Man stabbed Friday in Cape
The Southeast Missourian reports that one man was stabbed Friday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the 400 block of North West End Boulevard around 1:15 p.m. The man who was stabbed was treated by EMTs at the scene. A suspect was placed in custody. The stabbing was an isolated incident stemming from a disagreement.
Cape man dies in crash Saturday near Chaffee
A Cape Girardeau man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning, north of Chaffee. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 27-year-old Devin Fitzgerald-Patterson was southbound on Highway 77 when the vehicle he was driving ran off the right side of the road and struck a bridge. He was not wearing a seat belt. Cape Girardeau County Deputy Coroner Craig Williams pronounced him dead at the scene. This is the 62nd fatality for Troop E this year.
Saint Francis to host Live Nativity in Cape
Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau is once again set to host its annual Live Nativity event for the Christmas Season. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the health care system’s Cancer Institute, 211 Saint Francis Drive, Entrance 6. The performance will cast local volunteers in the roles of Mary, Joseph, the wise men and more. The show will also feature live animals. Parking for the event will be available near the Cancer Institute. More information about the event, including possible inclement weather information, may be found at www.sfmc.net or Saint Francis’s Facebook page. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.
