ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA admits error in expectations for where Lee County trailers can go

FEMA tells WINK News that the agency made mistakes in managing expectations regarding temporary housing units for Hurricane Ian survivors, which FEMA’s deputy federal coordinator admits accidentally gave survivors false hope. In early December, we showed you orange paint marks that FEMA had drawn on people’s driveways in the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA holding disaster assistance town hall meetings in Charlotte County

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is holding two town hall meetings in Charlotte County this week. The meetings will provide residents with information about disaster assistance, critical needs, and SBA loans while also allowing residents to ask questions about that assistance. FEMA is holding the first Charlotte County town hall...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Ian deductible assistance for eligible residents in City of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Applications are now being accepted for eligible Sarasota County homeowners who need help with their deductible following Hurricane Ian. The Sarasota Office of Housing and Community Development, a department jointly operated by Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota is implementing a program following Hurricane Ian, which may provide funds related to payment of insurance deductibles determined by the homeowner’s insurance company. Assistance will be awarded on a first-eligible, first-served basis, and payments will be made directly to contractors after FEMA and insurance payments have been utilized. Apply for assistance using the link below:
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

US 41 Gulfstream Roundabout, Night Work and Traffic Shift

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will do work through Thursday night that will cause lane shifts at the US 41 Roundabout at US 41. The work will begin at 7 p.m. Nighttime paving will begin Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday night. The work will...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Restoration, improvements continue at Leonard Reid House

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Improvements continue to be made to the historic Leonard Reid House in Newtown. “A parking lot going in, there’s a ramp ... for handicapped residents. There are steps ... The city paid the expenses to have this move. Air conditioning,” said Vickie Oldham, the President of Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide results in 1,700 pounds of dead fish along St. Pete Beach

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide is moving north up the Gulf Coast of Florida and it has resulted in significantly high levels of dead fish in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, 1,700 pounds of dead fish have been collected from St. Pete Beach since Thursday of last week.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton residents protest against new road project

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 59th Street West residents put red signs out on their front lawns as a protest against a road expansion on their street. The signs read “Save 59th St W.” and “Save our homes.” The street connects Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road, the two main ways of getting in and out of Anna Maria Island. The road project was approved by Manatee County Commissioners on Dec. 6, 2022.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Organizations come together to clean up waterways in Englewood

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers from several environmental organizations gathered in Englewood Dec. 12 to clean up debris in canals in Lemon Bay. Ian with its 100 mph winds ripped apart manufactured homes and tossed the sheet metal and belongings of some of those homes into the surrounding canals making it unsafe for navigation and damaging the ecosystem.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Weather Day developing for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have daily changes to our weather as a massive storm moves across the country. We have potential for one last round of fog on the Suncoast Tuesday. To the west, severe thunderstorms hit the northern Gulf states while a major blizzard hits the northern plains. Wednesday the severe storm potential moves into the Florida Panhandle, and our winds and humidity increase.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Sarasota County Schools accepts resignation of Dr. Brennan Asplen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board has voted to 4-1 to accept the resignation of Dr. Brennan Asplen. The only board member who moved to keep Asplen was Ted Edwards who expressed disappointment at the removal of the superintendent. This was following tense public statements from both supporters and dissenters.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Solstice retreat resort set to open in Punta Gorda

Robbin Webb sold her business and home in Virginia before investing in real estate a couple of years ago. She began by purchasing an Airbnb property in the Outer Banks in North Carolina and, most recently, a half-acre property about 5 minutes from downtown Punta Gorda. . Solstice, a new retreat...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Luxury apartments proposed for DeSoto Square Mall parking lot

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer from Winter Garden has submitted a proposal to build luxury apartments in the southeast parking lot of the DeSoto Square Mall called “Cameron Bradenton”. The Inlet Property Company has the 240 unit garden-style multi-family community listed on their website stating, “one of...
BRADENTON, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy