. Whichever team is lucky enough to get that pick will add forward Victor Wembanyama to their roster, as he looks like a generational talent, a combination between Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert. Players at his height with those skills aren’t just hard to come by, they really haven’t existed up until this point.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Braves news: William Contreras has heartbreaking reaction to trade

Former Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras was dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a three-team trade with the Oakland Athletics. He wasn’t happy about it. This isn’t to suggest that William Contreras won’t eventually adjust to the idea of being a Milwaukee Brewer. For now, though, it’s all a little shocking.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Guardians sign 2021 All-Star catcher to prove it deal

The Cleveland Guardians signed one of the best catchers available, Mike Zunino, for just $6 million on a one-year prove it deal. At first look, $6 million may seem like a lot for a guy coming off thoracic outlet syndrome surgery just a year ago. Mike Zunino played in just...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Giants latest move might take them out of Carlos Rodon chase

The San Francisco Giants signed Ross Stripling to a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. What does this mean for Carlos Rodon?. Expect Carlos Rodon’s market to move rather quickly, especially if the Giants signing Ross Stripling takes them out of the market for a top-of-the-rotation starter. San Francisco’s rotation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

