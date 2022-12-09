ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton Manning: Bill Belichick tried using a long snapper to get Pamela Anderson to show up at the Pro Bowl

Peyton Manning provided another reminder that Bill Belichick isn’t always the stick in the mud he’s made out to be when talking to the media. The former quarterback told a wild story about Belichick on ESPN’s Manning Cast, the alternate broadcast for the New England Patriots’ game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. During a segment with Bill Simmons of The Ringer, Manning recounted some stories from when he shared a locker room with Belichick at the Pro Bowl at the end of the 2006 season.
Patriots QB Mac Jones makes no apologies for outbursts: ‘I like to show my passion’

TUSCON, Ariz. — Mac Jones hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind over the past month. In back-to-back games, national television cameras have caught Jones cursing during outbursts following play. The quarterback was yelling that “the quick game sucks” in New England’s loss against the Bills, and had a pair of third quarter blow ups on Monday night in Arizona.
Matt Patricia: ‘Don’t really pay too much attention’ to critics, Patriots create ‘bubble’

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In his first season as Patriots play-caller, Matt Patricia has been a lightning rod for criticism. Following Monday night’s win over the Cardinals, New England’s offense sits 24th in the league, averaging 319.6 yards per game. From opposing coaches suggesting the offense looks like it’s being run by a defensive coach, to talking heads saying Mac Jones should request a trade, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Patricia in the media.
Chiefs vs. Broncos: How to watch the game for free

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to beat the Denver Broncos for the 14th consecutive time Sunday. With a win and a loss by the Chargers to Miami, the Chiefs would earn their seventh straight AFC West title. And Andy Reid would become the third NFL coach to post double-digit wins in eight straight seasons. The Broncos have already extended their streak of losing seasons to six and will miss the playoffs for a seventh straight season. Russell Wilson is struggling through a season-long slump exacerbated by injuries all around him. The game was flexed out of prime time.
Everything Mac Jones said about Patriots' win over Cardinals

During the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Mac Jones was animated and at times visibly angry, but by the time he reached his postgame press conference, the New England quarterback was composed as he talked about the game. Here’s what he said:. On...
Buccaneers vs. 49ers: How to watch the game for free

Brock Purdy was 5 days old when Tom Brady played his final college football game, not yet walking when Brady was drafted and a toddler when Brady won his first of seven Super Bowl titles. When Purdy makes his first career start on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Purdy and Brady will have the same title as starting quarterbacks. Purdy will be the seventh quarterback to make his first career NFL start against Brady, joining Luke McCown, Matt Flynn, Tyler Palko, Jake Locker, EJ Manuel and Luke Falk. All six of those QBs lost so Purdy will try to become the first to beat Brady.
