Indianapolis, IN

Tri-City Herald

Richard Sherman on TV for Seahawks-49ers Thursday? Oh, yes, he has a few things to say

Richard Sherman is back. And, yes, he has something to say. The former Seahawks All-Pro and Super Bowl-champion cornerback continues his debut season as an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts this week. It’s the game he and many others circled when he took his new job this spring: Sherman’s former Seahawks against Sherman’s former San Francisco 49ers.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Shane Steichen Details Eagles’ Fast Starts and His Play Calling

PHILADELPHIA – If you hang at the pregame tailgate too long or take too much time doing that one last-minute errand before kickoff, chances are you’re going to arrive at your seat inside the stadium or in front of your 85-inch television screen already playing catch-up. You wouldn’t be alone, of course.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

‘There’s No Silos’ with Eagles’ Coaching Staff

PHILADELPHIA - In far too many NFL buildings, each side of the football is its own fiefdom. That’s not the case in Philadelphia where Nick Sirianni has quickly developed into the best young coach in the league as the steward of the 12-1 Eagles, who became the first team to clinch a postseason berth in 2022 by routing the New York Giants on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Bills vs. Miami: Tyreek Hill Could Be OUT for Saturday Showdown?

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet in their rematch, the crucial AFC East matchup this weekend likely adding a great deal of clarity to who's who in the division ... and maybe in the playoff race. But will one of the NFL's fastest and best players be a...
Tri-City Herald

Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol

The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Aaron Rodgers Shares Latest on Thumb, Rib Injuries After Packers Bye

It sounds like the Packers’ bye week really helped out quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback has been dealing with a thumb injury since Week 5 and a rib injury since Week 12. Despite the injuries, Rodgers has continued to start for the Packers, who have lost three of their last five.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Injured

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray went down Monday with what appears to be a serious knee injury. On the third play of the Arizona Cardinals’ game against New England at State Farm Stadium, Murray was running to his right, planted his right foot to cut back and went down in pain without any contact.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tri-City Herald

2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 11 After Week 14

A big Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans has lifted the Jaguars out of the projected top-10 for the 2023 NFL Draft. As a result of wins against the Ravens and Titans, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order after being No. 7 just a week ago. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 14.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Expected to Sign Veteran Punter Brett Kern

Another key injury forced the Eagles to make another late-season shopping spree. This time, GM Howie Roseman strolled down the punter aisle and found Brett Kern to his liking and, per Adam Schefter, will sign the longtime former Tennessee Titan. Kern will replace Arryn Siposs who was injured during Sunday’s...
DENVER, PA

