redriverradio.org
December End of Year/Food Backpack Drive 669 Food Back Packs Left
Support Red River Radio in our goal to facilitate the donation of up to 2,400 food backpacks via the Foodbanks of Northwest Louisiana, Central Louisiana and East Texas. We're counting down from 800 contributions. A donation of any amount will generate food backpacks for hungry children in need, courtesy of our partners:
Ten years after the mass school shooting at Sandy Hook, the town has erected a memorial
The mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., took place 10 years ago this Wednesday. Letters, artwork and other objects poured into the town from strangers across the country in the subsequent days. Davis Dunavin of member station WSHU reports that many of those items have now ended up in a different form, as part of a memorial honoring the tragedy's victims.
