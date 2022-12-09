I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, well kinda lol! Minus the snow and all the hustle and bustle! So much is going on this month and one of the most happiest things is my son turns 23-years-old! I can’t believe my son is growing up right before my eyes! He is the one behind the lens most times in images that you see of me in photo shoots etc. I put a camera in his hand at five years old and he has been shooting ever since! Now does he like it, I think he’d rather be off gaming which is his true passion but at least he has this to fall back on lol. Welder by trade and such a lovely human being, happy birthday Pootie!

8 DAYS AGO