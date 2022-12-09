Jaguars defense looks to get back on track vs. Titans following poor Week 13 showcase

The Jaguars will hope that their shortage of energy against the Detroit Lions in the team's 40-14 blowout loss last week doesn't rear its head again as they get set to face the division-rival Tennessee Titans this Sunday.

After the team's loss last week, multiple players spoke out about the team's lack of energy from the onset of the contest. There wasn't a true rhyme or reason for it, they simply came out flat to start the contest and that didn't bring much to the table otherwise.

"It’s going to be my job this week to make sure everybody’s on point," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said of the team's defense on Wednesday. "That’s not who we are last week."

Both the Jaguars and the Titans suffered brutal defeats last week. Tennessee lost 35-10 in a game that was uncharacteristic for the defending AFC South champions. Still, Jacksonville's defensive showcase appeared, on the surface, to be a reflection of the issues they've had throughout the season, only finally coming to a head.

"I think disappointment, I think the embarrassment," Pederson said of what the team appeared to feel this week following the loss last week. "That’s what you put on film? Question? That’s for everyone, players, coaches, that’s everybody. That’s the sense that I felt Monday."

This week, Jacksonville will need to bring a new level of physicality and energy. The Titans are one of the more formidable offensive lines in the league when especially once they've taken a lead. Blocking for a running back like Derrick Henry makes it easier, too.

Still, as one of the leaders, Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun says that it's really about keeping everything positive and putting their best foot forward. Though, there's plenty that needs to be corrected in order for the team to get back on track.

"Definitely talk about what we did wrong, to be accountable, all what we did wrong," Oluokun mentioned. "But, we got to come in with the right confidence and attitude. I really think a lot of it is just the energy, you got to come to the right energy, be ready to win our plays, get ready to dominate our plays and get to that football."

That doesn't start just at the first practice of the week, either, Oluokun said.

"It started at lift on Monday," he quipped.

Jaguars defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris was adamant about putting the Week 13 performance behind them when asked about how they'll rebound.

"We got to have a short memory when it comes to games like them," Robertson-Harris said in the locker room on Thursday. "You can't sit there and dwell on the past and obviously, it's a game we don't want to think about, that's not our standard. So you got to short memory and put that behind you. Hakuna Matata."

At the end of the day, Robertson-Harris said, the team just has to play to their standard, "we got a job to do."

Outside linebacker Josh Allen noted the team builds energy throughout the week. It isn't necessarily an intensity or physical thing, but something that grows as the team progresses to Sunday.

"So when you come on Sunday, you have prepared to get to where you are then I feel like that's where we're at right now," Allen said. "We're preparing a different way. We're creating the energy for Sunday, not creating energy for today or tomorrow."

Jaguars hope Week 13 was an anomaly

One thing was made clear this week, the Jaguars aren't looking to put up another performance like the one against Detroit again this season. The Jaguars gave up eight scoring drives - four touchdowns and four field goals - against the Lions.

“It’s one of those performances where it felt like it wasn’t us," Jaguars defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell said on Thursday. The lack of energy was noticeable on film, too.

"We have a saying that ‘When one makes a play, we all make a play,’ and you should be excited when your brother makes a play, and you didn’t see that on Sunday for whatever reason," Caldwell said.

"We’re just going to dig deep and find out. Go back and let this game be a youthful game. Enjoy the game. When you’re out there, have a smile on your face, go out there and make plays and have fun with it.”

The Jaguars haven't always had poor results on defense this season. The team was very efficient through the first several weeks. They forced nine turnovers through the first four weeks before coming up empty over the next three weeks. Since Week 8, they've forced seven turnovers.

The issue, though, has been allowing teams to score points on any given drive. The defense has allowed 446 yards per game over the past three weeks along with 31 points per game. By comparison, they allowed just 18.6 points per game through the first nine games of the season.

Though the team has been criticized for the personnel, Caldwell doesn't feel like the players are an issue, taking ownership of the team's defense as the coordinator.

"We’re happy with the players here, and we just have to get them understanding that when you do it the right way, you just have to do it the right way over and over again," said Caldwell.

"You’ll see times where we’re right on point. Then other times we’re not. That’s part of coaching, and we all own that. We’ve got to get those guys playing the way they need to play over and over and over.”

This week will be a tough matchup for Jacksonville. If they want to have a rebound week, they'll need to make sure the energy is there and that the physicality matches up with one of the toughest offensive lines in the league once the ball gets rolling to Henry.

"We're physical up front, too. They got to deal with us as well, not just us dealing with them. They got to deal with us. They got to deal with a big physical front. You see the big hammer over there?" Robertson-Harris asked when pointing to defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton.

"They got to deal with him, they got to deal with Foley [Fatukasi]. We got a good, physical front ourselves, so it's a challenge on both hands."

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.