wtae.com
North Braddock police chase ends with car in flames, injuries
NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A North Braddock police officer confirms that a police chase turned into a crash scene Tuesday evening, with some injuries involved. At least one person is in the hospital following the crash, Allegheny County dispatch says. Police had been pursuing a man who was wanted,...
wtae.com
North Carolina pregnant woman claims she was bitten by bedbugs during stay at popular Pittsburgh hotel
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:On Tuesday morning, the director of sales and marketing at Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh, Ryan Hunt, reached out to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 with more information on the steps being taken in this incident. Hunt said there is a full protocol in place for a situation like...
wtae.com
One dead, one in critical condition after McKeesport shooting
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in McKeesport, Allegheny County police say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue around 3:35 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 encountered at least a dozen evidence markers at a Uni-Mart convenience store located on this block.
Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun
PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Candidate for Mayor and former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno is facing simple assault and harassment charges. A neighbor alleges he came out onto his front porch Monday and pointed a shotgun at him. Moreno tells Channel 11 a very different story and says his neighbor is the one who should be criminally charged because of animal neglect and cruelty.
wtae.com
Former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate accused of threatening man with shotgun
PITTSBURGH — Tony Moreno, 54, the 2021 Republican candidate for mayor of Pittsburgh, is facing a misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment charge after allegedly threatening a man with a shotgun. A Brighton Heights neighbor claims Moreno pointed a shotgun at him and threatened to shoot his tires out....
Former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate denies pulling gun on dog owner
Tony Moreno, former candidate for Pittsburgh mayor, is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at his neighbor. Police say they extracted 10-15 dogs living in unsanitary conditions at a home on McClure Avenue earlier this week.
Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home
A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
Braddock Hills fire injures 2, forces senior citizens from homes
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating an early-morning fire that forced more than a hundred senior citizens out of their apartments and sent at least two people to the hospital, according to North Braddock Fire Chief Anthony Rydzak. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday at the Brinton...
Multiple shootings in Pittsburgh area kill two, leave two in critical condition
Multiple shootings took place around the greater Pittsburgh area this weekend. They left two victims in critical condition and two deceased. All victims of the 4 shootings were male adults. The first occurred Friday night at 10:30
Two children die in Sewickley house fire
Two children died in a house fire early this morning. Allegheny County police say the fire engulfed the front of a home around 2:45 this morning on Miller Way in Sewickley.
butlerradio.com
Man Steals Cash From Roommate; Dropped Off At Mall
A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a roommate’s money in Venango County and bringing it to Butler. State police say 46-year-old Richard McKinney was living at a home in Rockland Township when the homeowner went to work last Thursday. That’s when police say McKinney took $3,000 cash...
Man accused of threatening to kill Allegheny County DA, encouraging mass casualty incident
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County man is in jail after threatening to harm the county district attorney and encouraging a mass casualty incident. Forty-six-year-old Joshua Thompson of Roslyn Farms allegedly posted several videos on YouTube calling for violence. Thompson is facing charges of terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction. He's accused of posting videos to YouTube threatening to kill District Attorney Stephen Zappala, attorney Casey White and Scott Township police. Jackson Township police were not involved in this case, but Chief Terry Seilhamer said threats are all too common anymore online. They deal routinely with online...
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: Mayor Ed Gainey rails against gun violence in Pittsburgh
On the first day of December, 4-year-old Kaari Thompson and her mother, Temani Lewis, 21, were gunned down in front of the Brooklyn Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar. Kaari died shortly after arriving at Children’s Hospital, but her mother held on for another five days before succumbing to...
wtae.com
Fire safety expert offers tips after several recent fires in the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Wilmerding Fire Marshal Alvin Hussey said the fires he investigates mostly involve overloading circuits. Hussey said fires occur this time of year when people are off work, home more, cooking and decorating for the holidays. "It's great to be festive — just do it smart," Hussey said....
Allegheny jail officer suspended after crash, DUI charges in North Huntingdon
A Penn Township man arrested last week in connection with a North Huntingdon drunken-driving crash that left another motorist seriously injured is suspended without pay from his job at the Allegheny County Jail. A county spokeswoman said Dwight D. Edwards has worked as a corrections officer at the jail for...
Reward offered in embalmed head cold case: police
Police are offering a reward for more information on an embalmed head that was found nearly a decade ago. The head was discovered near a road in Beaver County, and was determined to belong to a woman. The Tribune-Review reported on the head when it was first discovered back in...
Cash taken at gunpoint from adult business in Youngstown
Reports said a gunman got away with cash Saturday evening after robbing an adult business on Market Street.
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Allegheny County
CLAIRTON — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Allegheny County. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Wilson Avenue in Clairton at around 9:24 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on the scene they found a man with a gunshot...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Woman Charged with DUI After Aliquippa Traffic Stop
(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 27, 2022 at 12:46 AM on a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML320 that was bring driven by 47-year-old Tonya Battle of Aliquippa on 20th Street near Mclean Street in the City of Aliquippa. During the...
wtae.com
Historic Greensburg building among first targeted in battle against blight
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A piece of Greensburg's history for the past 100 years will be torn down Saturday. It's a moment officials described as bittersweet but also long overdue. "There's not a day that I don't think about this building and worry about something happening here," Greensburg Mayor Robb Bell said.
