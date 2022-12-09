Today's Events 12-9-22

Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley Holiday Lights Tours

– Through Jan. 1, tours on the hour from 6 to 10 p.m. $15. Take a ride on the Cheyenne Trolley to catch the joyous sights of holiday lights around the city. Leaving from the Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St. 307-778-3133

COMEA Comedy Awards Show

– 5:30-10 p.m. A showcase of comedy, musical entertainment, drinks and food to raise money for the COMEA House homeless shelter. Performers include comedian Christopher Titus, host Sam Weinstein, with special guests Rachel Bradley, Josh Gonzales, Mike Morris, Dominic Syracuse and Brandt Tobler. The Lincoln Theatre, 1615 Central Ave. 307-369-6028

Friday Night Jazz

– 6 p.m. 21+. Bring some friends, grab a drink and food, and listen to some beautiful music by Jazztet in the relaxing Hathaway’s Lounge. Two-drink minimum required. Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. 307-775-8400

CSO presents 'Home Alone' in Concert

– 7 p.m. $12-$55. Ring in the season with a true holiday favorite the whole family will enjoy. This beloved, comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score, performed live to picture by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge: A Christmas Comedy

– 7:30 p.m. A year after his miraculous transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is back to his old ways, and is suing Jacob Marley and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. Historic Atlas Theatre, 211 W. Lincolnway. 307-638-6543

Tomorrow

VFW Craft and Flea Market Show

– 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Support local veterans by shopping for different crafts, including jewelry, crocheted items, candles and more. Lunch will be available. VFW 1881, 2816 E. Seventh St. 307-632-4053

Cowboy Christmas Market

– 9 a.m.-4 p.m. A day of shopping from local artisans offering unique handcrafted items and more well-known brands. This is Laramie County Events' biggest market of the year, featuring more than 150 vendors, concessions, a visit from Santa and his photographer, and more. Event Center at Archer, 3801 Archer Pkwy. 307-633-4672

51 Years of Freedom

– 2-4 p.m. RSVP required. Wyoming historian Kylie McCormick will commemorate the anniversary of women's suffrage with a presentation that offers critical new evidence to the state's suffrage story. Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. 307-634-3561

CSO presents 'Home Alone' in Concert: Matinee

– 2:30 p.m. $12-$55. Ring in the season with a true holiday favorite the whole family will enjoy. This beloved, comedy classic features renowned composer John Williams’ charming and delightful score, performed live to picture by the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. 307-778-8561

Cheyenne Ducks Unlimited Banquet

– 5:30 p.m. $50 single ticket, $90 couples ticket. Cheyenne Ducks Unlimited is holding its annual banquet. Tickets include admission and dinner. There will also be bottomless beer for $20. Auctions/raffles include numerous guns, guided hunts, DU swag, coolers, alcohol, jewelry, paintings, photos and more. Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 West Fox Farm Road. 307-922-4021

Ongoing

New Frontiers Art Show and Sale

– Through Dec. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Discover a new Wild West with the newest show from the Old West Museum. CFD Old West Museum, 4610 Carey Ave. 307-778-7290

Cheyenne Artist Guild Show

– Through Dec. 23, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sunday. The Yearly Holiday Arts and Crafts Market features photography, paintings, handmade jewelry, sculpture, tree ornaments, cards, engraved glassware, clocks, coasters and other handmade items. Cheyenne Artist Guild, 1701 Morrie Ave. 307-632-2263

Tinsel Through Time: Melodies of Christmas

– Through Dec. 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. A display of Christmas cheer. This year's theme is "Melodies of Christmas," and is inspired by some of the classic songs of the holiday. Wyoming Historic Governors' Mansion, 3000 E. 21st St. 307-777-7878

Clay Paper Scissors Holiday Show

– Through Dec. 31, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. An annual holiday art show that features artists from Cheyenne, Laramie, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Clay Paper Scissors, 1513 Carey Ave. 307-631-6039