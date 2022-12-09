ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbors support Derry Township family after house fire

By Haley Daugherty
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JO7dB_0jcvdZ4D00
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

A Derry Township family that has supported the community in the past is grateful for the help they’ve received since a fire damaged their home this week.

Cory Stile, his wife Anna and two children made it out of their Uschak Road home after it caught fire Monday night and are staying at his mother’s home in Latrobe, he said.

“I’m just so thankful,” Stile said. “I could be planning two funerals but I’m still planning Christmas. The firemen and women and the medics were phenomenal. They handled everything great.”

The Stiles were watching a movie Monday when Anna noticed smoke in the hallway. There was a fire in their basement.

“We got on scene and had a working basement fire, and the whole house was charred with smoke,” said Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine. “It was coming out the front and back of the house.”

“No one was injured. We had it knocked down within 15 minutes.”

Stile said his wife and daughter were stuck in the house for some time while the fire crews put out the blaze. The cause has yet to be determined, and Stile plans to repair the home’s damage.

The community has rallied to support the family by showing up with food, clothes, cleaning products and offers of manpower to help clean the property.

“I’ve never seen Cory emotional,” longtime friend April Jamison said. “He’s a tough guy. He’s cried after seeing everything people have done, and I think this type of support has really touched him and his family.”

Jamison started a GoFundMe page for the family. Over the past three days it has amassed more than $15,000.

“Cory has done so much for families and kids in need, and we wanted to give back to him,” Jamison said. “He’s used to giving, not receiving. It’s just nice to be able to help him. They’re a great family, and everyone’s support means so much to them. The response has just been overwhelming.”

The Stile family has been generous to the community in the past by handing out meals during the holidays and hosting pumpkin giveaways every fall, Jamison said.

“Judging by the reactions to everything that happened, I’d say they appreciated everything we were doing,” Stile said. “We’re just really fortunate. All of it is kind of overwhelming.”

He said he’s thankful for everyone’s support.

“Honestly it’s a lot bigger than me and my family,” Stile said. “I want to thank the first responders for risking their lives to save my family. They were organized and calm through all the chaos and they made it look easy. Afterward we’ve had so many of our neighbors reach out to us and show up at our door.

“It was just a house. I have my family, my friends. I am so grateful.”

This story has been updated.

