Texas grid proposals tee up new natural gas fight
As the U.S. government prepares to usher in an avalanche of renewable energy investments, Texas officials are signaling they’d like to head in a different direction. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) and state lawmakers are pitching a plan to mandate new natural gas generation to avoid future power crises in Texas. Patrick — who presides over the state Senate — suggested economic incentives for gas-fueled plants at the expense of wind and solar, similar to an unsuccessful bill he backed last year.
Coal plant tied to W.Va governor faces $1M fine
A shuttered Alabama coal products company with ties to Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice would pay a $925,000 fine as part of a settlement to resolve a Clean Air Act lawsuit brought last year by local regulators. Under the proposed consent decreelodged Friday in state court, Bluestone Coke LLC...
Democrats’ move on Iowa caucus tests politics of ethanol
The first sign of trouble for Iowa’s politically powerful ethanol lobby came two years ago, when the Democratic presidential caucus was marred by technological glitches that made counting votes a mess. Political analysts predicted Democrats might be done with Iowa as their traditional first nomination contest — and they...
