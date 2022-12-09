Duck numbers still low in Arkansas

Surveys of waterfowl across Arkansas show numbers are still low as the season continues for hunters.

An aerial survey did not find any "noteworthy duck concentrations," in northeastern parts of the state, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reported Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Recent rains have helped refill drought-lowered bodies of water. The northeast Arkansas area near Wiener-Waldenburg "had very little water across the landscape and no ducks to speak of."

About 20,000 pintails, small ducks and mallards were seen at Lake Ashbaugh in the Dave Donaldson Black River Wildlife Management Area in the northeast part of the state.

Biologists from the state observed 500 mallards in the Sheffield Nelson Dagmar Wildlife Management Area in Monroe County in east, central Arkansas.

In west, central Arkansas, the Ed Gordon Point Remove Wildlife Management Area in Conway and Pope counties has had low to moderate duck numbers, the commission reports.

The 14-day portion of the 60-day waterfowl season continues Saturday, Dec. 10.

While duck numbers have been low this year, there has been plenty success with deer hunts, wildlife experts report in western and northwest Arkansas. More ducks are being reported in Sebastian and Crawford counties.

Duck hunting continues Saturday at the Fort Chaffee Wildlife Management Area in Fort Smith. Numbers of ducks seemed to increase a bit in recent days as colder weather in the north and more ducks migrating south. Duck hunting is allowed 30 minutes before sunset until sunset at the Fort Chaffee area.