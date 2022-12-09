Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
Allow or block Outlook from downloading Calendar attachments automatically
If you want to allow or block Outlook from downloading Calendar attachments automatically on Windows 11/10, this guide will be handy for you. When you add an Internet Calendar to Outlook, it automatically downloads all the event attachments instantly to provide the best experience. However, if this practice doesn’t seem safe to you, you can prevent Outlook from downloading Calendar attachments automatically.
Phone Arena
Google drops huge functional update for eligible Pixel models with 77 bug fixes and improvements
Besides the Quarterly Pixel Feature Drop (which was extremely disappointing as a Pixel 6 Pro owner), Google sent out a functional update for eligible Pixel models that exterminated a massive number of bugs and included a large number of improvements. The total number of bug fixes and performance improvements added up to a whopping 77. With all of these issues getting resolved with today's update, you should notice an improvement in the performance of your Pixel device.
Phone Arena
E ink tablets: Do devices like the Kindle Scribe stand a chance? Why theу will never replace your iPad
By this time most tech enthusiasts will have seen the countless Kindle Scribe reviews online. The device is Amazon’s first plus-sized eReader since the, by now ancient, Kindle DX. But before we take a deeper look at the Scribe, it should be noted (you see what I did there) that the latter is hardly the first of its kind.
Samsung's absolutely wonderful Good Lock software is now available in many more countries
Samsung's absolutely wonderful Good Lock software is now available in many more countries

Samsung's Good Lock app suite is one of our favorite parts about using the company's Android devices, and with the recent release of One UI 5 based on Android 13 we're even getting new Good Lock modules to add to the list of existing utilities. Good Lock uncorks a proverbial bottle of bubbly champagne for personalization enthusiasts, allowing custom gestures and personalization of system elements like the volume control. However, these wonderful modules have been off limits in several countries, and that's finally starting to change.
Android Headlines
New Samsung fingerprint tech is "2.5 billion times more secure"
Samsung is working on a revolutionary fingerprint-based biometric authentication technology for mobile devices. This technology will allow the simultaneous scanning of multiple fingerprints through a smartphone or tablet display. The entire screen can read your fingerprint data. The company claims it to be 2.5 billion times more secure than the existing solutions.
Is the Android 13 update available for your Samsung Galaxy? Here's how to check
Lots of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, so don't miss out
The Verge
How to block a phone number on Android
When a number that is obviously spam hits your phone, Android will almost always warn you and allow you to immediately block that number (and report it as spam). But what if a number is not immediately recognized as spam? Or what if you’re dealing with a harasser who won’t stop calling? You can still block the number quickly and easily.
Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person—and the amount he’s lost this year is enough to land 4th place on the list
Investors have taken a tentative approach to Tesla in the wake of Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💻 Made In America
TSMC tools-in chip-making equipment for its ambitious US factory, Apple Music gets a cool feature, and more tech news. 🌞 Good Morning, Daily Authority readers. I am currently toying with the Sony LinkBud S. I just got them yesterday and am figuring out just how they fare in comparison to the flagship Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds. Have you bought any new devices lately? Tell me in the comments section. In the meantime, here’s what’s happening in the world of tech.
Germany entirely dependent on imports for 14 critical raw materials - study
BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Germany is highly dependent on imports for many crucial raw materials and often relies entirely on other countries to meet demand, according to a study seen by Reuters, which warned that much of this reliance was on authoritarian regimes.
Digital Trends
Forget Apple’s newest iPad — the Galaxy Tab S8 should be your next tablet
For a while now, the tablet industry has been rather boring. That’s not due to the lack of compelling devices, but because of lopsided competition. Apple’s iPads have reigned supreme, and with the arrival of iPadOS, Apple made it clear that it was serious at playing the tablet game.
Samsung's new GDDR7 graphics memory delivers 50% more bandwidth thanks to PAM
That's pulse-amplitude modulation, don't you know...
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active 3 gets the taste of Android 13
Samsung is striking off another Galaxy tablet from its Android 13 update roadmap today. The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is the latest device to pick up the big Android update. The company has already updated the Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Tab S7 series, and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to its Android 13-based One UI 5.0 software.
Microsoft announces end of support for Edge on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1
Microsoft will end support for Edge on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in January 2023. The move follows Google taking similar steps with Chrome.
notebookcheck.net
Asus ZenFone 9 starts to upgrade to Android 13 worldwide
Asus launched its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-based 'mini' (well, compared to the ROG Phone 6 series at least) ZenFone 9 flagship in July 2022. It debuted with Android 12 out of the box, but has only just now officially upgraded to Android 13. The latest addition to the ZenFone family...
techeblog.com
Recently Approved Apple Patent Leaks Possible Smart Ring with Health Features
Photo credit: Patently Apple | Konstantin Milenin | The Apple Stack. Aside from the rumored VR headset, a recently approved Apple patent hints at a possible smart ring with health-focused features. This accessory could have several inputs including buttons, switches, voice, and even a small touchscreen. Force sensors would be used to measure compression, force, strain and load.
Ultra Mobile knocks price of its 2GB data plan to just $10 per month
Ultra Mobile sale knocks its 2GB data plan to just $10 per month. Here's how to get it.
What to do when Microsoft Edge is not responding
What to do when Microsoft Edge is not responding

Microsoft Edge is a web browser from the company that created the Windows operating system. Microsoft initially launched Edge with Windows 10 using a proprietary code but later switched gears. To simplify the release process, Microsoft tapped into a popular feature that's on all the best Chromebooks. The Edge browser experience is now based on the Chromium project, which is what Google Chrome is built on. Since Microsoft adds custom features and under-the-hood tweaks not found in the Chromium code, sometimes issues that need to be addressed can occur.
brytfmonline.com
Microsoft has released Windows 11 build 22623.1028 to Insiders with taskbar fixes
Check out the full list of changes and improvements, as well as bug fixes added in the new beta versions of Windows 11 below:. Another fix has been made to resolve the issue of explorer.exe frequently crashing in safe mode. [Barra de tarefas e bandeja do sistema]. Fixed an issue...
Phone Arena
The refreshingly compact Asus ZenFone 9 is officially getting Android 13 before Christmas
While Samsung was already done delivering stable Android 13 goodies to several different high-end smartphone lineups from 2022, 2021, and2020, Asus barely made its rollout plans public last month, somewhat vaguely promising to kick off its first over-the-air update to the latest OS version from December. Well, December is obviously...
