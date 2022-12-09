ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Taunton's Colton Madeira wins national championship with Franklin Pierce

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOqpP_0jcvch0600

TAUNTON— The City of Taunton is no stranger to sports champions in recent years and a former Tiger has added to that tally.

2020 Taunton High graduate and former boys soccer player Colton Madeira is an NCAA Division II National Men's Soccer champion after No. 1 Franklin Pierce defeated No. 2 Colorado State University-Pueblo 2-0 Sunday at Interbay Stadium in Seattle, Wash. to claim the Rindge, N.H.-based program's seventh overall national title and their first since 2007.

"While I’m not sure the true magnitude of what we have accomplished has actually set in yet for me, it means everything to us," Maderia said. "Throughout the season we’ve all worked so hard, sacrificed a lot and really focused on this as our goal from the start. Getting to finally hold that trophy and celebrate together was unforgettable and I’m so happy I was able to be a part of it. Our team comes from all different backgrounds and is filled with so much talent. I am so grateful for all of them and the opportunity I had to play with them."

A sophomore defender, Madeira appeared in seven games for the Ravens this year, recording a shot on goal in a Sept. 6 3-0 win over Bridgeport. A 2019 Taunton Daily Gazette Boys Soccer All-Scholastic, Madeira played for the Tigers along with Bayside FC and the New England Revolution Academy before committing to Providence College, where after not playing in a game his freshman year he decided to seek game time elsewhere, finding a fit with Franklin Pierce.

"I loved my time at Providence College," Madeira said. "The coaches were great, the players were super talented, and we were all such great friends and teammates. It was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever had to make. Overall I saw more opportunity for myself as a player at Franklin Pierce, and I’m really grateful and appreciative of the coaches and my teammates who made me feel welcomed here."

Upon joining the team, coached by former Durfee standout and Swansea resident Ruben Resendes with fellow Fall River native Brendan Pacheco, Attleboro native Dominik Machado and Somerset native Andres Martin all serving as assistants, Madeira said he didn't know many of his new teammates but quickly bonded with them.

"At the start of the season, we were mostly strangers," Madeira said. "I knew a few of the guys, but it was my first time meeting most of them. It’s crazy when I think of how close we’ve become. We went from being strangers to a family. Though I don’t have any brothers, they’re definitely the closest thing I have to it. They are all so supportive and such talented athletes, and getting to share the field with them was a blessing. They taught me so much and we all brought out the best in each other."

He also credits the coaching staff with pushing him and his teammates to their full potential as the Ravens went 25-0-1 on their way to both the NE-10 and Division II National Championship titles.

"The coaches were on another level," They made our success as a team their priority from the start and it showed. They sacrificed their sleep, their time with their families, and whatever they had going on in their lives for us and it definitely drove us to be the best we could be. Seeing how much time, energy and effort they put in made us want to put in that much more. Without their leadership, guidance and dedication we could not have accomplished what we did, with an undefeated season at that."

Go Craftsmen: Taunton cheers on B-P cheerleading champs as they head to nationals

Franklin Pierce started off the season on an eight game win streak, outscoring the opposition 26-3, before being held to a scoreless draw on the road to NE-10 Le Moyne, then winning their remaining 17 games, including exacting their revenge on the Dolphins with a 2-0 win in the NE-10 championship.

The Ravens cruised through the NCAA Division II Men's Soccer tournament, earning wins over No. 21 Notre Dame (Ohio), No. 12 Davis & Elkins and No. 6 Charleston (W. Va.) by a combined score of 9-3 before downing No. 4 Lake Erie in the semifinals to send them to the championship game.

For Madeira, the journey to the national title is one he'll never forget.

"The memories we made during our week in Seattle will be something I’ll never forget," Madeira said. "Aside from that, there are moments throughout the season that definitely stick with me. Winning the NE 10 was so exciting. Training every day, taking the field on game days and celebrating wins were always special. Listening to music together in the locker room before games, having to sing in front of the whole team if you were late to film and getting Gatorade dumped on my head for my birthday were other fun memories."

Looking ahead to next year, things will be a bit different for Franklin Pierce as Resendes was named the next head men's soccer coach of Division I Bryant University Wednesday, but Madeira said he's excited to see what else this group of guys can accomplish.

"I’m really excited to see where the future takes us," Madeira said. "We proved this year that we can accomplish anything we set our minds to and I know that each time we step on the field we’ll give it all we’ve got. For now, I’m definitely just focused on working hard in the off season to stay fit and grow as much as I can as a player. There are definitely high expectations for next season, but we’ll take it step by step like our coaches taught us. Each day we’ll all try our best to bring out the best in each other as a team, and hopefully that mindset will lead to continued success in the future."

