The Kansas City Chiefs will try to beat the Denver Broncos for the 14th consecutive time Sunday. With a win and a loss by the Chargers to Miami, the Chiefs would earn their seventh straight AFC West title. And Andy Reid would become the third NFL coach to post double-digit wins in eight straight seasons. The Broncos have already extended their streak of losing seasons to six and will miss the playoffs for a seventh straight season. Russell Wilson is struggling through a season-long slump exacerbated by injuries all around him. The game was flexed out of prime time.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO