Augusta, GA

Augusta Christmas Parade December 10th

By D.V. Wise
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Saturday, December 10th, at 6pm the Augusta Parade will take place on Broad Street between the blocks of 13th and 7th.

The beneficiary of the parade is the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta, and you do not want to miss this spectacular event!

You can watch it right here on NewsChannel 6!

WJBF

WJBF

