ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

North Braddock police chase ends with car in flames, injuries

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A North Braddock police officer confirms that a police chase turned into a crash scene Tuesday evening, with some injuries involved. At least one person is in the hospital following the crash, Allegheny County dispatch says. Police had been pursuing a man who was wanted,...
BRADDOCK, PA
wtae.com

One dead, one in critical condition after McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in McKeesport, Allegheny County police say. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of Versailles Avenue around 3:35 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 encountered at least a dozen evidence markers at a Uni-Mart convenience store located on this block.
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Pittsburgh police officer, mayoral candidate charged for allegedly threatening man with gun

PITTSBURGH — Former Pittsburgh Candidate for Mayor and former Pittsburgh Police officer Tony Moreno is facing simple assault and harassment charges. A neighbor alleges he came out onto his front porch Monday and pointed a shotgun at him. Moreno tells Channel 11 a very different story and says his neighbor is the one who should be criminally charged because of animal neglect and cruelty.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home

A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
GREENSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Steals Cash From Roommate; Dropped Off At Mall

A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a roommate’s money in Venango County and bringing it to Butler. State police say 46-year-old Richard McKinney was living at a home in Rockland Township when the homeowner went to work last Thursday. That’s when police say McKinney took $3,000 cash...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of threatening to kill Allegheny County DA, encouraging mass casualty incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County man is in jail after threatening to harm the county district attorney and encouraging a mass casualty incident. Forty-six-year-old Joshua Thompson of Roslyn Farms allegedly posted several videos on YouTube calling for violence.  Thompson is facing charges of terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction. He's accused of posting videos to YouTube threatening to kill District Attorney Stephen Zappala, attorney Casey White and Scott Township police.  Jackson Township police were not involved in this case, but Chief Terry Seilhamer said threats are all too common anymore online. They deal routinely with online...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Tony Norman: Mayor Ed Gainey rails against gun violence in Pittsburgh

On the first day of December, 4-year-old Kaari Thompson and her mother, Temani Lewis, 21, were gunned down in front of the Brooklyn Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar. Kaari died shortly after arriving at Children’s Hospital, but her mother held on for another five days before succumbing to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Woman Charged with DUI After Aliquippa Traffic Stop

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they conducted a traffic stop on November 27, 2022 at 12:46 AM on a 2003 Mercedes-Benz ML320 that was bring driven by 47-year-old Tonya Battle of Aliquippa on 20th Street near Mclean Street in the City of Aliquippa. During the...
ALIQUIPPA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy