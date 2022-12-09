ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin American-Statesman

Opinion: Congress must pass Medicare fixes to avert disruptions in care

By Lyndon Box
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8NSl_0jcvZfcp00

Even as the health care system continues to navigate its way out of a global pandemic, there is a perfect storm looming for the Medicare program that, if left unchecked, threatens access to physicians for millions of vulnerable and underserved Americans.

Physician payment cuts, lack of inflationary updates, and unnecessary administrative burdens threaten physicians’ ability to serve Medicare patients, and only immediate congressional action can help avert unnecessary disruptions in care.

More than 63 million Americans participate in the Medicare program, which enjoys broad bipartisan support. For more than 50 years, Medicare has ensured seniors and people with disabilities access vital medical care. When Americans — such as those living in areas where there are physician shortages or those subject to market consolidation — cannot access physician care through the Medicare program, it negatively affects their health outcomes, quality of life and life expectancy. The average life expectancy of Americans fell precipitously in 2020 and 2021, the sharpest two-year decline in nearly 100 years. Now is a time when Americans need more care, not less.

The economics of Medicare and the associated administrative burden is already making physician participation in the program difficult. Current Medicare reimbursement rates — the amount physicians receive for treating patients under the program — do not adequately compensate them for treatments and care. According to an American Medical Association analysis of Medicare Trustees data, from 2001 to 2021, Medicare physician payments have been reduced by 20 percent when adjusted for inflation. Neglect like this has consequences.

Medicare rate decreases have been compounded in recent years by budget neutrality-related changes to the fee schedule, which Congress mandated in 1983. This law says physician fee changes cannot increase or decrease federal expenditures by more than $20 million annually. Congress has passed legislation in the last two years to avert these and other cuts, but relying on recurring annual legislative fixes is untenable.

When Congress and the administration should increase reimbursement rates to match inflation, policymakers appear poised to do the opposite. Cuts would aggravate a dire shortage of participating Medicare physicians across the country. If physicians are forced out of the Medicare program, it is rural and underserved communities — areas where there are only one or two participating physicians — who will disproportionately bear the burden. People of color and low-income Americans will be hurt the most.

Interventional cardiologists know the effect when patients lose access to care. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of Americans. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Americans canceled appointments or delayed care, but patients cannot afford to ignore their heart health.

As we continue to grapple with the effect of COVID-19, policymakers must act to prevent a seismic disruption of care for Medicare patients. Fortunately, there are potential legislative solutions currently under consideration. The Supporting Medicare Providers Act of 2022 is bipartisan legislation that will prevent the scheduled 4.5 percent Medicare payment reduction from going into effect in January 2023. A second bipartisan bill, the Medicare Stability for Patients and Providers Act, would correct the implementation of Medicare’s clinical labor formula. Together, these two laws would address the immediate threats to Medicare.

I urge Congress to pass these acts to protect access to high-quality health care for seniors and help put Medicare back on a responsible and sustainable path.

Box is a cardiologist and Government Relations Committee chair for the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AMA

Medical societies unite in opposition to pending Medicare cuts

CHICAGO — In a letter (PDF) to congressional leaders, the American Medical Association (AMA) and every state medical society are telling Congress that any cut to Medicare payments will “undermine Medicare’s ability to deliver on its promises to seniors.”. The letter comes as Congress faces a Jan....
The Center Square

Nevada U.S. senator introduces 'abortion funds' bill

(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto introduced legislation Thursday that would create a federal grant program for organizations that connect women to reproductive health care and abortion resources, her office announced. Such organizations include "abortion funds and community health clinics" identified as patient navigators. The Women's...
NEVADA STATE
The Independent

Anti-abortion group that helped overturn Roe v Wade sues FDA to revoke approval of abortion drug

A right-wing group that has supported anti-abortion litigation across the US, including the landmark Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade, is suing the Food and Drug Administration to reverse its approval of a commonly used abortion drug.Mifepristone is used in medication abortion, a procedure that accounts for a majority of abortions in the US. It is also commonly used to treat miscarriages. Mifepristone and misoprostol are the only drugs recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists to treat an early pregnancy loss.Alliance Defending Freedom filed a lawsuit in Amarillo, Texas on 18 November against the...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

It’s time for Congress to act on DACA

As Congress continues its lame-duck session, it is urgent that it act to make the protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program permanent.    DACA has been the most successful immigrant integration policy in decades, allowing nearly a million undocumented youths to obtain jobs and plan for their futures.  Yet when a decision by the Fifth Circuit…
COLORADO STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections.   The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WISCONSIN STATE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

OSHA sends standard on COVID-19 for health care to OMB for final review

Washington — OSHA submitted its permanent standard on COVID-19 for the health care industry to the White House Office of Management and Budget for final review Dec. 7. The review by the OMB Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs is one of the final steps in the regulatory process before publication of the final rule in the Federal Register. The timeline for completion of the review is unclear.
WASHINGTON STATE
beckerspayer.com

4 reactions to CMS' prior authorization improvement proposal

CMS' Dec. 6 proposal to improve the prior authorization process was met positively from groups ranging from America's Health Insurance Plans to the Medical Group Management Association. Here is what four groups said about CMS' proposed rule:. America's Health Insurance Plans: AHIP's Fast PATH demonstration showed that electronic processes for...
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy