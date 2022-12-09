ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mocoshow.com

New Pakistani Restaurant Now Open

Zaiqa BBQ & Karahi is now open at 12945 Wisteria Dr in Germantown, the former site of Eastern Kabobs. The owners took over the location in September and have since remodeled the dining room and created a new menu with a new head chef. Zaiqa tells us they specialize in authentic Pakistani cuisine, which they say is not readily available in the area. Menu items include the Chicken Shinwari Karahi, “a traditional Peshawari delicacy, chicken cooked with black pepper, tomatoes, and green chilies on a high flame, garnished with fresh coriander leaves and ginger” as well as a variety of Biryani and Kebab dishes.
GERMANTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Playful Pack is Coming to Travilah Square

Playful Pack is opening one of two upcoming Montgomery County locations in the Travilah Square shopping center. Playful Pack is a daycare and boarding facility for dogs. Its other MoCo location is coming soon to Germantown. It will be taking over the location that is currently vacant, but was previously home to Kimo Sushi and Victoria Nail Salon, on Darnestown Rd. across the side of 7-Eleven and across the side of Trader Joe’s. The doggy daycare has locations in Northern Virginia and Annapolis. Playful Pack offers the following services and features, including:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DCist

These 23 Local Restaurants Have You Covered For Christmas Or Hanukkah This Year

Classic Potato Latkes will be available as part of the Hanullah menu at Sababa. Stressed about the looming holiday season? Well, here’s our attempt to relieve you of some responsibility: there’s no need for you to handle the menu all by yourself. This year, consider enlisting a D.C.-area restaurant for your Christmas or Hanukkah dining needs. Here’s a look at some of the most appetizing takeout and dine-in options.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Charles County Hosts Annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market

LA PLATA, Md. – Since 2012, the Charles County Fairgrounds has hosted its annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market to an increasing number of dedicated attendees each year. Modeled after German markets held during the holiday season, Kris Kringle boasts countless amounts of local vendors who exclusively sell handmade items, beautiful light displays, copious amounts of holiday food vendors, children-oriented activities, live music, and many more festive happenings.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Voodoo Bar and Lounge coming soon to U Street

This is the former Vivid space upstairs from the Alchemist. “DC, there’s a NEW Hookah Lounge & Bar coming your way! Located at 1334 U St. NW, Washington, DC. We’re bringing a Bourbon Street vibe right to Washington, DC ..Get a taste of New Orleans right at your fingertips”
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

14 Indulgent Hot Chocolates to Sip Around DC This Winter

Sure, packaged cocoa is fine in a pinch. But when you’re out and about, there are few better ways to get cozy than a mug of real-deal hot chocolate. When not cooling us off with dreamy gelato, Dolcezza keeps us warm with its house-made cocoa—a creamy blend of milk and Valrhona chocolate. There’s a subtle hint of cinnamon and clove in its seasonal version, or you can order it plain.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Holiday decoration competition winners light up Vienna’s streets

The Town of Vienna, Virginia, announced the winners in its holiday decoration contest for the residential and business categories Friday, awarding several spectacular displays. The residents of 317 Patrick St. SW (first place) The residents of 121 Casmar St. SE (second place) The residents of 206 Center St. N (third...
VIENNA, VA
mocoshow.com

MoCo Sous Chef Wins $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

A Silver Spring man is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery scratch-off ticket at the Latino Market & Jewelry 2505 Ennalls Avenue. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Montgomery County man claims top prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A dash of Lottery luck recently gave...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Olney’s Winter City Lights Offers Fun Option for Holidays

County residents have several options for holiday light displays in Montgomery County. The latest entry is called Winter City Lights in Olney located in the same venue where the popular Field of Screams attraction has resided for years. Winter City Lights features a 1.5 mile long trail of Christmas lights,...
OLNEY, MD
hyattsvillewire.com

Route 1 Is Home to D.C.’s Only Woman-Owned Vintage Record Store

The only fully woman-owned record shop in the D.C. area is on the Route 1 corridor. Located at 11011 Baltimore Ave. in Beltsville, Sonidos! Music & More first opened in October of 2019, but it had to shut down briefly during the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Claudia Mendiola-Durán told the Hyattsville...
BELTSVILLE, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats

I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Journeyswithsteve

Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter Holidays

The winter holidays are a magical time of year, especially in Washington DC, where there are beautiful displays and events throughout the entire metro area. These include parades, performances, tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, and exhibits. Below are some of my favorite free or inexpensive places to enjoy during the holidays.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square

Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

The End Of An Era – The Last Harvest Ball Gala Kicks Off Cancer Care Initiatives At CalvertHealth

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CalvertHealth Foundation Gala was held at MGM National Harbor on November 12. The event was a huge success thanks to extraordinary support from corporate, community and individual sponsors which raised nearly $450,000 toward enhancing cancer care for our community. Special thanks to Presenting Sponsors DeCesaris/Prout Cancer Foundation and Curtis Investment Group.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
ASHBURN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy