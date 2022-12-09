Monday night's episode of The Voice featured performances from the Top 10 contestants, and Bryce Leatherwood delivered another performance true to his country roots. This week, the fans had the chance to choose the songs each contestant performed, and for Leatherwood, they selected Morgan Wallen's 2021 single, "Sand In My Boots." Leatherwood took to the stage without his signature cowboy hat to sing the song, beginning the tune by sitting with his guitar in front of the microphone. Leatherwood showcased his smooth voice and Southern drawl throughout the performance, playing his acoustic guitar while the band backed him up. He made sure to showcase the full power of his voice in the final chorus, and he ended strong, adding extra flair to the final note.

14 DAYS AGO