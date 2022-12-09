ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: How contact visits help children of incarcerated parents

By Shannon S. Thomas
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
The 2015 National Survey of Children’s Health indicated how 2.7 million children in the United States have an incarcerated parent and more than 5 million have had a parent who was incarcerated at some point in their life.

Parental incarceration is more than a temporary separation of child and parent. Incarceration affects children differently than other forms of parental loss, such as death, divorce, military deployment, because of the associated social stigma and uncertainty surrounding the length of the separation. Caregivers and children affected by parental incarceration experience more trauma than other families, which can manifest as depression, anxiety, irritability, aggression, social isolation, difficulty sleeping, behavioral regression, and an inability to regulate emotions and behaviors. Researchers have found that when children are too young to fully understand why they are separated from an incarcerated parent, feelings of abandonment and rejection are often magnified. Without an opportunity to maintain a relationship with their parents, children will continue to experience harsh consequences.

Implementing in-person visitation policies can be very beneficial for children with incarcerated parents. Although Texas has approved having in-person visitation throughout the state in 2014, some counties have been slower to implement the policy. Some jails still utilize video visitation while others only offer in-person, non-contact visits via telephone. This can be rather problematic for children who are seeking more contact with their parents who are incarcerated.

In-person, noncontact visits allow parents to speak to their children or other visitors behind a barrier that prevents physical contact. Experts maintain that noncontact visits make it difficult for family members to see or hear their loved ones, which combined with the general lack of privacy, create a poor experience.

Research indicates that parent-child visits are most beneficial when they allow for physical contact, are offered in a child-friendly setting, are part of a family strengthening program, and provide proper emotional preparation and debriefing before and after the visit. Scholars also find that physical contact and privacy during visits benefit both children and parents and help them cope emotionally and reconnect with each other. For children specifically, contact visits can reduce feelings of abandonment and anxiety and promote emotional security by letting children know their parents are alright. Reports have also shown that children who participate in contact visits exhibit more positive behaviors in school.

But if implemented improperly, parent-child visits can harm or further traumatize children. For example, visits to high-security facilities, where children are often subjected to invasive search procedures, can be a stressful experience. Experts noted that some visits may not provide a setting or amount of time conducive to addressing underlying issues between parents and children, negating any potential benefits.

The Prison Policy Initiative conducted a case study on Travis County jails and found that while the majority of respondents rated their experience with video visitation as positive, almost all reported that they would prefer face-to-face visitation. Currently, the Travis County jail implements an in-person visitation policy for children of parents who are incarcerated as long as the parents are enrolled in a parenting class and are not convicted of any family violence or sex crimes. This model ensures safety for all parties and support for parents as they focus on their relationship with their children.

Therefore, if jails and prisons all throughout Texas can look to the counties that are currently implementing this policy as an example, much progress can be made in this area. With careful planning and intentional parental support, children and families with incarcerated parents can experience a healthy bond that can continue past the parent’s sentence.

This not only ensures that children are not collateral victims of incarceration but also that the state can inch closer to decreasing the effect of incarceration throughout generations.

Thomas is a licensed social worker at Midtown Community Court in New York. She wrote this op-ed piece during her Masters in Social Work program at the University of Texas.

