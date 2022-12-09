Read full article on original website
KSDK
Guaranteed basic income final reading, vote in St. Louis
The notion of having guaranteed basic income could become a reality in St. Louis. The measure is up for a final reading and vote Tuesday morning.
KSDK
St. Louis Board of Aldermen approves guaranteed basic income program for more than 400 families
The program will provide $500 monthly payments for the families for 18 months. The money will come from the city's ARPA funds.
St. Louis aldermen pass guaranteed $500 monthly income to 440 parents
(The Center Square) – Approximately 440 parents will receive $500 per month for 18 months if St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs a bill creating guaranteed basic income, part of a $52 million federal pandemic funds allocation. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted 21-1, with one present and...
St. Louis region's largest homebuilder moves forward with development in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — McBride Homes, the St. Louis region's largest homebuilder, is moving forward with a new residential development in Franklin County. An entity affiliated with the company, St. Andrews Drive Development LLC, closed Nov. 21 on the purchase of 31.8 acres of vacant land in the city of Union. Terms of the purchase, from the Betty L. Griffin Trust, weren't disclosed. Jeff Price and Scott Martin of Hilliker Corp. represented the seller.
KSDK
'We were just all very touched': Former student donates money for school lunches
A woman dropped off a holiday card at Hinchcliffe Elementary School in O'Fallon, Illinois. It had $200 in it and an unsigned note to use the money for lunch debt.
KSDK
Transformation Tuesday: 16-year-old John Hercules lost almost 70lbs with the help of Charles D'Angelo
ST. LOUIS — 16-year-old John Hercules reached out to Charles D'Angelo earlier this year with the goal of losing weight. At a very young age, John's brother passed away. This lead him to turn to food as a coping mechanism in the years that followed. "Over time, as I...
Customer Shoots St. Louis KFC Employee After Corn Dispute
To one man's rage, the Central West End KFC was out of corn on Monday. An employee paid the price
Michael Sack not selected for St. Louis police chief after interim term
ST. LOUIS – Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack will not inherit the role on a full-time basis, FOX 2 has confirmed. Sack sent an email Tuesday afternoon stating that he has “not been selected to serve as the Chief of Police” for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
mycouriertribune.com
A St. Louis pastor counseled Kevin Johnson in his final days. And sat by his side as he died.
ST. LOUIS — The Rev. Darryl Gray held Kevin Johnson’s shoulder at 7:29 p.m. on Nov. 29 when Missouri issued the final order for Johnson to die for his crimes. The other witnesses watched through windows into the bare, white execution chamber. More from this section.
KSDK
5 at 75: St. Louis sees one of coldest winters on record in 1989
St. Louis saw some of the coldest temperatures in the history of the area in December 1989. At one point, the wind chill hit -37° at St. Louis Lambert.
New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
KSDK
St. Louis alderman introducing teen curfew bill
A St. Louis alderman is introducing a teen curfew bill on Friday. It comes after continued violence across the city.
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Hello Wink
ST. LOUIS — Monday morning, the Show Me St. Louis ‘Loyal to Local Gift Guide’ continued with Hello Wink. Owner, Francesca Eales, joined Mary in studio to share more on their mission. Eales explains by changing to include sustainable items for the planet doesn’t have to be all or none. Making one small change, like ditching your plastic lip balms for zero waste can add up to real changes for the planet. Hello Wink is sustainable, zero plastic tinted lip balm. Eales says plastic lip balms are almost never recyclable.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in St. Louis?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some may be dreaming of a white Christmas this year. Last year’s holiday was a little warm, with a high of 67 degrees. Will it be cold enough for the white stuff in St. Louis? We checked the charts to see what the past has to say about this year’s forecast.
New brunch eatery opens at former St. Louis ‘Eat Rite’ site
The former Eat Rite Diner in south St. Louis has a new look and new name. It is now home to Fleur STL.
KSDK
Shooting at St. Louis gas station leaves 1 dead Monday
ST. LOUIS — One person died Monday morning after a shooting at a gas station near downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred at about 6:20 a.m. at the BP located at 1401 Chouteau Avenue. There, police said a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
KSDK
Shooting leaves 1 injured early Monday in south St. Louis
The shooting occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Castleman Avenue. There is no word yet on arrests or suspects related to the incident.
Washington Missourian
Union man dies by suicide at Washington park
A 23-year-old Union man died Saturday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Washington Police Department. The man, who has not been publicly identified by police, called 911 around 12:30 p.m. and reported that he was in the Optimist Park with a gun and that he had plans to end his life, according to WPD spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes.
News Talk 1490
St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported. Jones made...
KSDK
The last time we had a white Christmas in St. Louis was 2017, will we break the streak this year?
ST. LOUIS — It's been five years since we had a white Christmas in St. Louis. The definition of a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground at 6 a.m. Christmas morning. That last happened in St. Louis in 2017. Historically, the probability of a white...
