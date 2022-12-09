Read full article on original website
Flower Mound assisting Grapevine with tornado cleanup
While Flower Mound escaped Tuesday morning’s storm with little to no damage, the town is helping the city of Grapevine, which wasn’t so lucky. A tornado was seen near Hwy 114 in Grapevine just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by damage to several businesses, including the Sam’s Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. WFAA reported that five people were injured.
Mitchell: 12 Days of Gratitude
In keeping with tradition, we are continuing the 12 Days of Gratitude message, changed up a bit from the 12 Days of Christmas. With this time of reflection as well as a time for gratitude and giving thanks, we hope this will spur others to come up with a list of things for which they are grateful during the holidays:
Flower Mound Library receives big donation
The Flower Mound Public Library recently received a large donation from a local nonprofit to expand its digital content options. During a Town Council meeting last month, the Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library presented a $60,000 check donation to the town. The funding comes from the proceeds of the organization’s book sales and other fundraising efforts, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
Weir: Santa Cops program delivers toys to children
Among the many duties of every police department is the establishment of a community relations division to help coordinate between the general public and the public servants in uniform. Positive interaction between police, and the communities they serve, act as a friendly reminder that our we all have a roll in the security of our neighborhoods. Whether it’s the cop on the beat, or the patrol car that passes by your street each day, you always feel safer when you know a well-equipped department of law-enforcement officers are nearby when needed.
Local mayors participating in Red Kettle Challenge
Local mayors and officials will participate in the annual Red Kettle Challenge on Saturday to raise money for The Salvation Army of North Texas in a friendly competition to raise the most money for the nonprofit. While The Salvation Army continues its holiday giving season to meet the needs of...
Eads: Thankful for your support, ongoing collaboration
The holidays are a special time of year when we spend time and make memories with family and friends. It’s a time to be thankful for all we have and how fortunate we are to live in Denton County. Our children attend the best schools and universities; our communities...
Flower Mound, Highland Village welcome back S.T.A.R.s
The town of Flower Mound and city of Highland Village are welcoming back S.T.A.R (Sad Tree Along Road) season. This is the 12th straight year of the S.T.A.R. program, in which residents spread holiday cheer by decorating trees along public roads. Both municipalities ask residents to follow a few simple...
Tornado Watch in effect for Denton County
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Denton County this morning. A line of storms, some severe, are expected to move through Denton County between 7:30 and 9 a.m. Follow us on Twitter for frequent weather updates.
Summit Club of Flower Mound elects new officers
For the first time in over a decade, the Summit Club of Flower Mound will have a new president. Club members elected new officers on Thursday. Bill Wetherbee and Duane Francis will continue in their roles of VP Information Services and Treasurer, respectively. Chuck Chester will step into the role of VP Community Activities, and Bryan Webb was elected club president, according to a news release from the club.
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries
The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
Flower Mound recognizes 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award recipients
During Monday’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, Mayor Derek France and Town Council recognized the recipients of Flower Mound’s 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award. Each year, the award recognizes outstanding residents and groups that demonstrate exemplary service to the community, according to a town news release. This year’s winners were picked by a committee of individuals who were selected by the mayor and council and representatives from local nonprofits. The committee identified the following recipients as residents who give unselfishly of themselves in service to others in the Flower Mound community.
Weir: Flower Mound resident wins business excellence award
Jehangir Raja, who ran for mayor of Flower Mound last year, is the Founder of JR Dallas Wealth Management, a private equity investment firm that provides growth capital for emerging companies. As CEO of JR Dallas, located at 2201 Spinks Road in Flower Mound, Jehangir is a hedge fund manager, an entrepreneur, a Wall Street veteran, and an accomplished financial executive. JR, as he prefers to be called, his charming wife, Daliyah, and their three lovely daughters, have been residents of Flower Mound for the past four years.
Firefighters extinguish Argyle house fire
No people were hurt in a house fire in Argyle on Thursday, but a pet died despite attempts to resuscitate. Around 11 a.m. Thursday, a Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 fire engine responded to a report of smoke in the Settler’s Point neighborhood. Those firefighters arrived to find a working structure fire in the 200 block of Chisolm Trail and called for more support from other ESD firefighters, according to an ESD news release.
News from Double Oak Town Hall — December 2022
I want to begin by thanking everyone for what you have done to help your town of Double Oak over the year. There have been accomplishments, challenges, good times and sadness. This town pulls together in the toughest of times. I love to see our small town community work together. I appreciate the effort and work of the citizens, council members, employees, First Responders and community partners as they handle the business of the town together.
Argyle increases homestead exemption for seniors, disabled residents
The Argyle Town Council this week voted to increase the homestead exemption for residents who are disabled or 65 years old or older from $100,000 to $150,000, beginning in the 2023 tax year. Councilmen Ron Schmidt and Rick Bradford brought the idea to council as a way to help people...
AgriLife: 4-H is 4 everyone
It’s time to enroll your kids in the best positive youth development program in Texas! We are halfway into the new 4-H year! As part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program provides inclusive opportunities to youth ages 8-18 in grades 3-12 for personal growth, community service, and fun. Texas 4-H reaches around 500,000 youth per year.
Trailhead Running Supply store to open in Flower Mound
A new trail running and hiking store is opening this weekend in Lakeside. Trailhead Running Supply will be a retail store selling trail and road running shoes, running and hiking apparel, hydration packs and water bottles, trek poles and more gear focused on outdoor fitness. It’ll also host yoga classes and fitness groups, and serve as a meeting place for social runs, sunset hikes and more.
Local school districts wear pink in show of support for Athena Strand
Two local school districts encouraged their staff and students to wear pink to school Monday to show support for Athena Strand’s family and community. Athena, 7, was reported missing Wednesday from outside her home in Paradise, a small town about 30 miles west of Northlake. Her body was found two days later, and a FedEx driver was arrested after confessing to kidnapping and killing the girl, the Associated Press reported.
New study ranks Flower Mound as safest city in Texas
Flower Mound is the safest place in Texas, according to background screening service GoodHire. For its study, GoodHire compared FBI data on property, violent, and society crime in cities of all 50 states. In Texas, GoodHire found Flower Mound to be the safest locality with a population greater than 30,000 because it is “exceptionally rated for all three crime types and should be viewed as one of the safest places to live and work,” says a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
Matt Chandler returns to Village Church pulpit
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, returned to the church’s pulpit Sunday after three months on leave because of online messages with a woman. On Aug. 28, Chandler, 48, told the megachurch congregation that he had conversations through Instagram direct messages with a woman — with both of their spouses’ knowledge — and while he said “there was nothing romantic or sexual” in the messages, Chandler described their conversations as “unguarded and unwise,” and the “frequency and familiarity” of the messages were concerning to others. The conversations included “coarse and foolish joking that’s unbefitting of someone in my position as a lead pastor.”
