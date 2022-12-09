ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Young Black Panther Party moves into new community-focused space built on its ideals

By Krystal Nurse, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOkJS_0jcvdfPh00

LANSING - Nearly three years after its founding, the Young Black Panther Party will soon open up offices and a community space inside the former Otto Middle School.

Young Black Panther Party leader James Henson and a small team of volunteers and party members began in May cleaning up and building furniture for their new home inside the Advancement Corporation Community Center, 500 E. Thomas St.

They've designed the space to carry out the ideals of the party: teaching youth and young adults about Black history, gun rights, self-defense and self-sustainability.

The group is connected to chapters in Grand Rapids, Connecticut, Ohio and Washington, D.C.

"I'm pretty sure some people (are) probably wondering where we've been at," Henson said. "We've been spending our focus and time getting this center ready for the community, so that way the community can have a beacon of hope."

He hopes to welcome visitors inside by springtime.

Henson worked with Ahsahki Guy, a founder of Black Wall Street of Lansing, to renovate the space throughout the summer.

Unlike party membership, the space will be open for anyone wanting to participate in activities. His only requirement is that people recognize the needs of Black people come first. Part of the space will include a whiteboard of ideas and strategies to fix problems in the community.

"We have to do everything that we can do to help out the community with the best of our abilities," Henson said.

How it started:James Henson aims to bring Black Panthers to Lansing — gun rights, martial arts and all

The former classroom has a storage room, an office for the party headquarters, a small library and a small business information booth. It soon will have a fully operational food pantry and a community garden. Henson said he's teaching himself how to build garden boxes for the endeavors.

"We're trying to get some herbs growing and he (Henson) started making medicine in the garden," Guy said. "We're getting ready to expand the garden we have here already, on top of the herbs that he's starting to grow."

Part of the food pantry will have meal-ready-to-eat, MRE, bags to hand out to those experiencing homelessness. Henson said it's a more practical way of helping them as they do not generally have kitchen equipment to eat canned or unprepared foods.

U.S. and British military personnel use the bags in combat and other affairs. They commonly only need water added and some shakes with an included heat packet.

Several people and organizations across Greater Lansing have donated food to the pantry. Henson hopes to receive or purchase a fridge for perishable items.

"That's basically designed for the fact that anytime our community will come in hungry, we can give them bags of food," he said.

Henson started the Young Black Panther Party in 2020 to empower Black communities in Lansing and across the country. The group will accept, Henson has said, Black, half-Black and albino members.

The party is not aligned with the New Black Panther Party that the Southern Poverty Law Center designated as a Black separationist group with a history of making anti-Semitic and anti-white statements and threats. Original Black Panther Party members have denounced the New Black Panther Party, the civil rights center said.

Henson and other party members have taught self-defense lessons at their new location. He tailors the programs to specific age groups and families and teaches them moves and philosophies he said are a means of survival.

Guy and other YBBP members have medical licenses and will host classes on how to render first aid on an injured person, Henson said. He will not tell people they need guns as he recognized not everyone is comfortable around them.

"Those are needed in the community," he said. "If the police and military know it, then it's best for the community to know it, too, given the fact how even though a lot of us don't go through war, we have injuries that are so bad that sometimes you can't make it to the hospital because of how quickly you bleed out."

Henson's center fills out one of many open classrooms at the massive site Derrick Knox purchased from the Lansing School District for $1. The 220,000-square-foot building will open in phases.

Guy, who's worked with Knox on the building, said they want to get instructors for various trades, entrepreneurs and other sorts of entities in the building to "circulate dollars."

Henson said after people vandalized the building in August, neighbors pitched in to watch the building in night hours.

Dayjah Stewart, whose Rising Phoenix volleyball program runs at the building, said the community responded well to the vandalism. More people came by during their clean-up days to put the project back on track.

She's also the program operator at Advancement Corporation and Knox's younger sister. She's in awe at the building's progression since Knox received the keys.

"The community poured itself out and gave us the push we needed," she said. "Nothing happens on accident and we planned on pouring in the community, and they know that. Whenever we have community service, we always have people here ready."

The next rounds of community service at Advancement Corporation are 6-8 p.m. Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 11.

So far, Just B Yoga, Punks With Lunch, Ashley "Coach A'Jai" James' basketball programs, Greenwood District Studios and Dayjah Stewart's Rising Phoenix volleyball programs have opened up inside the building. Space is still available for other businesses, nonprofits and organizations to use.

"The goal is to have programs to specifically help the community that will pour back into the community," Stewart said.

Support local journalism and get unlimited digital access! Subscribe for only $1 for six months!

Contact reporter Krystal Nurse at 517-267-1344 or knurse@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @KrystalRNurse.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids names development team

An ambitious Grand Rapids development project now has its development team. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) announced its development team Monday, Dec. 12, and co-founder and President Preston Sain told GRBJ the capital campaign can now begin in earnest. “This is one of the final steps needed for us to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning

ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
ALBION, MI
East Village Magazine

A new type of health care coming to Flint in January

Harris Family Health, Flint’s first direct primary care clinic, is opening in downtown Flint in January, 2023. It is a membership-based primary care clinic started by Flint native, Dr Aisha [pronounced eh-sha] Harris MD, aimed at offering members more time and access to their doctor so they can prioritize their health and get the care they deserve with no surprise bills. A Grand Opening will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northbank Center, 432 N Saginaw St, Suite 401A, Flint, MI 48502.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Saginaw optometrist pleads guilty to hate crimes after leaving nooses around town, making racist calls to Starbucks

SAGINAW, MI — Despite his depth of education and specialized profession, Saginaw optometrist Kenneth D. Pilon was not exempt from fostering racist ideology. Seemingly motivated by these beliefs in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, he left nooses in fellow residents’ vehicles and spent a summer day calling numerous Starbucks locations, espousing his desire for minorities’ deaths.
SAGINAW, MI
Fox17

West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
KENT COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Looking back: How the Kerns Hotel fire shook Lansing, Michigan’s Legislature

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this day 88 years ago, Lansing’s Kerns Hotel caught fire, killing at least 34 people and injuring 44 more — including 14 firefighters. The fire had ramifications far beyond the families who lost loved ones. Seven Michigan lawmakers were killed in the blaze, and special elections triggered by the fire took away one party’s control over the state House.
LANSING, MI
Banana 101.5

How Many Bottles Are You Legally Allowed To Return Per Day In MI?

We've all been a part of the evolution of bottle deposit returns in Michigan... manual counting by a store employee for a cartload to automated machines we fed ourselves. That 10 cents per bottle or can added up quickly for lunch or enough gas to get you to work for a day. (Speaking of food, you should check out this bucket list of Genesee County Restaurants--one in every city/town and this one for Lapeer County, here.)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
State News

MSU given 10 days by judge to turn over donor agreements

A Michigan Court of Claims judge has ordered MSU to turn over the agreements to the Detroit Free Press between the university and two donors that funded Mel Tucker's contract. The information must be turned over within the next 10 days. Herschel Fink, the lawyer for the Detroit Free Press,...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy