This Is the Poorest City in Idaho
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
Idaho Is One Of The Top States In The Country Slashing Home Prices
As we approach the end of the year and experts talking about a recession, are we starting to see what was a very hot real estate market take a dip?. According to Realtor.com, it seems that way. Evan Wyloge with realtor.com says "We used Realtor.com listing data, which comes from multiple listing services around the country, to see where the October year-over-year portion of homes for sale with a price reduction has increased the most."
Idaho man makes $35,000 in 4 days plowing snow
It’s that time of year. It’s cold and the snow is flying. Certain parts of the country get pounded by snow, creating a massive mess to clean up and will put a lot of money in the pockets of the people willing to clean it up. It certainly is not an easy job, waking up at 2 A.M. to get started on their snow routes as the storm rolls through so they can clean it up within 24 hours. Most of these people who have a plow on their pickup truck also own a lawn care company and cash in on the profits of snow storms during their off-season. That’s just what one Idaho man did.
This Is The Weirdest Home In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the most bizarre homes in each state.
KITV.com
Investigators have quality leads in the killings of 4 students, Idaho police spokesperson says
Investigators have "a lot of quality leads" about last month's killings of four University of Idaho students in an off-campus house, even though they still haven't determined who killed them, an Idaho state police spokesperson said Tuesday morning. "We're still working through thousands of leads and tips, and we have...
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
University of Idaho killings: Chilling new details emerge in quadruple homicide on college campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, released details of the deaths of four University of Idaho students, with investigators saying they've "never seen anything like this."
The State of Wyoming Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers are responsible for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with completely different names than what we know them to be today.
Idaho police say sixth person on lease at house where four college students were murdered
Police said Thursday that a sixth person was on the lease at the home where four students were killed, but that additional person wasn't home at the time of the murders.
New details in investigation into Idaho stabbings
New information has emerged in the investigation into the stabbing deaths of four Idaho college students, but police still have not identified a suspect or a murder weapon. The victims' families are demanding answers. CNN's Camila Bernal reports.
Fake Reporter Covering Idaho Student Murders Raises Questions
The woman identified herself as affiliated with a student-run newspaper before asking questions during a recent press conference.
Montana is the Only State that LOVES This “Christmas Candy”
Montana is the "Freedom State" I wasn't surprised at all to read this is the only state that likes a certain type of candy for the holidays. Candystore.com is a wholesale, bulk candy store based out of L.A. They think they've figured out each states' favorites. But then again- it is Cali coming out with this info.
Layout of Idaho College Home Reveals Where Student Murders Took Place
Over two weeks after the gruesome murder of the four students in Moscow, Idaho, police do not yet have a suspect.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in New Mexico
New Mexico is a big state. It’s the fifth-largest in the nation. With over 77 million acres of land, there’s plenty of room for people and nature to coexist. From the wide open spaces of the desert to the snow-capped peaks of the Rocky Mountains, New Mexico has something to offer everyone. There’s so much private land, too, with nearly 50 acres for every person in the state. But who owns the most land?
newsnationnow.com
Layout of house where Idaho killings took place explained
(NewsNation) — The house where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death was a tri-level, six-bedroom, three-bathroom house with at least one accessible back door, according to photos analyzed by NewsNation. The six bedrooms and three bathrooms were spread out across three floors, with two bedrooms and...
MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students
Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
The Real Reason Revealed Why Waffle House Isn’t In Wyoming
I'm sure this question has been debated going back as far as the first settlers in the West. Louis And Clark were probably tired on their way to the Pacific when they stopped in Wyoming and were befuddled that there wasn't a Waffle House. I get it. Sometimes, after a long day, you just want those hashbrowns.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
newsnationnow.com
Inside the crime lab as Idaho investigators face complex case
(NewsNation) — The home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death is a complicated scene for investigators. With the killer not captured and the weapon not yet found, every bit of evidence could be the key piece that could crack the case wide open. Considering the...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Montana
Montana is a popular destination for tourists, but it’s also home to a staggering number of ranches and farms. In fact, Montana has the third lowest population density of any state in the United States and the eighth smallest population. Despite this tiny population, the Big Sky state comes in fourth largest in terms of land area. Located just north of Wyoming, and sharing a vast northern border with Canada, Montana is among the mountain west states. But, only the western half of the state can be described as mountainous, while the eastern half consists mostly of prairie. So, in all that vastness, just where is the highest point in Montana?