Madeira wasn't the only former Greater Taunton player on the Ravens roster as former Dighton-Rehoboth standout and 2021 Taunton Daily Gazette Boys Soccer Player of the Year Kevin Smith also became a national champion, with the freshman forward making one appearance in his debut campaign.

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hockomocksports.com

Girls Basketball: Ten Players to Watch in 2022-2023

Starting a pair of underclassmen in the backcourt could be the recipe for a long season, but with Collins and, then freshman, Kailey Sullivan gave Foxboro the foundation to build a run to the Div. 2 Sweet Sixteen. Collins showed flashes of her potential during the shortened 2020-21 season but last year she broke through as an all-around standout. She scored 12.9 points per game while chipping in with more than six rebounds and two steals per night. An aggressive player on the offensive end, Collins can take players off the dribble and keeps defenders off-balance with her ability to knock down pull-up jumpers. As she continues to develop her three-point shooting, it will open more driving lanes. Collins also uses her tenacity on the defensive end to match up against some of the league’s top guards. She has good positioning and quick hands to force turnovers and is a great fit for Foxboro’s high-pressure style. The Warriors will expect to be in the running for the league title this winter and Collins will continue to be the player leading the way.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
eastgreenwichnews.com

Another Postponement for Division Road Project

Once again, a meeting to discuss aspects of the 410-unit residential neighborhood off Division Road has been postponed due to a lack of information. The Technical Review Committee was supposed to meet Tuesday (12/13), but Town Planner Al Ranaldi canceled the meeting because the town had not yet received a “letter of sewer availability” about the project.
COVENTRY, RI
GoLocalProv

Doreen Scanlon Leaving ABC 6

News Anchor Doreen Scanlon is leaving ABC 6. Scanlon made the announcement Monday morning. “I have some ‘news’ of my own to share…After nearly 16 years, I am moving on from [ABC 6]“ said Scanlon. “Spending every morning with our viewers has truly been an honor; I’m so grateful to have been welcomed into your home and to be part of your day. I will really miss that. More to come.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Southern New England prepares for first snowfall of the season

Southern New England prepared for the first snowfall of the season on Sunday. Trucks were loaded up with salt in Pawtucket, ready to clear the roads. Mayor Don Grebien said the Department of Public Works crew is in good shape with enough drivers to handle the storm even if it were bigger, but they're always looking for more outside vendors.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Mashed

Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket

Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Late week storm has potential to bring heavy snow to New England

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - The snow storm from Sunday night has pushed out to sea and we are in for a fairly quiet and cold couple of days ahead.As expected, the highest snow totals were located in Western Mass. and the accumulation dropped off considerably to the east.High temperatures for the next several days will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, a few degrees below the average for this time of year.Fun note: The Geminid Meteor shower peaks late Tuesday night. A couple drawbacks with this storm. . . -You likely won't be able...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Brand-New Custom-Built Mattapoisett Home is Golf Lovers’ Dream

Forget going to the golf course. In this new Mattapoisett home, you can literally live on the golf course and walk to the closest fairway. It's a 6,342-square-foot custom-built home inside the new Bay Club golf community and it is a stunning sight to see. From the oversized windows throughout to the heated saltwater pool, this house is dripping in modern amenities.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
NECN

Mass. Driver Dies in RI Spinout Crash Amid Snowy Conditions

A driver died after his pickup truck spun out on Interstate 295 in Smithfield, Rhode Island, Sunday afternoon, police said. The Ford Ranger hit a tree in the woods off the highway near the George Washington Highway about 4:20 p.m., according to Rhode Island State Police. It was one of dozens of crashes that state police responded to -- not just in Rhode Island -- amid a winter storm that made navigating New England's roads difficult.
SMITHFIELD, RI
FUN 107

Two Providence Pizza Shops Get the ‘One Bite’ Treatment from David Portnoy

Looks like Barstool CEO President David Portnoy was getting his pizza fix all over Providence, Rhode Island, this weekend. Featured on the latest episode of “One Bite Pizza Reviews,” Twins Pizza in North Providence passed the vibe check with flying colors, and the owner of Jeff’s Wood Fired Pizza in East Providence is left sweating until its official pizza score is released.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Transportation Today News

South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete

Massachusetts officials, including Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak, celebrated the “substantial completion” of Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail Main Line construction this week with a ribbon cutting at the new Freetown Commuter Rail Station. The $159 contract for Phase 1 of the […] The post South Coast Rail Main Line Construction Phase 1 substantially complete appeared first on Transportation Today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy