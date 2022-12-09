Sunrise Smart Start: Missing SJFU student, PAB interim director
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, December 9, 2022.
- Family of missing St. John Fisher student in France speaks to News 8
- Former Athena star, NBA player Anthony Lamb accused of rape in civil lawsuit
- Brighton Police investigating string of crimes, more car thefts tied to one neighborhood
- Rochester Police Accountability Board appoints Interim Executive Director
- LIVE Friday: Food for Families Food Drive
Weather forecast: More sunshine on the way, messy Sunday still on the table
Friday starts off chilly to end out the work week with the 30s across the region. We won’t escape the 30s all day long despite more widespread sunshine all day long. So be sure to bundle up before you head out the door. We’ll roll into Saturday even colder back into the 20s, with highs only breaking into the 30s once again. We’ll see another day of sunshine here too.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
