OK! Magazine

Alexia Nepola Reveals All About Her 'RHOM' Wedding Party & Drama-Filled Fifth Season

There's no Housewife more real than Alexia Nepola. After losing her beloved mother on the day she was supposed have her wedding last year, The Real Housewives of Miami star returned for season five of the hit Peacock series more resilient and honest than ever before. Nepola spoke exclusively with OK! about the ups and downs of filming her wedding celebration with husband Todd Nepola, finally being able to watch the show after a difficult season four and where she currently stands with frenemy Guerdy Abraira. 'THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF MIAMI' FAN FAVORITE ALEXIA ECHEVARRIA OPENS UP ABOUT FAMILY, HER...
New York Post

I get paid $5,000 to go to strangers’ weddings and post TikToks

Seconds after Jasmine Parker and her new husband sealed their marriage vows with a kiss in an Atlanta ballroom last month, footage of the lip-lock was shared to her Instagram Story and edited into an eye-popping short for TikTok. The happy couple had hired Lauren Ladouceur, a 20-something Brooklyn wedding...
ATLANTA, GA
Ingram Atkinson

After Hiding her True Identity During Honeymoon, Man Files for Divorce

A husband divorced his newly married wife on their honeymoon after uncovering a secret that she had been hiding. After a very beautiful wedding and marriage, this couple was ready to spend the rest of their lives together. Excited and full of love, the couple immediately embarked on their honeymoon to the aluminum Sudan Beach in Dubai.
People

Josh Flagg Has Looked at Wedding Venues with New Boyfriend 9 Months After Divorce: 'Feels Like We're Married'

The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star and author of The Deal: Secrets For Mastering the Art of Negotiation gives PEOPLE an exclusive update on his relationship with boyfriend Andrew Beyer Josh Flagg, has only been with his boyfriend Andrew Beyer for nine months, but the couple is already talking about taking some serious steps in their relationship. "Let me put it to you this way: Obviously we're not getting married tomorrow, but we have looked at wedding venues quite possibly on different vacations," the Million Dollar Listing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”

