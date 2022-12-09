Read full article on original website
Highland Springs wins Class 5 state football championship
The Highland Springs Springers won their fifth Class 5 state football championship in the past eight years with their 33-19 victory over Maury High School on Saturday.
WSLS
Youth football team brings home national championship
ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today. The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke. On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship. The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back...
Inside Nova
Madison football team finishes second in state tournament
Aside from two more losses, in the end, the 2022 football season was a duplicate, as far as significant accomplishments, of the 2021 campaign for the Madison Warhawks, each concluded with a loss in the Virginia High School League Class 6 state-tournament-championship game. Madison (11-4) lost in that Dec. 10...
SEC East Team Dealt two Major Transfer Portal Blows on Monday
An SEC East team is dealing with the harsh realities of the Transfer Portal. Could Georgia target one of the players?
Richmond RB Jeremiah Coney flips to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech has continued to recruit the footprint with another in-state verbal commitment for Hokies. The latest commitment comes from Richmond (VA) Hermitage three-star running back Jeremiah Coney. Coney originally committed to Appalachian State in the summer but has flipped his verbal commitment to Virginia Tech as the Early Signing...
