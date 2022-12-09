ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

gowatertown.net

Noem closes state offices due to approaching winter storm

PIERRE, S.D.–Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed today (Tuesday) because of the winter storm expected in South Dakota. The National Weather Service forecast calls for freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota. Travel will be...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Powerful winter storm system poised to hit South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A major winter storm will impact South Dakota and the region for most of the work week, begining today. National Weather Service forecaster Mike Connolly tells KWAT News there are Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings posted for various parts of South Dakota.
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow forecast shuts down much of central SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow expected in central South Dakota Tuesday has shut down Interstate 90 and many schools in the area. By the end of the day Tuesday, snow amounts in Pierre and areas in central South Dakota are expected to be over 6 inches with more snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road. Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm. Today...
RAPID CITY, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate 90 CLOSED

The latest winter storm is taking its toll on travel conditions in the state. From ice-covered roads to zero visibility. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 is closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67). UPDATE: Interstate 90 (both eastbound and...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 97-5

Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota

The National Weather Service in Bismarck has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Dakota, including Bismarck Mandan and our entire listening area (all of south-central and southwest North Dakota) This warning will go into effect at 6 pm (today) Monday, December 12th,...
BISMARCK, ND
KELOLAND TV

State offices closed ahead of snow storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide closed on Tuesday, December 13 due to winter weather moving into the state. The current forecast for the state includes freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota....
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Road Closure: I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation will close Interstate 90 both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. This comes after SDDOT closed I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain earlier today. This means that beginning at...
RAPID CITY, SD
siouxcountyradio.com

Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds

Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
IOWA STATE
mitchellnow.com

Forecasters tracking major winter storm this week

Forecasters are tracking another winter storm that is expected to move through the state this week. Kyle Weisser of the NWS says this is a larger, slower-moving system than the one that hit last week. He says the areas which look to be hit hardest are to the west and north of Mitchell. About 2/3rds of the state is under some sort of watch, advisory, or warning through Thursday, ranging from blizzard, ice storm, and winter storm warnings to winter weather advisories. No weather alerts have yet been issued for Mitchell or the surrounding area.
MITCHELL, SD
Kearney Hub

Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain

A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
NEBRASKA STATE
kelo.com

With more winter weather looming, prepare your homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service continues to monitor a major storm heading into the region that will bring widespread precipitation by late Monday. Rain and freezing rain are expected for eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota Monday night into Tuesday morning. Winds will be gaining strength as well Monday and Tuesday leading to more potential travel difficulties. The weather service recommends shoveling a path for water to reach storm drains, and checking sump pumps and downspouts.
MINNESOTA STATE

