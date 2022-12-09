Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Morgan Wallen Drops 3 New Songs After Announcing World Tour
“As promised,” Morgan Wallen kicked off the weekend by dropping three new songs, one day after announcing the dates for his world tour in 2023. The country hitmaker dropped “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why” on Friday (December 2).
'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Sings Fan-Selected Country Song Ahead of Top 8 Vote
Monday night's episode of The Voice featured performances from the Top 10 contestants, and Bryce Leatherwood delivered another performance true to his country roots. This week, the fans had the chance to choose the songs each contestant performed, and for Leatherwood, they selected Morgan Wallen's 2021 single, "Sand In My Boots." Leatherwood took to the stage without his signature cowboy hat to sing the song, beginning the tune by sitting with his guitar in front of the microphone. Leatherwood showcased his smooth voice and Southern drawl throughout the performance, playing his acoustic guitar while the band backed him up. He made sure to showcase the full power of his voice in the final chorus, and he ended strong, adding extra flair to the final note.
Nova Twins have done a killer, heavy remix of one of the biggest pop songs of 2022
Listen to Nova Twins' new version of Sam Smith and Kim Petras' chart-smashing Unholy now
On This Date: Randy Travis Was Topping The Country Charts With His Iconic Duets Album, ‘Heroes & Friends’
Randy Travis gave us some of the greatest country albums of all time. And on this date in 1990, he was topping the country albums chart with his sixth studio album, Heroes & Friends. Aside from the title track, every single one of the 14 songs on the tracklist is...
Weezer Share New Song From Sznz: Winter EP: Listen
Weezer are back with a new song. “I Want a Dog” is the lead single from Sznz: Winter, the latest in a series of four EPs that began with Sznz: Spring, which the band released in March. Sznz: Winter is set to be the final EP in the series, and will be released on the winter solstice, December 21. Check out “I Want a Dog” and the EP cover below.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Said He Became John Lennon While Recording The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler covered The Beatles' "Come Together" and met a major musician associated with The Beatles in the process.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover
American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Florence and the Machine Recruit Ethel Cain for Live Version of ‘Morning Elvis’
Florence and the Machine recruit rising singer-songwriter Ethel Cain for a new rendition of “Morning Elvis,” the closing track from the band’s 2022 LP Dance Fever. Florence Welch and “fellow goth enthusiast” Cain, whose “American Teenager” was one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2022, recorded the new version live during the band’s recent Denver, Colorado concert. “I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that ‘Morning Elvis’ was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn’t stop myself from emulating her British...
Watch a New Video for the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’
The Beatles have released a new music video for their 1966 song "Here, There and Everywhere." The colorfully animated video, which you can watch below, depicts the Fab Four as they head from studio to stage and includes some artistic renderings of scenes from A Hard Day's Night and Help!
Watch Mac DeMarco Join Domi & JD Beck to Perform “Two Shrimps” on Fallon
Mac DeMarco joined jazz duo Domi & JD Beck onstage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (November 30). They performed “Two Shrimps,” which appears on Domi & JD Beck’s debut album, Not Tight. Watch DeMarco and the two musicians perform among shrubs and cherry blossoms below.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs
Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
The FADER
Gorillaz share “Skinny Ape,” announce New York and London AR shows
In anticipation of their eighth studio album — Cracker Island, due out February 24 via Parlophone Records — Gorillaz have shared a new track titled “Skinny Ape” and announced two augmented reality performances in New York and London for later this month. The song follows previously...
This week’s new music on Audacy All New: SZA, Weezer, and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Press play for the latest from SZA, Weezer, Lana Del Rey, Tiësto, Paramore, YG, Gorillaz, and more this week on Audacy All New.
Watch Sandra Oh & Duran Duran Perform "Rio" on Carpool Karaoke
Sandra Oh is living out her rock star fantasy. The Killing Eve star jumps in the backseat—while Duran Duran guitarist Nick Taylor takes the wheel and lead vocalist Simon Le Bon rides shotgun—for...
Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022
We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: SZA, Valee, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from SZA, Valee, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Leland Whitty, Hammok, Nathan Salsburg, Kamaiyah, and Bryce Dessner & Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
thesource.com
The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” Becomes His Fourth Diamond Single
The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” has been officially certified as a Diamond by the RIAA. The Weeknd became the third solo artist and fourth artist overall to accomplish the achievement with this, his fourth Diamond single (after “The Hills,” “Starboy,” and “Blinding Lights”). The single is from his second studio album, Beauty Behind the Madness, and was his first to top the Billboard Hot 100.
dancehallmag.com
Augustus Pablo’s ‘Thriller’ Enters Billboard Reggae Chart For The First Time
Augustus Pablo’s 1975 album Thriller, on the strength of a vinyl reissue on Black Friday, has made its way onto the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for the first time ever. The eight-track vinyl record is the Reggae visionary’s third studio album, which was originally released by the UK-based label, Nationwide. For its recent Black Friday re-release, made possible through ORG Music on Record Store Day (RSD), 2,000 units, priced at $25.99 each, were sold out.
Shania Twain Announces a Fall Leg of Her 2023 Queen of Me Tour
Shania Twain's Queen of Me Tour has been extended once again. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the singer unveiled 19 new dates for fall 2023, with stops in both the U.S. and Canada. "I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023!" the singer writes on social media as she announced the extension of her tour. "And I'm playing even more shows!!"
Stereogum
Weezer – “I Want A Dog”
We’re a couple of weeks out from the release of Weezer’s final EP in their SZNZ series. (Spring dropped in March; Summer came out in June; and Autumn was released in September.) SZNZ: Winter arrives December 21 — the first day of winter, naturally — and if you attended Rivers Cuomo’s semi-secret show at LA’s Troubadour in September (he performed as Goat Punishment), you’ve likely already heard a bunch of the songs on it. One of those tracks is “I Want A Dog,” which is out tonight. As a whole, Winter is described in a release as “a stripped-back, acoustic-leaning body of work [that] encompasses the harrowing sadness that can so easily pair with the winter months.” Sounds timely and appropriate. Check out “I Want A Dog” below.
