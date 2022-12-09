ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

publicradioeast.org

NC officials asking for feedback on disaster recovery plans

State officials are seeking feedback on their disaster recovery plans. The state office of recovery and resiliency is asking for comment on proposed changes to plans outlining the use of federal funds in areas affected by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Hurricane Matthew struck the state in October of 2016, with...
publicradioeast.org

Two more deer test positive for chronic wasting disease in North Carolina

Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. NC Wildlife Resources Commission officials said the two new positive deer were found in Surry County, part of the Secondary Surveillance Area. Chronic Wasting Disease was first detected in North Carolina in a deer was harvested in...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

