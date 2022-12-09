Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood FaceTimes Sons 'Every Day' While On Tour As Insider Reveals She's 'Struggling With Mom Guilt'
Stuck between a rock and a hard place. While Carrie Underwood was thrilled to kicked off her tour last month, an insider revealed she's simultaneously struggling with "mom guilt" since her and husband Mike Fisher's two sons can't join her on the road.Now that her boys — Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3 — are more aware of how often she's away from the family, she's going the extra mile to be as present as possible."This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before," the blonde beauty, 39, explained in a recent interview. "If there’s a way...
Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Watch: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2. On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Witney Carson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister. The couple are already parents to son Leo, 22 months. "I'm so excited to...
Mandy Moore praised for sharing realistic photos from son’s ‘transcendent’ birth
Mandy Moore has been praised for normalising the realities of having a baby after she shared intimate photos from her son’s birth.The 38-year-old actor and singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the moment her second child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was born on 10 October. In the first image, Moore cradles her newborn son on her chest just moments after giving birth. The This Is Us alum is seen beaming from sheer joy, while Ozzie was still covered in amniotic fluid.“One month with our Ozzie,” she captioned the post. “I’m still able to access everything about...
Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth Gives Birth to First Baby With Fiancé Taylor Mock
Tia Booth and her fiancé Taylor Mock have received an early Christmas gift. The Bachelor Nation star and her fiancé took to Instagram on Dec. 7 to share the news that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. "Tatum Booth Mock 12/6/22 6:13am," the joint...
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Yolanda Foster Says That Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Is Her Mother Reincarnated
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid dealt with a debilitating diagnosis of Lyme disease during her time on the show. I’m sure her medical struggles weren’t helped by co-star Lisa Rinna alleging that instead of Lyme disease, Yolanda was suffering from Munchhausen syndrome. Oof. Not surprisingly, Yolanda sympathized with Friend of the […] The post Yolanda Foster Says That Gigi Hadid’s Daughter Is Her Mother Reincarnated appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet Photo of Son Max Laying on Husband Ben Affleck: '#Family'
Lopez uploaded a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's blended family seems to be getting along quite well! Lopez, 53, shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving week slideshow to Instagram early Sunday morning, including a touching photo of her son Max, 14, lying on Ben Affleck's shoulders during what appears to be a car ride. "This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁," Lopez wrote, with a few hashtags, including "#ThisIsMeNow" and "#Family." ...
Nick Carter Has a Wife and 3 Kids: Meet the Backstreet Boys Singer’s Family, See Photos
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been married to wife Lauren Carter (née Kitt) since April 2014, and the couple share three kids together, son Odin and daughters Saoirse and Pearl. Nick shares moments with his family via social media from time to time. From holidays to birthdays, the...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump In Cute New Photo With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco, 36, shared a sweet snapshot of her growing baby bump via her Instagram Story on Nov. 27, and we can’t get over the cuteness! “Future footballer comin [sic] at ya!”, the blonde bombshell captioned the post alongside her beau, Tom Pelphrey, 40. For the photo, Kaley rocked a casual look featuring black leggings and a blue New York Giants jersey with the number 30 on it. The Big Bang Theory actress opted out of wearing makeup and tied her blonde tresses up in a messy bun for the evening at home.
'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump Photo
Cameras may not be rolling on a new season of Alaskan Bush People just yet, but that isn't stopping Raiven Brown from giving fans a peek into her life. The Discovery Channel star is taking fans along with her on her pregnancy journey as she counts down the days to the arrival of her second child with husband Bear Brown, and she just shared an adorable baby bump update!
JoJo Fletcher Reveals Her & Jordan Rodgers’ Baby Plans 7 Months After Getting Married
Just seven months after getting married in a beautiful California ceremony, The Bachelor‘s JoJo Fletcher, 32, told Ok! magazine about her plans to start a family. “I loved our life together before as an engaged couple, but there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special,” JoJo told the outlet about her future with her husband, Jordan Rodgers, 34. “Nothing major in our day-to-day lives has changed, but I would say there is this feeling you get once married that just feels a bit different. It’s hard to explain but there is a deeper feeling of connection,” the TV personality added.
Todd And Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Reveals Why He's Never Watched The Fam's Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley hasn't watched Chrisley Knows Best and revealed why.
Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunite to sing a 'Glee' favorite in the car
Lea Michele and Darren Criss are still "believin'" after all these years, it seems!. Michele, 36, posted a TikTok of herself hanging out with her fellow former "Glee" co-star (and BFF, based on her caption) on Monday, and we're instantly charmed and also thrown back into nostalgia on at least two levels.
Todd Chrisley sends Emmy Medders love as she asks for prayers for her dad
Emmy Medders took to Instagram on December 1, 2022 to ask fans and followers to pray for her dad. She shared a photograph of herself by her father’s bedside holding his hand. The Growing Up Chrisley star is engaged to Chase Chrisley and received support in the comments section...
Idina Menzel Shares Details From Her Private IVF Journey
Idina Menzel is “fortunate” to have a wonderful 13-year-old son. But in her new documentary, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?, the beloved singer and actor shares her emotional journey to conceive another child, which ultimately ended in heartbreak. Menzel, 51, shares her son Walker with ex-husband...
Blake Shelton wins 9th ‘The Voice’ championship thanks to country artist Bryce Leatherwood
As the only coach who’s been with “The Voice” since day one, Blake Shelton understandably has more victories than anyone else. But that still doesn’t take away from the fact that he just won his 9th championship out of 22 seasons thanks to young country artist Bryce Leatherwood. (See the updated “The Voice” winners list.) Season 22 ended on Tuesday night with Bryce Leatherwood, the 22-year-old from Woodstock, Georgia, claiming victory over runner-up Bodie (also Team Blake) and third place contender Morgan Myles (Team Camila Cabello). In addition, Omar Jose Cardona (Team John Legend) placed fourth and Brayden Lape (again from Team...
How Josh Flagg’s Divorce (and New Relationship!) Play a Role on MDLLA Season 14
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 14 will no doubt showcase jaw-dropping homes, high-stakes deals, and everything else that comes with the luxury real estate industry — but according to Josh Flagg, that’s not all. For the first time in the show’s history, it’s the agents’ lives that are front and center.
Idina Menzel opens up about IVF journey and why she ‘wasn’t meant’ to have another child
Idina Menzel has opened about her experience with in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and how she realised that she “wasn’t meant” to have a second child.The 51-year-old singer recalled how she underwent IVF while on tour during a recent interview with People to discuss the release of her upcoming Disney + documentary, Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?Menzel, who shares her 13-year-old son, Walker, with ex-husband Taye Diggs, noted that when she got remarried to Aaron Lohr, she didn’t initially plan on having more children. However, she still thought about the kind of father that her spouse could be.“Maybe before...
This silent TikToker who never says a word in his videos made $10 million this year
According to Fortune, Khaby Lame is the most followed TikToker and he's made $10 million this year. Lame joined TikTok in 2020 during the pandemic. He quickly racked up the views despite not saying a single word in his videos. A part of the reason for his silent videos was the fact that he could not speak English.
