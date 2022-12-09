ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne boy fighting rare condition in Colorado hospital

By By Hannah Black Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE – A Cheyenne boy is battling a rare autoimmune disorder in a Colorado hospital, and family members hope the community will contribute to his fight.

Kaleb Kepp-Hampton, 10, was recently diagnosed with granulomatosis with polyangiitis , or GPA, a condition that causes inflammation of the blood vessels. Kortney Kepp, Kaleb’s aunt, started a GoFundMe this week to fundraise for Kaleb’s family.

“My sister and her husband haven’t been able to work in over a week and (have) been having to drive back (and) forth from Cheyenne to take turns caring for (their) other two children and make sure someone is always by Kaleb(‘s) side,” Kepp wrote.

As of Thursday afternoon, there had been 25 donations to the fundraising page, totaling $2,460 of a $10,000 goal.

Kaleb’s father, Nathan Hampton, said Thursday that his son is responding to treatment.

Hampton said his wife and Kaleb’s mother, Kody, took Kaleb to the emergency room last Thursday. Around Halloween, some members of the family came down with the flu. Kaleb eventually got it, as well, but “never really recovered.”

In November, Kaleb’s parents took him to urgent care and to a Cheyenne clinic, but nothing seemed to help.

“They just kept telling us, you know, he probably got another virus,” Hampton said. He spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle from Kaleb’s bedside at Children’s Hospital Colorado as the boy slept. “(Kaleb) was like, ‘I’m OK.’ And, you know, obviously, he wasn’t OK.”

Last week, Kaleb asked to order food. Hampton said he told the boy to pick whatever he wanted, because he hadn’t been eating. But soon after, Kaleb said he was going to take a nap.

“He just wasn’t looking good – he was pale and kind of icky looking, and he got in there and he had low oxygen, so they X-rayed his lungs,” Hampton said. The X-rays found fluid on Kaleb’s lungs, so he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

But even while being treated with steroids, Kaleb wasn’t improving. The boy was then airlifted to Children’s Hospital Colorado. First hospitalized in the intensive care unit, Kaleb initially was doing better, Hampton said, and he was moved out of the ICU.

“Then, he just collapsed again,” said Hampton. “So, they moved us back down to the ICU floor, and they started running tests and tests.”

Early this week, Kaleb received the GPA diagnosis. GPA can affect many parts of the body, but it had mainly affected the boy’s lungs and kidneys.

“His body’s literally attacking itself, and he was bleeding into his lungs,” Hampton said.

Nathan and Kody Hampton, along with Kody’s father, have been rotating to make sure Kaleb is never alone at the hospital.

“It’s been tremendously difficult, you know, because we’ve got two other kids,” Nathan Hampton said. “We’re trying to keep them as normal as we can.”

GPA is likely something Kaleb will have to deal with and monitor closely for the rest of his life. Right now, his father said, Kaleb is being treated with a steroid and immunosuppressant. The goal is to keep Kaleb as healthy as possible to prevent flare-ups.

Hampton knows they can’t completely prevent Kaleb from catching another virus or illness, which would cause his immune system to attack his body again. But “we’ve just got to be diligent in what we do,” he said.

Hampton became emotional when asked about what his son is like outside of his recent diagnosis.

“Everyone loves Kaleb. Kaleb is an amazing kid,” Hampton said of the boy, who attends Meadowlark Elementary School. “I know parents say that about everyone, but he is really the strongest kid I know.

“He’s been a stellar patient up here. They poked and prodded him, and they had to stick a feeding tube down his throat while he was awake, and he didn’t fight them,” Hampton continued. “He’s just a great kid who loves to play football and soccer and video games, and talk to his friends and clown around, and he’s really, really smart. He’s just a really great kid. You probably couldn’t find anybody that has a bad thing to say about him.”

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

