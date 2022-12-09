Read full article on original website
Seahawks’ run defense fails again. Geno Smith’s 2 interceptions cement loss to Carolina
Geno Smith didn’t take long to ponder the question: Are his Seahawks a playoff team?. “We’ve got to prove it. Nothing I can say up here will make us a playoff team,” the quarterback said, after his first two-interception game in eight years. On defense, it’s worse....
Browns to Know More on LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s Injury Later in the Week
Injures have not been pleasant to the Cleveland Browns this season when it comes to the linebacker position. Another injury has surfaced as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Following the loss to the Bengals, the Notre Dame product was carted off the field...
Richard Sherman on TV for Seahawks-49ers Thursday? Oh, yes, he has a few things to say
Richard Sherman is back. And, yes, he has something to say. The former Seahawks All-Pro and Super Bowl-champion cornerback continues his debut season as an analyst for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts this week. It’s the game he and many others circled when he took his new job this spring: Sherman’s former Seahawks against Sherman’s former San Francisco 49ers.
Shane Steichen Details Eagles’ Fast Starts and His Play Calling
PHILADELPHIA – If you hang at the pregame tailgate too long or take too much time doing that one last-minute errand before kickoff, chances are you’re going to arrive at your seat inside the stadium or in front of your 85-inch television screen already playing catch-up. You wouldn’t be alone, of course.
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Bills NFL Power Rankings: Fighting Like ‘Rocky’?. By Jeremy Brener Sports Illustrated Buffalo Bills News, Analysis and More.
‘There’s No Silos’ with Eagles’ Coaching Staff
PHILADELPHIA - In far too many NFL buildings, each side of the football is its own fiefdom. That’s not the case in Philadelphia where Nick Sirianni has quickly developed into the best young coach in the league as the steward of the 12-1 Eagles, who became the first team to clinch a postseason berth in 2022 by routing the New York Giants on Sunday.
Bills vs. Miami: Tyreek Hill Could Be OUT for Saturday Showdown?
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet in their rematch, the crucial AFC East matchup this weekend likely adding a great deal of clarity to who's who in the division ... and maybe in the playoff race. But will one of the NFL's fastest and best players be a...
Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol
The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
‘I’ve Got To Do Better’: Pete Carroll After Seahawks Loss to Struggling Panthers
After beating the Arizona Cardinals 31-21, the Seattle Seahawks moved to 6-3 and appeared set to make a playoff push. Since then, though, they have lost three out of their last four games with their latest loss coming in a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers. While you don't want...
Aaron Rodgers Shares Latest on Thumb, Rib Injuries After Packers Bye
It sounds like the Packers’ bye week really helped out quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The veteran quarterback has been dealing with a thumb injury since Week 5 and a rib injury since Week 12. Despite the injuries, Rodgers has continued to start for the Packers, who have lost three of their last five.
Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Injured
Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray went down Monday with what appears to be a serious knee injury. On the third play of the Arizona Cardinals’ game against New England at State Farm Stadium, Murray was running to his right, planted his right foot to cut back and went down in pain without any contact.
Josh McDaniels: ‘We’ve Got Four More Games That We Have Control Over’
The Las Vegas Raiders have experienced the highs and the lows of this season, and unfortunately for them, there have been too many lows that have limited them from being the team they are capable of being. The Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night was...
Jaguars 36, Titans 22: 5 Observations as Jacksonville Keeps Slim Playoff Hopes Alive
Yes, the Jacksonville Jaguars just did that. After eight years of losing in Nashville in every fashion possible, the Jaguars finally won in their own shop of horrors with a season-saving 36-22 victory over the Titans on Sunday. But what did the win really mean, and what does it say...
2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Set to Pick No. 11 After Week 14
A big Week 14 win over the Tennessee Titans has lifted the Jaguars out of the projected top-10 for the 2023 NFL Draft. As a result of wins against the Ravens and Titans, the Jaguars are currently sitting at No. 11 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft order after being No. 7 just a week ago. Via Tankathon, here is the top-18 as things stand through Week 14.
Eagles Expected to Sign Veteran Punter Brett Kern
Another key injury forced the Eagles to make another late-season shopping spree. This time, GM Howie Roseman strolled down the punter aisle and found Brett Kern to his liking and, per Adam Schefter, will sign the longtime former Tennessee Titan. Kern will replace Arryn Siposs who was injured during Sunday’s...
