Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Chelsea Gives Us a Dose of Positivitea!

We could all use a dose of cheer and encouragement. Chelsea leaves us with a great perspective on life in today's Positivitea!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis Closet Company asks for donations

St. Louis Closet Company celebrates the holidays with a donation to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Drive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

7 local bakeries with festive holiday cookies

As the holiday season approaches, we all contemplate the best way to show friends and family that we care. There’s no better way to do this with a festive assortment of handmade cookies. Whether you're thanking your host at a holiday dinner, sharing treats with work colleagues or want to give your family members a few sweets, these seven places have you covered with their holiday cookie selection.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Today is the deadline for disaster relief loans

People on both sides of the river who were touched by the huge summer flooding have until today to apply for federal disaster loans.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Holiday lights family bike ride to help CVPA families

The Holiday Lights Family Ride will be put on by South Side Cyclery as a way to raise money for those who were hurt by the shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on October 24.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Public invited to attend St. Louis Airport renovations meeting

There's a new call for all eyes on the master plan for a colossal makeover of St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Teen Talent competition is now open for registration

The Fox Theatre Performing Arts Charitable Foundation Teen Talent Competition is now open for sign-ups.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Witness who helped convict man: Testimony still 'haunts' him

A key witness whose testimony helped convict a man of murder and send him to prison 28 years ago testified Tuesday that his role in the case of Lamar Johnson "still haunts" him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Saturdays Are for Scavenger Hunts Under The Shed at Union Station!

ST. LOUIS — Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is coming to theaters soon, but before it hits the big screen, there’s a fun event happening at the Christkindl Market on Saturday at Union Station. It’s a scavenger hunt where you take selfies with the Puss in Boots posters and post them on social media. You can win prizes while having fun, such as riding the St. Louis Wheel or carousel or playing mini-golf! It’s Saturday, December 17th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Give the gift of holiday cheer from The Face and The Body

Here's the holiday cheer deal: spend $100 on gift cards or products and earn a bonus $25 gift card that can be spent at all six locally-owned locations!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Getting ready for Hanukkah and beyond with Just Bake It

Not the greatest baker on the block? No worries, because Giti Fredman, owner of Just Bake It, can give you some game in the baking category.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

These 10 St. Louis restaurants are offering takeout holiday meals and sweets

Make the winter holidays easy as pie with these 10 convenient takeout holiday meals from local restaurants and bakeries. Get your meaty main and more at this family-owned smokehouse in Clifton Heights. Choose from a full slab of its famous apple butter-torched ribs, beef brisket, turkey and smoked chicken. Adam’s Smokehouse also offers a bevy of classic barbecue sides, including pit beans, potato salad and slaw. It also has options with enough food to feed the entire family, cousins and all, with its Santa Special and Santa Supreme options.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April

An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police.
TROY, IL
FOX2now.com

Missouri man grazed by bullet after confronting car thief

The Fenton man went outside Sunday night after noticing suspicious activity and found a suspect rummaging through the center console of his car, authorities said. That led to a physical struggle.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2now.com

Wonderlights at World Wide Technology Raceway

It's one thing to drive by Christmas lights, it's quite another to drive through them. Tim Ezell is immersed in lights at World Wide Technology Raceway.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Power Swabs offers 40% off teeth whitening for a bright smile

Do you find yourself not smiling as much or allowing yourself to fully laugh because your teeth are not as white as they used to be? Lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco talked with us about a very effective teeth-whitening product called Power Swabs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

CBL Malls has pet pictures with Santa tonight and for the week!

ST. LOUIS – Our fur babies can’t be left out! Grab your dog or cat and take them to any of the four area CBL malls this week for a pet picture with Santa, Rudolph, and Frosty! They are happening tonight at Mid-Rivers Mall in St. Peters, St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, IL, West County Shopping Center, and South County Shopping Center. It will be anything but a “ruff” night!
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL

