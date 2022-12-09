ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Motorcyclist Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)

 4 days ago

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Mesa.

Officials confirmed that one motorcyclist died due to the motorcycle accident.

Authorities stated that the collision occurred on the westbound lanes of Superstition Freeway (US 60) near Greenfield Road.

The man driving the motorcycle collided with another car.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck.

The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed by the authorities.

Other details pertaining to the accident have not been revealed yet.

The crash remains under investigation by the Arizona Police Department.

December 09, 2022

Source: AZ Family

