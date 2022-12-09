UW removes privileges for church elder during student protest

LARAMIE – As most students were wrapping up after classes Wednesday and preparing to head home, a group of more than 50 people lined up outside the University of Wyoming student union with flags, signs and clothing affirming the validity of LGBTQ people.

The group gathered around 3 p.m. and stood without speaking for about two hours as the temperature dropped and the sun began to set.

“My queerness is not scary. Hate, homophobia and transphobia is,” one protestor’s sign read. “If our humanity scares you, you’re part of the problem,” said another.

The students had gathered in response to the recent targeting of an LGBTQ student on campus. Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt had rented a table space in the student union, where he displayed a sign calling out a specific student that read “God created male and female and (name redacted) is a male.”

The event was one of a string of anti-LGBTQ sentiments expressed to students during the past few weeks.

“I know others were just as angry as I was. I wanted to be able to give people a chance to stand up to this,” said Keely Kidd, a UW freshman who planned the Wednesday protest. “UW needs to protect and support its queer students … students also need to be more accepting and know when someone is committing a microaggression or full-on harassment.”

Passersby seemed surprised by the line of students on campus, but most were quick to respect the silence by ending their phone calls or stopping their conversations as they walked by. Some joined the group, and by 3:45 p.m., more than 70 people had gathered.

It was around this time that UW President Ed Seidel sent an email to the campus community stating that Schmidt had been suspended from renting a table space at the union for one year.

“While freedom of expression is cherished on this campus and across this nation, a line was crossed when a student was harassed by name,” Seidel wrote. “This is something we will not tolerate on this campus, and this action speaks to that key principle to which we adhere at UW.”

The university is still reviewing this incident and other instances of harassment, and could take further action, according to the email.

The decision and timing of the email was not in connection with the protest, UW spokesperson Chad Baldwin said.

Kidd said they were happy with the university’s decision, but wished Schmidt was banned from campus for a longer amount of time.

“He should not be allowed on campus at all, in my opinion,” Kidd said. “I actually fear that he may choose to target students on his own accord out of spite, or choose to be on campus more often to spread his ‘message.’”

Community response

Since Dec. 2, the university has received criticisms from students, staff and community members demanding a stronger response to the incident.

A group of UW alumni circulated a letter, addressed to Seidel, arguing that Schmidt did violate university policies and should not be allowed to rent a table in the union.

“Seeking out interactions with students whom he obviously disagrees with in order to ‘preach’ to them infringes on the rights of those students,” the letter reads. “Targeting a specific student on campus, like he did at his table on December 2nd, 2022, is harassment, plain and simple. His repeated actions to target LGBTQIA+ students on campus is in itself threatening to LGBTQIA+ students.”

The signers of the letter demanded that the university ban Schmidt from renting a table at the union, define a zero-tolerance policy for the harassment of students, offer de-escalation training to union staff members and apologize to LGBTQ students.

The letter said that alumni may write additional letters, remove themselves from the UW Alumni Association, withhold donations and take other actions in an effort to hold the university accountable.