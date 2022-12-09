Forecasters are tracking another winter storm that is expected to move through the state this week. Kyle Weisser of the NWS says this is a larger, slower-moving system than the one that hit last week. He says the areas which look to be hit hardest are to the west and north of Mitchell. About 2/3rds of the state is under some sort of watch, advisory, or warning through Thursday, ranging from blizzard, ice storm, and winter storm warnings to winter weather advisories. No weather alerts have yet been issued for Mitchell or the surrounding area.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO