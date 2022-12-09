Read full article on original website
Related
Peyton Manning: Bill Belichick tried using a long snapper to get Pamela Anderson to show up at the Pro Bowl
Peyton Manning provided another reminder that Bill Belichick isn’t always the stick in the mud he’s made out to be when talking to the media. The former quarterback told a wild story about Belichick on ESPN’s Manning Cast, the alternate broadcast for the New England Patriots’ game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. During a segment with Bill Simmons of The Ringer, Manning recounted some stories from when he shared a locker room with Belichick at the Pro Bowl at the end of the 2006 season.
Ty Law: ‘Hell no,’ Mac Jones’ fiery exchanges with Matt Patricia aren’t an issue
GLENDALE, Ariz. — For the second game in a row, TV cameras caught Mac Jones cursing at the Patriots sideline in front of a national audience. Hall of Fame cornerback Ty Law has absolutely no problem with it. In Monday night’s win over the Cardinals, Jones was caught screaming...
Tom Brady wouldn’t shower after blowout loss to hometown 49ers (report)
“Stench of defeat” is usually just a metaphor, but not for Tom Brady. After getting blown out by Brock Purdy and his hometown 49ers, 35-7, Brady opted not to shower ahead of his cross-country flight back to Tampa Bay, according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver. “Some...
Matt Patricia ‘loves’ Mac Jones outbursts, says Tedy Bruschi, Junior Seau were intense too
The Patriots were three plays into the second half when the play clock almost hit zero. That’s when Mac Jones begrudgingly called a timeout. He looked angry as he walked toward the sideline. As the camera cut away, the quarterback let out a loud and audible f-bomb for the NFL world to here.
Patriots QB Mac Jones makes no apologies for outbursts: ‘I like to show my passion’
TUSCON, Ariz. — Mac Jones hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind over the past month. In back-to-back games, national television cameras have caught Jones cursing during outbursts following play. The quarterback was yelling that “the quick game sucks” in New England’s loss against the Bills, and had a pair of third quarter blow ups on Monday night in Arizona.
WEEI shakeup has Lou Merloni out, Christian Fauria to midday (report)
WEEI is shaking up its lineup heading into the new year. Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria are each leaving their afternoon drive show with Meghan Ottolini according to the Boston Globe’s Chad Finn. Merloni, the former Red Sox infielder from Framingham, is leaving the all-sports radio station after 11...
Matt Patricia: ‘Don’t really pay too much attention’ to critics, Patriots create ‘bubble’
GLENDALE, Ariz. — In his first season as Patriots play-caller, Matt Patricia has been a lightning rod for criticism. Following Monday night’s win over the Cardinals, New England’s offense sits 24th in the league, averaging 319.6 yards per game. From opposing coaches suggesting the offense looks like it’s being run by a defensive coach, to talking heads saying Mac Jones should request a trade, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Patricia in the media.
Injury updates from Patriots locker room after punishing Monday Night Football game
GLENDALE, Ariz. — There was a parade of Patriots to the blue medical tent in Monday night’s 27-13 win over the Cardinals. Time will tell whether it was a Pyrrhic victory. Some players were available in the locker room at State Farm Stadium and offered updates on their condition.
Kyler Murray injury: Patriots’ Bill Belichick, Matt Judon hope QB ‘is O.K.’
Patriots coach Bill Belichick was glad to get a much-needed win over the Arizona Cardinals, but he was disappointed to see Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray leave the game injured. On the game’s third play from scrimmage, Murray was scrambling on first and 10 from the Cardinals’ 31. There were no...
Chiefs vs. Broncos: How to watch the game for free
The Kansas City Chiefs will try to beat the Denver Broncos for the 14th consecutive time Sunday. With a win and a loss by the Chargers to Miami, the Chiefs would earn their seventh straight AFC West title. And Andy Reid would become the third NFL coach to post double-digit wins in eight straight seasons. The Broncos have already extended their streak of losing seasons to six and will miss the playoffs for a seventh straight season. Russell Wilson is struggling through a season-long slump exacerbated by injuries all around him. The game was flexed out of prime time.
Where are former Patriots QBs now? 2 own wineries; 2 are NFL head coaches
For the second time in three games, the New England Patriots are going up against a team coached by a quarterback they drafted in the 2000s -- Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings and now Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals. However, “Future NFL coach” is just one of...
Patriots’ Josh Uche unknowingly answers Willie McGinest’s pregame challenge
It’s unlikely New England linebacker Josh Uche was watching the NFL Network’s pregame show before the Patriots played the Cardinals on Monday night. If he had, he’d have heard Patriots legend Willie McGinest, who is part of the studio team, challenge him, because Uche is wearing his old number No. 55.
Everything Mac Jones said about Patriots' win over Cardinals
During the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Mac Jones was animated and at times visibly angry, but by the time he reached his postgame press conference, the New England quarterback was composed as he talked about the game. Here’s what he said:. On...
NFL is reviewing the handling of Patriots DeVante Parker’s concussion
DeVante Parker needed help. That was clear right after the Patriots wide receiver caught a 10-yard pass at 4:19 of the first quarter. After being hit by Arizona defensive back Antonio Hamilton, Parker struggled to stand up and looked wobbly on his feet. At that moment, there were clear signs of head trauma.
Former Patriots: Browns bring back Jacoby Brissett for bizarre fourth-down call
The Cleveland Browns have made it clear that Deshaun Watson is their starting quarterback moving forward. However, that doesn’t mean that the team is done with former New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett seeing the field. Based on Sunday’s results, though, it might be best to just stick with...
Patriots playoff chances: How Week 14 results impacted AFC postseason picture
With a little help from Sunday’s results and tie-breakers, if the Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, they’ll be on the good side of the AFC Playoff bubble. Seven teams make the playoffs in each conference. The top seed gets a bye. The division winners...
MassLive.com
Buccaneers vs. 49ers: How to watch the game for free
Brock Purdy was 5 days old when Tom Brady played his final college football game, not yet walking when Brady was drafted and a toddler when Brady won his first of seven Super Bowl titles. When Purdy makes his first career start on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy and Brady will have the same title as starting quarterbacks. Purdy will be the seventh quarterback to make his first career NFL start against Brady, joining Luke McCown, Matt Flynn, Tyler Palko, Jake Locker, EJ Manuel and Luke Falk. All six of those QBs lost so Purdy will try to become the first to beat Brady.
NFL Playoff picture: Who Patriots fans should be rooting for in Week 14
Before the Patriots play the Arizona Cardinals on Monday in a game that is vitally important to their playoff chances, there will be NFL games on Sunday that impact New England’s chances of making the postseason. The Patriots are now in the eighth position on the playoff ladder at...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
90K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0