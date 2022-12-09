ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

What is happening in Peru and why are people so angry?

Since former president Pedro Castillo was ousted last week, protests have broken out across the country, with demonstrators blocking roads and stalling the airport in Peru’s second-largest city Arequipa. Airlines have cancelled flights there and to Cusco, Peru’s tourism capital. Demonstrations erupted at the weekend in impoverished areas...

