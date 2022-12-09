Read full article on original website
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Tyreek Hill reveals his reason for wanting out of KC, and it’s not what Chiefs fans think
The narrative surrounding Tyreek Hill’s departure from the Kansas City Chiefs is largely around money. However, Hill’s lack of targets also played a role. Every NFL playmaker wants to feel needed, especially one of Tyreek Hill’s level. Months after his departure from Kansas City and eventual trade...
Baker Mayfield and the intriguing fallout from the 2018 NFL draft
Four quarterbacks went in the top 10 of the 2018 draft. Their varied fortunes have illustrated the difficulties of building the foundations for success
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes announce coaching hire
As the Ohio State football team is preparing to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve, the Buckeyes just announced a coaching hire. The Ohio State football team announced over the weekend that senior advisor to the head coach, Keenan Bailey, will take over for Kevin Wilson as the new tight end coach. Bailey has been seen by many as an up-and-comer in coaching circles, and Ryan Day wanted to make sure that he would stick with the Buckeyes.
Minnesota Vikings make key decision regarding Ed Donatell’s role with team
Despite commanding the league’s worst defense, the Minnesota Vikings won’t be making any changes to Ed Donatell’s coaching duties. If Minnesota Vikings fans are thinking about using their Christmas wish to make changes to Kevin O’Connell’s defensive staff, they might want to think about using it on something else.
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Cubs get the smallest level of revenge on Cardinals for Willson Contreras
MLB star catcher Willson Contreras recently signed with the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Chicago Cubs are gaining a former Cards player in return. Willson Contreras was one of the hottest commodities on the market this offseason, and he ultimately signed a five-year deal worth $87.5 million with the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs, in return, made a move to signing former Cards outfielder Ben DeLuzio to a minor-league deal, per FanSided’s own Robert Murray.
Forget OBJ, the Chiefs have two way better options sitting in free agency
The Kansas City Chiefs have been linked to Odell Beckham Jr., but Andy Reid’s best option might be somewhere else. Time is dwindling down for teams to make a decision on whether or not to sign veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and the Kansas City Chiefs have recently stayed in touch with the Super Bowl champ.
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. Golden State’s Stephen Curry was shooting free throws with 5:19 left in the third quarter when Green spoke with a game official, repeatedly pointing toward a man sitting a few rows off the opposite baseline. The official conferred with security personnel at Firserv Forum, and the fan was escorted out. Earlier in the period, the fan and Green had exchanged words.
MLB trade grades: Braves swing big and acquire Sean Murphy in 3-team deal
Just one offseason after acquiring Matt Olson from Oakland, the Braves swung another bargain with the A’s, trading for catcher Sean Murphy. A controllable asset at a position of value? The Atlanta Braves are definitely interested. The Oakland Athletics fire sale will continue until they leave for Las Vegas,...
Detroit Pistons: Some giants joining the NBA next season
The Detroit Pistons are currently sitting at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and if they end up there they will have a 14 percent chance at the number one pick. Whichever team is lucky enough to get that pick will add forward Victor Wembanyama to their roster, as he looks like a generational talent, a combination between Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert. Players at his height with those skills aren’t just hard to come by, they really haven’t existed up until this point.
Minnesota Twins final offer to Carlos Correa revealed (and it was a good one)
The Minnesota Twins lost out on Carlos Correa, but the team’s final offer signals that a new era is being ushered. Don’t fool yourself into thinking the biggest takeaway from the Minnesota Twins losing out on Carlos Correa is that the team failed to sign a big name free agent.
Braves news: William Contreras has heartbreaking reaction to trade
Former Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras was dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a three-team trade with the Oakland Athletics. He wasn’t happy about it. This isn’t to suggest that William Contreras won’t eventually adjust to the idea of being a Milwaukee Brewer. For now, though, it’s all a little shocking.
Guardians sign 2021 All-Star catcher to prove it deal
The Cleveland Guardians signed one of the best catchers available, Mike Zunino, for just $6 million on a one-year prove it deal. At first look, $6 million may seem like a lot for a guy coming off thoracic outlet syndrome surgery just a year ago. Mike Zunino played in just...
Giants latest move might take them out of Carlos Rodon chase
The San Francisco Giants signed Ross Stripling to a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. What does this mean for Carlos Rodon?. Expect Carlos Rodon’s market to move rather quickly, especially if the Giants signing Ross Stripling takes them out of the market for a top-of-the-rotation starter. San Francisco’s rotation...
Dansby Swanson market heats up with multiple surprise teams in the hunt
Former Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson’s market has heated up, with six teams reportedly in the mix. Dansby Swanson could sign with one of six teams, as his market is heating up. Swanson is considered one of the best value deals on the open market. Carlos Correa is expected...
