Oregon State

9 Expensive Wines Worth Splurging On

By Laura Gesualdi-Gilmore
 4 days ago
When you search for the perfect wine, deciding which bottles are actually worth a heftier price tag can be a complicated process.

There are many different aspects of wine-making to consider — from the grapes to the vintage to the location the bottles are from. For the less-expert pallet, it can be tough to figure out what is going to give you the best bang for your buck.

Fortunately, we can help. The following nine wines of different varieties and price points are totally worth the splurge. Despite the high price tag, you will avoid wasting money if you buy these wines.

Note that the prices on these wines can change and might be higher or lower than what you see here.

Tyler Winery Sanford & Benedict Pinot Noir

More than 50 years ago, the creators of Sanford & Benedict Vineyard sought out a cool climate in Santa Rita Hills, California, in the hopes of creating unique and complex wines.

Since then, the vineyard’s Tyler Winery has garnered a reputation for creating incredible Pinot Noirs.

The wine, which is on the pricier end, contains notes of black cherries, redcurrant, and mocha, and offers a refreshing taste that’s reminiscent of the cool climate near the ocean that it hails from.

Price: $119 on Vivino

Tenuta ‘San Leonardo’ Red Wine

This red wine hails from northern Italy. There, grapes are grown in high altitudes, which gives them the ability to spend more time in the sun, creating a unique flavor. The concept for this particular wine is unique, as it is a blend of Bordeaux varieties.

Created in the Dolomite Mountains region of Italy, this blend has wine lovers applauding the strong-tasting notes of berries and spices that create a bold, yet smooth flavor.

Price: $69.99 on Vivino

Woodward Canyon Artist Series Cabernet Sauvignon

Woodward Canyon Winery — a family-run winery in Walla Walla Valley, Washington — has been creating incredible red wines for more than 40 years.

Woodward Canyon’s “Artist Series” is a fan favorite, and the Cabernet Sauvignon contains grapes from some of the best vineyards across Washington state.

Tasting notes include black cherry, menthol, and baking spices. Wine enthusiasts applaud this bottle for its delectable, smooth finish.

Price: $47.99 on Vivino

Brick House Ribbon Ridge Chardonnay 2019

Oregon has really made a name for itself as a go-to spot for wine lovers in the U.S., and Brick House Vineyards is one of the stars.

The vineyard is certified organic, and its chardonnay grows just a few yards from where it is pressed and then moved onto fermentation. Fans can be sure their glasses will be fresh from the vines.

The 2019 Chardonnay offers rich flavors of honeyed fruits with a dash of oak while still managing to be incredibly refreshing — and it’s an absolute steal at just $30.

Price: $30 on Wine-Searcher

Paul Jaboulet Ainé Hermitage ‘La Chapelle’

This is the priciest bottle on our list, but it’s worth the splurge if you are looking to invest in a high-quality red. Paul Jaboulet Ainé’s Hermitage La Chapelle hails from France’s Northern Rhone — and for fans of Syrah, it is simply a must-taste.

Wine enthusiasts can’t get enough of this one’s aroma, and the taste that evokes blackberry and a hint of oak that blend together for a full-bodied and unforgettable glass.

Price: $179.99 on Vivino

Long Meadow Ranch Pinot Gris 2018

Another California classic, Long Meadow Ranch offers a unique, full-bodied Pinot Gris that packs tasting notes of fresh apple, floral aromas, and delightful and refreshing bursts of citrus for the pallet.

The wine hails from the Anderson Valley and is a mellow option to kick back and relax with. The 2018 stock is also a total bargain at just over $30.

Price: $34.99 on Vivino

Yeringberg Marsanne Roussanne

Hailing all the way from Yarra Valley, Australia, Yeringberg’s Marsanne Roussanne is an exceptional white blend that offers a fruity taste with a smooth, long finish.

Wine enthusiasts praise this bottle for its rich gold color, delectable aromas, and complex flavors that really show off what can be done when a white blend is done with care.

Price: $53 on Wine-Searcher

Clos Mogador Gratallops Priorat 2017

Another pricey one for the list, this bottle from Priorat, Spain, blends several different grapes together — Grenache, Cariñena, Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon — to create a dense yet delicious red blend.

Wine enthusiasts applaud it for its delicate balance of berries and spices. For fans of Spanish wines or red blends in general, this splurge is well worth the investment.

Price: $159.99 on Vivino

Palmaz Louise Riesling 2017

Riesling fans are in for a treat with this bottle from Napa Valley, California. The Palmaz family vineyards grow their grapes in a diverse environment, with a large variety in the altitudes, soils, and sun exposure.

This allows them to create a diverse and exciting catalog of wines, among which the 2017 Louise Riesling is a major player.

The bottle offers a crisp, fruity taste with a nice level of acidity that balances the flavor. Wine enthusiasts love it chilled, and it makes the perfect pairing for seafood.

Price: $70 on Vivino

Bottom line

Whether you consider yourself something of a sommelier or are relatively new to enjoying fine wines, you can’t go wrong with the nine wines listed here.

These bottles also happen to make great gifts for the wine enthusiasts on your holiday gifting lists. So, grab the best rewards credit card in your wallet and look for a great bottle of wine today.

