Read full article on original website
Related
publicradioeast.org
Rebroadcast: Inside one developer's big bet on affordable housing in Los Angeles
This rebroadcast originally aired on October 11, 2022. Sign up for the On Point newsletter here. Housing costs too much in many American cities. But in LA, one developer says he’s got a solution. “We’ve been able to build high quality, affordable housing for $250,000 per unit,” Martin Muoto,...
publicradioeast.org
The Nooksack tribe in Washington is attempting to evict people from tribal homes
The Nooksack tribe in Washington state is removing dozens of people from the tribe because it disputes their ancestral ties. The move could also force them out of tribal housing. Lilly Ana Fowler from member station KNKX has more. LILLY ANA FOWLER, BYLINE: The Nooksack tribe is based in Deming,...
publicradioeast.org
NC officials asking for feedback on disaster recovery plans
State officials are seeking feedback on their disaster recovery plans. The state office of recovery and resiliency is asking for comment on proposed changes to plans outlining the use of federal funds in areas affected by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Hurricane Matthew struck the state in October of 2016, with...
publicradioeast.org
Coast Guard searching for sailboat last seen in eastern North Carolina
U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic is searching for an overdue 30-foot Catalina sailboat that was last known to be in eastern North Carolina. Officials say the Atrevida II has a bluish-purple hull, with a white superstructure, and white sails. Two people, Kevin Hyde, age 64, and Joe DiTommasso76, are believed to be on board.
publicradioeast.org
Two more deer test positive for chronic wasting disease in North Carolina
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. NC Wildlife Resources Commission officials said the two new positive deer were found in Surry County, part of the Secondary Surveillance Area. Chronic Wasting Disease was first detected in North Carolina in a deer was harvested in...
Comments / 0