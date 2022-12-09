ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WSLS

Youth football team brings home national championship

ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today. The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke. On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship. The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back...
ROANOKE, VA
Inside Nova

Madison football team finishes second in state tournament

Aside from two more losses, in the end, the 2022 football season was a duplicate, as far as significant accomplishments, of the 2021 campaign for the Madison Warhawks, each concluded with a loss in the Virginia High School League Class 6 state-tournament-championship game. Madison (11-4) lost in that Dec. 10...
VIENNA, VA
247Sports

Richmond RB Jeremiah Coney flips to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has continued to recruit the footprint with another in-state verbal commitment for Hokies. The latest commitment comes from Richmond (VA) Hermitage three-star running back Jeremiah Coney. Coney originally committed to Appalachian State in the summer but has flipped his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech as the Early Signing...
BLACKSBURG, VA

