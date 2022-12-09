Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Jennifer Dorow pushes back on criticism of sentence for man later accused of stabbing 2 people

Read full article on original website
Related
YAHOO!
Prosecutor embarrasses James, Jennifer Crumbley in wild new court filing
James and Jennifer Crumbley, charged with involuntary manslaughter in their son's killing spree a year ago at Oxford High School, say they have a friend who is willing to put them up if they are released on bond, but the prosecution argues that friend isn't exactly trustworthy — given what it discovered in a background check.
YAHOO!
Michigan Center man faces 2-7 years behind bars for 2020 Somerset fatal crash
HILLSDALE — A Michigan Center man charged with numerous crimes in connection with a fatal crash on U.S. 12 in Somerset will plead no contest to reduced charges to finally end the two-year-old case. Casey Lee Isom accepted a plea deal Monday, Dec. 12, in the 1st Judicial Circuit...
YAHOO!
Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say
A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
YAHOO!
What we know about the shooting death of a Milwaukee mail carrier
The shooting death of a U.S. mail carrier in Milwaukee has prompted an outpouring of grief and a reward of $50,000 from authorities for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The victim in the shooting, 44-year-old Aundre Cross, has been remembered online by family, coworkers, public officials and friends...
YAHOO!
Police looking at suspects in Falls latest homicide, continuing to look into circumstances of woman found dead on Tronolobe PLace
Dec. 13—Falls Police detectives are reportedly narrowing their list of possible suspects in the fatal shooting on a woman early Saturday morning. Investigators in the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) were "looking at potential suspects" on Monday and said they were making progress in their probe of the Falls' 10th homicide of 2022.
YAHOO!
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Dec. 11—Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Comments / 0