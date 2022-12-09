ST. LOUIS — Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is coming to theaters soon, but before it hits the big screen, there’s a fun event happening at the Christkindl Market on Saturday at Union Station. It’s a scavenger hunt where you take selfies with the Puss in Boots posters and post them on social media. You can win prizes while having fun, such as riding the St. Louis Wheel or carousel or playing mini-golf! It’s Saturday, December 17th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

