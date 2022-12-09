Read full article on original website
Josh Lynn: Decision to leave UNK for West Texas A&M was 'hard'
KEARNEY – Josh Lynn’s voice mail greeting still says, “Go Lopers.”. That message will change soon. Friday afternoon, Lynn will be introduced as the new head football coach at West Texas A&M. The move gets Lynn, a New Mexico native, closer to his family and his roots.
Josh Lynn steps down as head coach of Loper football
KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach Josh Lynn announced today that he’s leaving the program to join West Texas A&M University. Lynn has led the Lopers since 2017, compiling a 33-25 record during that time, not including the unofficial 2020 season. UNK won the Mineral Water Bowl in 2019 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2021. This year’s team went 8-3.
Davis: UNK football players shocked by coach Josh Lynn's departure
KEARNEY – Stunned silence filled the room when Josh Lynn informed the University of Nebraska at Kearney football players that he would no longer be their football coach. “It was a big shocker for all of us,” All-American quarterback TJ Davis said. “Everybody was shocked. Nobody knew what to say.”
Millard North grad coming home to Omaha with first-time Final Four qualifier San Diego
There were 23 Nebraskans playing on college volleyball teams that made the NCAA Tournament this year. Some schools are obvious destinations for players from the state — Nebraska, Creighton and South Dakota among them. Or, in the case of Louisville’s Elle Glock of Wahoo, her head coach is Nebraska native Dani Busboom Kelly.
Malcolm bests Class A field at state play production
Malcolm, which opted up to compete in Class A play production this season, ended Gretna’s streak of 11 consecutive state titles at the Nebraska School Activities Association state championships in Norfolk on Friday. Malcolm claimed the Class A title for its performance of “Jumanji the Musical.” Gretna finished second,...
Nebraska hospital leaders sound alarm on hospital capacity
Leaders from Lincoln and Omaha hospitals are sounding the alarm about capacity in the face of a "tripledemic" of illnesses caused by COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus. "Our hospitals are entering a very challenging time, and quite frankly, we need Nebraskans to help us with it," said Jeremy Nordquist,...
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
Longtime Nebraska lawmaker from South Sioux City dies at 90
As a young military man, Leo “Pat” Engel could have chosen a career in the Central Intelligence Agency. Instead, he returned to his hometown of South Sioux City, where he spent a lifetime selling insurance and serving his community and state. He held numerous elected public offices and volunteer positions, including 15 years in the Nebraska Legislature.
Sargent man dies in rollover crash in central Nebraska
A 58-year-old man died over the weekend in a rollover crash northwest of Merna in central Nebraska. John Lytle of Sargent was ejected from a 1995 Ford Ranger pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday afternoon crash, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Nebraskans warned that major storm barreling toward state
LINCOLN — A major winter storm will make travel dangerous and ill-advised, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol. Both of those agencies are warning drivers to be cautious because a major storm is expected to impact most of the state. Nebraska looks to be...
Memorable visit in Kearneuy
My name is Dee Gormley. I gaduated from Kearney High School in 1957. My husband, Don Gormley, is a 1956 graduate of Gibbon High School. We have lived in Texas since we married in 1958, but we come “home” to Nebraska every year to visit family members and friends.
Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
Ohio exhibit honors oldest former US treasurer
When Mary Ellen Withrow first began her political career, she couldn't have her name on a credit card. Since 1994, her signature has sat in almost every Americans' hand—on the dollar bill. The 92-year-old democrat is the oldest living former U.S. Treasurer and the only person to serve in the role at the county, state and federal levels. an exhibit at a museum in Marion, Ohio is opening to commemorate her success.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in Kearney will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 87% chance of rain. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
Book banning: Kearney School Board denies 2 requests
KEARNEY — Two books that citizens had asked to be banned will remain on the shelves at Kearney High School. In both cases, the citizens who requested that the books be banned had not read the books, according to discussion at Tuesday’s Kearney Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Windy with snow showers by midnight. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 19-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kearneyhub.com for more weather updates.
Pillen names health care team; Anthone moves to private sector
Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Monday named division directors in the Department of Health and Human Services and announced that Dr. Gary Anthone will depart as the state's chief medical officer and director of public health to accept a position in the private sector in Omaha. Dr. Matthew Donahue, the state...
Arizona Gov. Ducey stacks containers on border at term's end
SAN RAFAEL VALLEY, Arizona — Work crews have steadily erected hundreds of double-stacked shipping containers topped by razor wire along Arizona’s remote eastern boundary with Mexico in a bold show of border enforcement by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey even as he prepares to leave office. Until protesters slowed,...
Kearney community gives back to nursing home after theft of birdhouses, feeders
KEARNEY — On Dec. 2, Mount Carmel Home had seven bird feeders, two birdhouses and a shepherd’s hook stolen from the nursing home’s grounds. By the end of last week, Kearney and surrounding community members had donated over 100 bird feeders, several birdhouses, 600 pounds of bird seed and $600 in monetary donations to Mount Carmel.
