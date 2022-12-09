ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Axios

Kirby: U.S. is still "negotiating" for Paul Whelan's release

The U.S. is still "negotiating" for the release of detained American Paul Whelan, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Sunday on ABC's "This Week." Driving the news: Kirby said that the U.S. made a "very serious, specific proposal made to the Russians" to secure the release of Whelan and WNBA star Brittney Griner together, but "it just didn't land anywhere ... with the Russians."
Axios

Scoop: Iran plans to limit range of missiles sent to Russia, Israeli officials say

Fearing international backlash, Iran wants to limit the range of the missiles it plans to provide Russia for the war in Ukraine, four senior Israeli officials told Axios, citing intelligence reports. Why it matters: Iranian ballistic missile deliveries to Russia could violate a UN Security Council resolution and trigger a...
Axios

U.S. says Russian athletes should be allowed at 2024 Olympics

Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, as long as they do not compete under their nations’ flags or colors, Susanne Lyons, chair of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) board of directors, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published Monday.
Axios

Ex-Trump official defends Biden administration's Griner swap with Russia

David Urban, an ex-adviser for former President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, defended the Biden administration's prisoner swap to free jailed basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. Why it matters: In the final years of the Trump administration,...
Axios

U.S. forces kill two ISIS officials in eastern Syria

U.S. Central Command forces killed two ISIS officials, including a Syrian province official, in a helicopter raid on Sunday morning. Driving the news: The raid, which took place in eastern Syria at 2:57am local time, killed ISIS Syria province official Anas, who was involved in plotting and running deadly terrorist attacks in the area, per a press release.
Axios

Ukraine strikes key Russian-occupied city of Melitopol

Ukraine struck the southern Russian-occupied city of Melitopol on Saturday, according to Ukrainian and Russian-backed officials. Why it matters: Ivan Fedorov, the exiled Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, said on social media 200 Russians were killed or injured, while Russia's installed regional governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said two died and 10 were injured in the attack.
Axios

Monkey export crackdown threatens U.S. pharmaceutical research

A Cambodian crackdown on the export of non-human primates could threaten drug research in the U.S., STAT News reports. Why it matters: The majority of non-human primates used in U.S. research are imported from Cambodia. Catch up quick: Last month, U.S. federal prosecutors charged eight people, including two Cambodian officials,...
Axios

Axios

