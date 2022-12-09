Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
Noem closes state offices due to approaching winter storm
PIERRE, S.D.–Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed today (Tuesday) because of the winter storm expected in South Dakota. The National Weather Service forecast calls for freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota. Travel will be...
gowatertown.net
Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings posted for South Dakota today (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A messy winter storm system will continue to make its way through the region today. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says the main concern for most of the day in northeast South Dakota will be freezing rain…. As for snowfall amounts…. With the combination of some...
gowatertown.net
Powerful winter storm system poised to hit South Dakota (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A major winter storm will impact South Dakota and the region for most of the work week, begining today. National Weather Service forecaster Mike Connolly tells KWAT News there are Winter Storm Watches, Winter Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings posted for various parts of South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Snow forecast shuts down much of central SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Heavy snow expected in central South Dakota Tuesday has shut down Interstate 90 and many schools in the area. By the end of the day Tuesday, snow amounts in Pierre and areas in central South Dakota are expected to be over 6 inches with more snow expected overnight into Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — With much of western KELOLAND under a blizzard warning until Thursday, law enforcement and Rapid City officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions on the road. Many businesses, schools, and city offices are closed today in preparation for a long winter storm. Today...
UPDATE: South Dakota Interstate 90 CLOSED
The latest winter storm is taking its toll on travel conditions in the state. From ice-covered roads to zero visibility. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Interstate 90 is closed both eastbound and westbound from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Rapid City (exit 67). UPDATE: Interstate 90 (both eastbound and...
'Almost all major roads closed': Blizzard rocks eastern Colorado
Almost all major roads and highways in northeastern Colorado are either closed, or in the process of being closed, as the season's first blizzard brings high winds, low visibility and raging snow. The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed:. I-70 eastbound from mile post 292 to the Kansas state line...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls now included in Ice Storm Warning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of South Dakota including Aberdeen and Pierre. We’ve already declared Tuesday and Wednesday as First Alert Weather Days. The precipitation will ramp...
Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota
The National Weather Service in Bismarck has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Dakota, including Bismarck Mandan and our entire listening area (all of south-central and southwest North Dakota) This warning will go into effect at 6 pm (today) Monday, December 12th,...
KELOLAND TV
State offices closed ahead of snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide closed on Tuesday, December 13 due to winter weather moving into the state. The current forecast for the state includes freezing rain, heavy snow, and high winds to occur throughout South Dakota....
newscenter1.tv
Road Closure: I-90 from Rapid City to Wyoming
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation will close Interstate 90 both eastbound and westbound from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 2 p.m. Mountain Time. This comes after SDDOT closed I-90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain earlier today. This means that beginning at...
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
KETV.com
Blizzard warning for western Nebraska through Wednesday night, light snow possible for Omaha area Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Western Nebraska will feel the effects of a blizzard through Wednesday night. Some parts of the panhandle could see 1-2 feet of snow along with 40-50 mph wind gusts. Authorities announced Tuesday morning that Interstate 80 is closed for westbound traffic from North Platte to the...
Frankie Says ‘Be Prepared for Massive Winter Storm in South Dakota’
Another big snowstorm is heading our way. According to the National Weather Service, we'll see drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday (December 12) afternoon and night. Your Tuesday (December 13) morning commute could be a little dicey. On Tuesday, expect rain, snow, freezing rain, and wind. That's the official forecast. That...
mitchellnow.com
Forecasters tracking major winter storm this week
Forecasters are tracking another winter storm that is expected to move through the state this week. Kyle Weisser of the NWS says this is a larger, slower-moving system than the one that hit last week. He says the areas which look to be hit hardest are to the west and north of Mitchell. About 2/3rds of the state is under some sort of watch, advisory, or warning through Thursday, ranging from blizzard, ice storm, and winter storm warnings to winter weather advisories. No weather alerts have yet been issued for Mitchell or the surrounding area.
Kearney Hub
Approaching winter storm expected to hammer Nebraska with snow, rain
A winter storm moving across the country could bring heavy snow to some parts of western and northern Nebraska and some significant rain to the Lincoln area. More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that begins Monday night and continues through Thursday, while another dozen or so counties in central Nebraska are in either a winter storm warning or a winter storm watch.
kelo.com
With more winter weather looming, prepare your homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service continues to monitor a major storm heading into the region that will bring widespread precipitation by late Monday. Rain and freezing rain are expected for eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota Monday night into Tuesday morning. Winds will be gaining strength as well Monday and Tuesday leading to more potential travel difficulties. The weather service recommends shoveling a path for water to reach storm drains, and checking sump pumps and downspouts.
capcity.news
Highway closures begin as snowstorm hits Wyoming; no unnecessary travel, black ice on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — Highway closures have started to occur in Wyoming with a snowstorm impacting regions of the state on Monday evening, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. U.S. Highway 287 and WY 789 are closed from Muddy Gap to the WY 28/US 2 Junction as of 6:20...
Snowpocalypse strikes Northern Arizona: Up to 8 inches of the white stuff expected
The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted that snowfall was expected to commence in the western region of Coconino County on Sunday night and spread towards the east, becoming increasingly heavier today, on Monday.
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
