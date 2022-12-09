Read full article on original website
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community JoyUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for CharityUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
New Pakistani Restaurant Now Open
Zaiqa BBQ & Karahi is now open at 12945 Wisteria Dr in Germantown, the former site of Eastern Kabobs. The owners took over the location in September and have since remodeled the dining room and created a new menu with a new head chef. Zaiqa tells us they specialize in authentic Pakistani cuisine, which they say is not readily available in the area. Menu items include the Chicken Shinwari Karahi, “a traditional Peshawari delicacy, chicken cooked with black pepper, tomatoes, and green chilies on a high flame, garnished with fresh coriander leaves and ginger” as well as a variety of Biryani and Kebab dishes.
mocoshow.com
Playful Pack is Coming to Travilah Square
Playful Pack is opening one of two upcoming Montgomery County locations in the Travilah Square shopping center. Playful Pack is a daycare and boarding facility for dogs. Its other MoCo location is coming soon to Germantown. It will be taking over the location that is currently vacant, but was previously home to Kimo Sushi and Victoria Nail Salon, on Darnestown Rd. across the side of 7-Eleven and across the side of Trader Joe’s. The doggy daycare has locations in Northern Virginia and Annapolis. Playful Pack offers the following services and features, including:
These 23 Local Restaurants Have You Covered For Christmas Or Hanukkah This Year
Classic Potato Latkes will be available as part of the Hanullah menu at Sababa. Stressed about the looming holiday season? Well, here’s our attempt to relieve you of some responsibility: there’s no need for you to handle the menu all by yourself. This year, consider enlisting a D.C.-area restaurant for your Christmas or Hanukkah dining needs. Here’s a look at some of the most appetizing takeout and dine-in options.
Bay Net
Charles County Hosts Annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market
LA PLATA, Md. – Since 2012, the Charles County Fairgrounds has hosted its annual Kris Kringle Christmas Market to an increasing number of dedicated attendees each year. Modeled after German markets held during the holiday season, Kris Kringle boasts countless amounts of local vendors who exclusively sell handmade items, beautiful light displays, copious amounts of holiday food vendors, children-oriented activities, live music, and many more festive happenings.
popville.com
Voodoo Bar and Lounge coming soon to U Street
This is the former Vivid space upstairs from the Alchemist. “DC, there’s a NEW Hookah Lounge & Bar coming your way! Located at 1334 U St. NW, Washington, DC. We’re bringing a Bourbon Street vibe right to Washington, DC ..Get a taste of New Orleans right at your fingertips”
Eat This, Not That: Charm Thai Is the Best Thai Restaurant in Maryland
The quality and diversity of the local restaurant scene continue to attract national and local media attention. Last month, food & health website Eat This, Not That published a list of the best Thai restaurants in every state based on Yelp reviews:. We’ve created a round-up of positively reviewed Thai-focused...
Washingtonian.com
14 Indulgent Hot Chocolates to Sip Around DC This Winter
Sure, packaged cocoa is fine in a pinch. But when you’re out and about, there are few better ways to get cozy than a mug of real-deal hot chocolate. When not cooling us off with dreamy gelato, Dolcezza keeps us warm with its house-made cocoa—a creamy blend of milk and Valrhona chocolate. There’s a subtle hint of cinnamon and clove in its seasonal version, or you can order it plain.
bethesdamagazine.com
Order out for Christmas dinner at one of these six Montgomery County restaurants
As the holiday season continues, families prepare to open gifts and eat dinner with their loved ones. But instead of spending hours in the kitchen, ease the holiday stress by ordering dinner from a variety of Montgomery County restaurants. Whether you’re celebrating Hannukah or Christmas there are holiday dinner menus...
WTOP
Holiday decoration competition winners light up Vienna’s streets
The Town of Vienna, Virginia, announced the winners in its holiday decoration contest for the residential and business categories Friday, awarding several spectacular displays. The residents of 317 Patrick St. SW (first place) The residents of 121 Casmar St. SE (second place) The residents of 206 Center St. N (third...
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland location
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country just opened another new restaurant location in Maryland. Read on to learn more. On December 12, 2022, the famous restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Baltimore.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. officers spread holiday joy, taking dozens of kids gift shopping
Like many of us do during the holiday season, police officers in Montgomery County, Maryland, enjoyed a little retail therapy Saturday morning – but they weren’t shopping for themselves. Instead, they were shopping with kids from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, hoping to make their holiday season a bit brighter.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Sous Chef Wins $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize
A Silver Spring man is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery scratch-off ticket at the Latino Market & Jewelry 2505 Ennalls Avenue. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Montgomery County man claims top prize on $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket. A dash of Lottery luck recently gave...
mymcmedia.org
Olney’s Winter City Lights Offers Fun Option for Holidays
County residents have several options for holiday light displays in Montgomery County. The latest entry is called Winter City Lights in Olney located in the same venue where the popular Field of Screams attraction has resided for years. Winter City Lights features a 1.5 mile long trail of Christmas lights,...
hyattsvillewire.com
Route 1 Is Home to D.C.’s Only Woman-Owned Vintage Record Store
The only fully woman-owned record shop in the D.C. area is on the Route 1 corridor. Located at 11011 Baltimore Ave. in Beltsville, Sonidos! Music & More first opened in October of 2019, but it had to shut down briefly during the coronavirus pandemic. Owner Claudia Mendiola-Durán told the Hyattsville...
arlingtonmagazine.com
Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats
I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter Holidays
The winter holidays are a magical time of year, especially in Washington DC, where there are beautiful displays and events throughout the entire metro area. These include parades, performances, tree lighting ceremonies, holiday markets, and exhibits. Below are some of my favorite free or inexpensive places to enjoy during the holidays.
mocoshow.com
Recent Updates and Coming Soon To Travilah Square
Travilah Square Shopping Center, located at the busy intersection of Darnestown Road and Travilah Road in Rockville, was acquired by Finmarc Management Inc. One of the first moves made was to demolish the existing office building and Burger King and replace it with a new building containing a 12,500 square foot Trader Joe’s grocery store, along with a second, smaller retail space (upcoming tenant below). The late 1980’s look of the center was dated and Finmarc brought on MV+A to revitalize the center and give it a new, clean, vibrant appearance. The new building blends with the shopping center utilizing the same patterned brick and steel trim to create a permanent, “timeless” appearance. A landscape plaza fronts the Trader Joe’s, and a curved brick and steel pergola shades this new outdoor amenity for the shopping center. Some other changes made and places coming soon below:
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Maryland
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Bay Net
The End Of An Era – The Last Harvest Ball Gala Kicks Off Cancer Care Initiatives At CalvertHealth
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The CalvertHealth Foundation Gala was held at MGM National Harbor on November 12. The event was a huge success thanks to extraordinary support from corporate, community and individual sponsors which raised nearly $450,000 toward enhancing cancer care for our community. Special thanks to Presenting Sponsors DeCesaris/Prout Cancer Foundation and Curtis Investment Group.
WTOP
Ashburn native prepares to compete in Miss America pageant
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Victoria Chuah has been a performer since she started dancing ballet at 18 months old, and next week she will be on one of America’s biggest stages.
