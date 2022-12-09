Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA admits error in expectations for where Lee County trailers can go
FEMA tells WINK News that the agency made mistakes in managing expectations regarding temporary housing units for Hurricane Ian survivors, which FEMA’s deputy federal coordinator admits accidentally gave survivors false hope. In early December, we showed you orange paint marks that FEMA had drawn on people’s driveways in the...
WINKNEWS.com
FEMA holding disaster assistance town hall meetings in Charlotte County
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is holding two town hall meetings in Charlotte County this week. The meetings will provide residents with information about disaster assistance, critical needs, and SBA loans while also allowing residents to ask questions about that assistance. FEMA is holding the first Charlotte County town hall...
Mysuncoast.com
Ian deductible assistance for eligible residents in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Applications are now being accepted for eligible Sarasota County homeowners who need help with their deductible following Hurricane Ian. The Sarasota Office of Housing and Community Development, a department jointly operated by Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota is implementing a program following Hurricane Ian, which may provide funds related to payment of insurance deductibles determined by the homeowner’s insurance company. Assistance will be awarded on a first-eligible, first-served basis, and payments will be made directly to contractors after FEMA and insurance payments have been utilized. Apply for assistance using the link below:
Cape Coral residents struggling to adjust to city’s new watering schedule
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some Cape Coral residents are struggling to adjust to the city’s new watering schedule. It’s been six months since it was enacted. Its purpose is to keep the pressure of irrigation systems strong and the city’s 300 miles of freshwater canals high.
SWFL residents being forced to get flood insurance following updated maps
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Mortgage companies are sending notices to homeowners after FEMA updated its flood maps. Thomas Henry got one of those letters earlier this week. He made it through hurricanes Irma and Ian with no flooding in his Cape Coral home. “We never saw it coming. We’re...
usf.edu
Fort Myers Beach town hall begins with simmering frustration but ends with answers on rebuilding
A fairly quiet homegrown crowd of about 125 gathered in a tent replacing the damaged Fort Myers Beach town hall Friday evening as representatives from city government and fire department, FEMA, SBA and others fielded questions about Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The questions ranged from permitting, insurance, debris removal and...
Mysuncoast.com
US 41 Gulfstream Roundabout, Night Work and Traffic Shift
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will do work through Thursday night that will cause lane shifts at the US 41 Roundabout at US 41. The work will begin at 7 p.m. Nighttime paving will begin Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday night. The work will...
Mysuncoast.com
Restoration, improvements continue at Leonard Reid House
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Improvements continue to be made to the historic Leonard Reid House in Newtown. “A parking lot going in, there’s a ramp ... for handicapped residents. There are steps ... The city paid the expenses to have this move. Air conditioning,” said Vickie Oldham, the President of Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide results in 1,700 pounds of dead fish along St. Pete Beach
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide is moving north up the Gulf Coast of Florida and it has resulted in significantly high levels of dead fish in Pinellas County. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, 1,700 pounds of dead fish have been collected from St. Pete Beach since Thursday of last week.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton residents protest against new road project
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 59th Street West residents put red signs out on their front lawns as a protest against a road expansion on their street. The signs read “Save 59th St W.” and “Save our homes.” The street connects Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road, the two main ways of getting in and out of Anna Maria Island. The road project was approved by Manatee County Commissioners on Dec. 6, 2022.
Mysuncoast.com
Organizations come together to clean up waterways in Englewood
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers from several environmental organizations gathered in Englewood Dec. 12 to clean up debris in canals in Lemon Bay. Ian with its 100 mph winds ripped apart manufactured homes and tossed the sheet metal and belongings of some of those homes into the surrounding canals making it unsafe for navigation and damaging the ecosystem.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County School accepts superintendent registration after volatile meeting
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 on Tuesday to approve Dr. Brennan Asplen’s agreed upon resignation as superintendent following tumultuous public comment. School board member Tom Edwards was the only member to oppose school board member Karen Rose’s motion to agree on the resignation....
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Weather Day developing for the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have daily changes to our weather as a massive storm moves across the country. We have potential for one last round of fog on the Suncoast Tuesday. To the west, severe thunderstorms hit the northern Gulf states while a major blizzard hits the northern plains. Wednesday the severe storm potential moves into the Florida Panhandle, and our winds and humidity increase.
Mysuncoast.com
UPDATE: Sarasota County Schools accepts resignation of Dr. Brennan Asplen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School Board has voted to 4-1 to accept the resignation of Dr. Brennan Asplen. The only board member who moved to keep Asplen was Ted Edwards who expressed disappointment at the removal of the superintendent. This was following tense public statements from both supporters and dissenters.
WINKNEWS.com
Solstice retreat resort set to open in Punta Gorda
Robbin Webb sold her business and home in Virginia before investing in real estate a couple of years ago. She began by purchasing an Airbnb property in the Outer Banks in North Carolina and, most recently, a half-acre property about 5 minutes from downtown Punta Gorda. . Solstice, a new retreat...
Waste Management drivers rescue Florida man trapped under golf cart for hours
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 83-year-old Port Charlotte man who was trapped under a golf cart for several hours was rescued by an unlikely duo — two Waste Management workers. According to a release from the company, driver Alex Galarza and assistant driver Paulino Ortega were driving along their regular route Monday when they noticed […]
Homeowners canceling rising flood insurance policies could face home sale difficulties
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — More homeowners are being required to carry flood insurance on their homes because of new flood zones designated by FEMA in Southwest Florida. Many homeowners are deciding to drop their rising flood insurance policies altogether, but that could make it more difficult to sell if you’re planning to unload it anytime soon.
Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144
Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
Mysuncoast.com
Luxury apartments proposed for DeSoto Square Mall parking lot
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer from Winter Garden has submitted a proposal to build luxury apartments in the southeast parking lot of the DeSoto Square Mall called “Cameron Bradenton”. The Inlet Property Company has the 240 unit garden-style multi-family community listed on their website stating, “one of...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
