Adam Pearce Addresses Firing Bobby Lashley On WWE RAW
Adam Pearce is the voice of reason for everything that goes on in WWE nowadays, as his on-screen role as an authority figure is usually maintained. However, he is also at the receiving end of a lot of abuse at the hands of WWE Superstars, the latest being Bobby Lashley. Pearce ended up firing Lashley on RAW this week, and now he finally explained his actions.
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Bizarre Actions During WWE RAW
Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for a very long time now and has won over the hearts of many fans thanks to her dedication to her craft. Bliss has undergone tons of changes in character, including her current iteration. In fact, Bliss did a lot of bizarre things last night on RAW, and now she finally decided to comment on what happened.
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return
Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
Kevin Nash Says WCW’s Biggest Problem Was Everyone Wanted To Book For Themselves
Kevin Nash has established himself as one of the most well-known WWE legends in history. When Kevin Nash was chosen to be the WCW’s booker, the big man arrived with a strategy. But Nash had to face many problems and he recently opened up about them. Nash joined, alongside...
Ronda Rousey Didn’t Appreciate How WWE Reminded Fans Of Her Cringe-Worthy Botch
Ronda Rousey has been in the news recently after fans criticized her performance at the Survivor Series. The star admitted that she messed up when she took a DDT on the ring apron from Shotzi, and many online were not impressed. #FireRondaRousey trended multiple times on social media during WWE shows in the weeks following the event, before the former UFC champion presented her own explanation.
Alexa Bliss Earns Raw Women’s Title Shot
Alexa Bliss has been on Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair’s side against Damage CTRL for the past few months. Tonight, she finally earned a title shot against the E.S.T of WWE. Alexa Bliss squared off against Bayley in a number one contender’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship...
Chris Benoit Appears During WWE Tribute To The Troops Vignette
Chris Benoit impressed fans and peers alike with his incredible in-ring work. Benoit put on great matches against the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Triple H, and others. Unfortunately, his legacy got tainted after the gruesome double murder suicide in 2007. WWE removed all mentions of Chris Benoit from...
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
Ryback Continues His War Against ‘Snakes’ At Twitter
Ryback first debuted in WWE as part of Nexus. However, he didn’t gain traction until WWE rebranded him and put him on his own. Since then, Ryback was on a meteoric rise. At one point, it felt like he would soon become the WWE Champion, but that is not the story nowadays. In fact, he seems to be shadow-banned on Twitter.
Sonya Deville Turns Up The Heat In Super Revealing Black Outfit Video Drop
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. Sonya Deville loves showing off the results of her hard work. By the looks of it, she gave fans a reason to be happy with a new video drop.
Matt Riddle’s Wellness Policy Failure Was Likely His Second
WWE’s Matt Riddle has reportedly been suspended for failing a drug test. This is allegedly not his first failed drug test of the year. As a result, attention has been called to the severity of celebrity punishment. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez recently discussed Matt Riddle’s policy violations on...
Live WWE RAW Results Coverage, Reaction, & Highlights For December 12, 2022
It’s Monday night, and you know what that means! WWE RAW will go down. tonight and Ringside News has got you covered with live play-by-play results coverage. Keep refreshing the page for continued live coverage of WWE RAW!. WWE RAW will start this week at 8:00 PM EST, as...
Bobby Lashley Moved To Alumni Section After Getting Fired On WWE RAW
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most respected stars in the company. Unfortunately, his time in the company hasn’t been the best for a while now. After repeated failed attempts at capturing the United States Title, Lashley simply snapped this week on RAW, and he was fired in the process. Now the company has even moved him to the Alumni section on the WWE website.
WWE Acknowledges Roxanne Perez’s ROH History During NXT
Roxanne Perez impressed fans and peers alike with her incredible talent. The prodigy got the attention of WWE and ended up signing with NXT in 2022. Tonight, she made history by becoming the first woman to dethrone Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship. Roxanne Perez finally put an...
Roxanne Perez Gets Standing Ovation After Winning NXT Women’s Title
Roxanne Perez accomplished a lot within nine months of her NXT debut. The 21-year-old got the biggest win of her NXT career by beating Mandy Rose for her title tonight. Roxanne Perez captured the gold in the main event of NXT this week. The prodigy put an end to Mandy Rose’s historic NXT Women’s Championship reign with a Pop Rox.
Seth Rollins Earns United States Title Shot During WWE Raw
Seth Rollins lost the United States Championship to Austin Theory in a triple threat match also involving Bobby Lashley at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Tonight, he earned another title shot against Theory. Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley squared off against each other to determine the number one contender for the...
Tessa Blanchard Still Has Her Eye On Charlotte Flair Match
Tessa Blanchard was the first-ever women’s World Champion in Impact Wrestling after she defeated Sami Callihan to kickoff 2020. Controversy exploded surrounding Blanchard around that time, and it had a domino effect. It has been over two years since then and her reputation hasn’t gotten any better. Be that as it may, that hasn’t stopped Blanchard from wanting a match with Charlotte Flair.
