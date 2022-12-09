Extension Corner: Boost your immune system with nutrient-dense foods

With the cooler weather and holiday events pushing us inside and near one another, it is important to boost our immune systems to keep us from getting sick.

The flu, RSV, COVID-19 and other illnesses are hitting folks hard this year, and who wants to miss out on holiday festivities? Your diet can help you build a robust immune system, which can provide you protection from seasonal illness and other health problems.

Variety in your diet is a key idea shared by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics to ensure that you get the minerals and vitamins you need, and they recommend them over a multivitamin or supplement.

When you have a diverse plate of nutrient-dense foods, you are supporting your body. Your immune system is powered by things like beta carotene that you can find in brightly colored vegetables like sweet potatoes, carrots, mangoes, tomatoes, spinach and broccoli.

Vitamin C is often found in citrus fruits like grapefruit and oranges. Vitamin D can be found in fatty fish, eggs, milk and fortified juices.

Zinc is a great immune system boost. You can find it in beef, seafood, beans, nuts, and seeds. You can also get benefits from probiotics like you find in cultured dairy products like yogurt.

Finally, there’s protein. This is a core part of your diet that can be found in lean mean, seafood, eggs and poultry, but also from plant-based sources like beans, peas, soy, nuts and seeds.

Eating a wide range of foods that are nutrient dense is the most effective way to meet your body’s needs and keep you on the path to a healthy immune system. If you are looking for recipes that are nutritious and cost-effective, check out LiveWellAlabama.org

Eric Wright is extension coordinator for the Etowah County Extension Office.