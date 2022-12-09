PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County man is in jail after threatening to harm the county district attorney and encouraging a mass casualty incident. Forty-six-year-old Joshua Thompson of Roslyn Farms allegedly posted several videos on YouTube calling for violence. Thompson is facing charges of terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction. He's accused of posting videos to YouTube threatening to kill District Attorney Stephen Zappala, attorney Casey White and Scott Township police. Jackson Township police were not involved in this case, but Chief Terry Seilhamer said threats are all too common anymore online. They deal routinely with online...

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO