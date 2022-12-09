Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback.
KGO
NFL Week 14 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome to Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, which is filled with divisional matchups that could have playoff implications. The Los Angeles Rams won in dramatic fashion Thursday night when Baker Mayfield -- who was claimed off waivers two days prior -- led the team to a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
KGO
Buccaneers' Tom Brady a 'good sport,' signs INT ball for 49ers LB
As if throwing two interceptions in his return home to the San Francisco Bay Area and losing 35-7 weren't enough, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw to autograph the ball he intercepted. "It was s--- for me, to be honest. It was complete s--- (laughter),"...
KGO
49ers expect Deebo Samuel (MCL, ankle sprain) back in regular season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- When San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters Monday morning, he didn't have much in the way of injury updates on key players such as receiver Deebo Samuel and quarterback Brock Purdy. That's because Samuel and Purdy were among a handful of Niners still...
KGO
Samuel (ankle) exits, Purdy stars as 49ers handle Buccaneers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Asked to assess the performance of rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy after he'd led the San Francisco 49ers to a win on Sunday, defensive end Nick Bosa offered a typically succinct response. "We've got a quarterback," Bosa said. Purdy is, in fact, the Niners' third starting quarterback...
KGO
Draymond Green: 'No real consequences' for bad fan behavior
MILWAUKEE -- A fan was thrown out of the Golden State Warriors-Milwaukee Bucks game Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum after exchanging words with Draymond Green. As Giannis Antetokounmpo lined up for two free throws with 6:30 left in the third quarter of an eventual 128-111 Bucks win, a fan with baseline courtside seats heckled Green.
Warriors' Green says Bucks fan 'threatened' him; fan tossed
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Bucks said they were investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. The fan said “some threatening stuff to my life,” Green said. Golden State’s Stephen Curry was shooting free throws with 5:19 left in the third quarter when Green spoke with a game official, repeatedly pointing toward a man sitting a few rows off the opposite baseline. The official conferred with security personnel at Firserv Forum, and the fan was escorted out. Earlier in the period, the fan and Green had exchanged words.
KGO
San Francisco Giants, Carlos Correa agree to 13-year, $350M deal
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a 13-year, $350 million contract, a source familiar with the deal told ESPN. The deal gives the Giants their franchise player in Correa, who turned down $160 million from Houston last year, got $35.1 million in his year in Minnesota and now gets the most money ever for an infielder.
KGO
Curry, Warriors set for matchup against the Pacers
Golden State Warriors (14-14, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-14, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks fifth in the league scoring 29.6 points per game. The Pacers are 8-6 on their home court....
KGO
Grading the Sean Murphy trade -- how did the Braves, Athletics and Brewers do?
The trade: A three-team deal that landsC Sean Murphywith the Braves. Braves get: C Sean Murphy (from A's) Brewers get: C/DH William Contreras (from Braves), RHP Joel Payamps (from A's), RHP Justin Yeager (from Braves) A's get: LHP Kyle Muller (from Braves), RHP Freddy Tarnok (from Braves), RHP Royber Salinas...
KGO
Reports: Giants add free agent Sean Manaea
SAN FRANCISCO -- Free agent left-hander Sean Manaea reportedly has reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants. Manaea has the right to opt out after this season and become a free agent next fall. Manaea gets a $5 million signing bonus, half on March...
Comments / 0