Newly elected congressman from Orlando sparks conversation online

WASHINGTON D.C. — Incoming U.S. House District 10 Rep. Maxwell Frost revealed that he was turned down for an apartment in Washington, D.C. because his credit is “bad.”

Frost posted about it on Twitter: “This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money.”

He said he has credit issues because he ran up a lot of debt while running for Congress in 2022.

However, he acknowledged in the thread that once his salary kicks in, his credit will eventually be restored.

Frost defeated Calvin Wimbish in the race for U.S. House District 10 during the midterm, becoming the first Gen Z member of Congress.

In the midterm primary, Frost beat a large group of Democratic candidates to win nearly 35% of the votes in District 10. Frost beat two former lawmakers in the primary.

