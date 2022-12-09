ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

St. Louis region's largest homebuilder moves forward with development in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — McBride Homes, the St. Louis region's largest homebuilder, is moving forward with a new residential development in Franklin County. An entity affiliated with the company, St. Andrews Drive Development LLC, closed Nov. 21 on the purchase of 31.8 acres of vacant land in the city of Union. Terms of the purchase, from the Betty L. Griffin Trust, weren't disclosed. Jeff Price and Scott Martin of Hilliker Corp. represented the seller.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

New Ameren program gives $1,000 to unhoused customers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ameren Missouri launches a program to help people with no place to call home. The new energy assistance program aims to help them return to permanent housing. Through the New Start Energy Relief Program, the company is pledging a total of $1.5 million over the next three years to help customers […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Hello Wink

ST. LOUIS — Monday morning, the Show Me St. Louis ‘Loyal to Local Gift Guide’ continued with Hello Wink. Owner, Francesca Eales, joined Mary in studio to share more on their mission. Eales explains by changing to include sustainable items for the planet doesn’t have to be all or none. Making one small change, like ditching your plastic lip balms for zero waste can add up to real changes for the planet. Hello Wink is sustainable, zero plastic tinted lip balm. Eales says plastic lip balms are almost never recyclable.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Shooting at St. Louis gas station leaves 1 dead Monday

ST. LOUIS — One person died Monday morning after a shooting at a gas station near downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred at about 6:20 a.m. at the BP located at 1401 Chouteau Avenue. There, police said a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union man dies by suicide at Washington park

A 23-year-old Union man died Saturday afternoon from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Washington Police Department. The man, who has not been publicly identified by police, called 911 around 12:30 p.m. and reported that he was in the Optimist Park with a gun and that he had plans to end his life, according to WPD spokesperson Detective Lt. Steve Sitzes.
UNION, MO
News Talk 1490

St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported. Jones made...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy